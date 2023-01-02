Now that Christmas is over, what to do with the tree? Here are options in Charlotte

Now that the new year is here, it may be time to get rid of your Christmas tree.

If you’re a City of Charlotte Solid Waste Services customer with a real tree, you can place it along your curb to have it picked up.

But planning to throw away an artificial tree, you’ll have to schedule an appointment to have it collected. If you leave your tree on the curb without an appointment, you could receive a fine.

Here’s how to dispose of your Christmas tree in Charlotte.

Wait until after New Year’s Day

Christmas trees are gathered during a special collection each year, according to Solid Waste Services . Tree collection will begin on Monday.

After removing your tree’s decorations and stand, place it by the curb by 6 a.m. on your scheduled collection day. Make sure the tree is at least six feet away from the curb, three feet away from other collection items or objects, and not blocking the sidewalk.

Call the city about that artificial tree

Artificial Christmas trees are considered bulky waste, meaning they must be scheduled for pick up, according to Solid Waste Services.

You can schedule a time for your tree to be picked up online , or by calling 311. Like real trees, artificial trees must also be placed on the curb by 6 a.m. with their decorations removed.

Any bulky waste placed on the curb without scheduling will not be picked up, and items on curbs more than 24 hours in advance could result in a $50 fine, according to Solid Waste Services.

What to know about Christmas decorations

If you don’t plan on keeping Christmas decorations, they should be placed in a garbage can, per Solid Waste Services. All items, however, must be bagged for removal.

Loading…