ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pokesreport.com

Trying to Make Sense of This as Two More Oklahoma State Players Go Portal

STILLWATER – Two more Oklahoma State players have entered the transfer portal, the second and third in two days. Sophomore receiver Bryson Green and red-shirt senior defensive tackle Samuela Tuihalamaka are the latest Cowboys to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, joining receiver John Paul Richardson, who entered into the portal on Tuesday.
STILLWATER, OK
pokesreport.com

Oklahoma State Offers Bowling Green Transfer Receiver Tyrone Broden

STILLWATER – Don’t let the December signing period fool you, Oklahoma State is still very much active in the transfer portal. The latest offer from the Pokes’ coaching staff is to former Bowling Green receiver, Tyrone Broden. Broden checks in at 6-7, 210-pounds and is originally out...
STILLWATER, OK
pokesreport.com

Armstrong Update and Other Options for Oklahoma State

STILLWATER – An update on Oklahoma State’s pursuit of a quarterback in the NCAA Transfer Portal is that the candidates are shrinking. There has always been the number one candidate in former Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong. The help wanted description is very exact on the Cowboys part. They are looking for exactly what they had in Spencer Sanders. The profile is for an experienced quarterback with one year left of eligibility.
STILLWATER, OK
Great Bend Post

Police: FHSU football player shot and killed in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY. (AP) — A football player at Fort Hays State University in Kansas was shot and killed outside a bar in Oklahoma City on New Year's Day, police said. Daniel Howard, 22, died and four other people were injured in the shooting at Sunset Patio Lounge early Sunday, Oklahoma City police said.
HAYS, KS
guthrienewspage.com

GHS Baseball coach named Parade Marshall for annual MLK Parade

The new head baseball coach of the Guthrie Bluejays will serve as the Parade Marshall for the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade on Monday, Jan. 16. Terry Bennett, Jr. will hold the honor for the 2023 parade, which will begin at 10 a.m. in downtown Guthrie. Bennett was named...
GUTHRIE, OK
News On 6

Severe Weather Moves Out Of Parts Of Oklahoma

Some storms produced heavy rain, wind, and hail in parts of Oklahoma on Monday. Most of eastern Oklahoma was under a tornado watch until it expired at 10 p.m. Today is a day to be weather aware. I know it is a holiday, but if you live in central or eastern Oklahoma, please stay alert this afternoon and evening. Today we have more of a spring-like setup. Lows are in the 50s and 60s with highs in 60s and 70s. Gulf moisture increases today and it will feel more like April than January.
OKLAHOMA STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Oklahoma City

The ability to stay cool is essential in the Oklahoma heat. Fortunately, this state has plenty of swimmable waterways, which makes it easy to escape those toasty summer days. Enjoy the outdoors while staying cool at one of the best swimming holes near Oklahoma City!. Chickasaw Recreation Area. There are...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Salina Post

Edmond, Okla., Police Major Wise named new Salina Police Chief

City Manager Mike Schrage has appointed Clarence “C.J.” Wise as the new Salina Police Chief. Wise will begin his new role by early February. Wise’s career includes more than 25 years of law enforcement experience. He has been a member of the Edmond Police Department in Edmond, Okla., since 1998, and currently serves as a major. He has been a major since 2016 and has also served as captain, sergeant, and officer.
SALINA, KS
KTUL

Man found dead on train tracks in Sapulpa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Law enforcement is investigating after a man was found dead on train tracks in Sapulpa. The Creek County Sheriff's Office says they found the man dead on train tracks near East James Avenue and New Sapulpa Road early Tuesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa’s Saint Francis Hospital welcomes first newborn of 2023

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s Saint Francis Hospital has welcomed its first newborn of 2023. Rhaine was born Jan. 1, right here in Tulsa. Last year, FOX23 showed you how Saint Francis welcomes newborns. The new tradition allows doctors to press a button that plays a lullaby, announcing to everyone in the hospital that a baby has been born.
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy