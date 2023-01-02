Read full article on original website
pokesreport.com
Trying to Make Sense of This as Two More Oklahoma State Players Go Portal
STILLWATER – Two more Oklahoma State players have entered the transfer portal, the second and third in two days. Sophomore receiver Bryson Green and red-shirt senior defensive tackle Samuela Tuihalamaka are the latest Cowboys to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, joining receiver John Paul Richardson, who entered into the portal on Tuesday.
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State Offers Bowling Green Transfer Receiver Tyrone Broden
STILLWATER – Don’t let the December signing period fool you, Oklahoma State is still very much active in the transfer portal. The latest offer from the Pokes’ coaching staff is to former Bowling Green receiver, Tyrone Broden. Broden checks in at 6-7, 210-pounds and is originally out...
pokesreport.com
Armstrong Update and Other Options for Oklahoma State
STILLWATER – An update on Oklahoma State’s pursuit of a quarterback in the NCAA Transfer Portal is that the candidates are shrinking. There has always been the number one candidate in former Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong. The help wanted description is very exact on the Cowboys part. They are looking for exactly what they had in Spencer Sanders. The profile is for an experienced quarterback with one year left of eligibility.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Five Thoughts on Oklahoma State’s 67-60 Victory against West Virginia
STILLWATER — The Cowboys let another double-digit lead slip on Big Monday, but they were able to rebound and get a tally in the Big 12 win column. Oklahoma State beat West Virginia 67-60 on Monday night in Gallagher-Iba Arena. Here are five thoughts from the game. 1. Kalib...
Police: FHSU football player shot and killed in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY. (AP) — A football player at Fort Hays State University in Kansas was shot and killed outside a bar in Oklahoma City on New Year's Day, police said. Daniel Howard, 22, died and four other people were injured in the shooting at Sunset Patio Lounge early Sunday, Oklahoma City police said.
Frozen pipes burst in Oklahoma City University’s athletic facility, destroys basketball court
An old man win winter is causing an unexpected and costly surprise for Oklahoma City University as the institution becomes the latest victim of a frozen pipe burst.
KOCO
Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle coming to Oklahoma after extending arena tour
OKLAHOMA CITY — Two comedy legends are coming to Oklahoma after they extended their co-headline standup arena tour. Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle will be at the Paycom Center on Friday, Jan. 20, in Oklahoma City. The two decided to extend their tour with five extra shows in 2023 after a popular West Coast arena run.
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to hold vote on controversial project
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is preparing to vote on whether to spend millions of dollars on design plans that the agency may never use.
guthrienewspage.com
GHS Baseball coach named Parade Marshall for annual MLK Parade
The new head baseball coach of the Guthrie Bluejays will serve as the Parade Marshall for the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade on Monday, Jan. 16. Terry Bennett, Jr. will hold the honor for the 2023 parade, which will begin at 10 a.m. in downtown Guthrie. Bennett was named...
Safety concerns at Tulsa highway interchange after biker's death
After a biker was killed on a Tulsa highway, his friends say they’re concerned about that specific stretch of road.
News On 6
Severe Weather Moves Out Of Parts Of Oklahoma
Some storms produced heavy rain, wind, and hail in parts of Oklahoma on Monday. Most of eastern Oklahoma was under a tornado watch until it expired at 10 p.m. Today is a day to be weather aware. I know it is a holiday, but if you live in central or eastern Oklahoma, please stay alert this afternoon and evening. Today we have more of a spring-like setup. Lows are in the 50s and 60s with highs in 60s and 70s. Gulf moisture increases today and it will feel more like April than January.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Oklahoma City
The ability to stay cool is essential in the Oklahoma heat. Fortunately, this state has plenty of swimmable waterways, which makes it easy to escape those toasty summer days. Enjoy the outdoors while staying cool at one of the best swimming holes near Oklahoma City!. Chickasaw Recreation Area. There are...
Photos: 108 dogs waiting to be adopted in OKC
If you are looking for a new dog, officials at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they have dozens of dogs in need of a loving home.
Chick-fil-A to open new Oklahoma City location
Fans of a popular fast-food restaurant known for its service will be able to go to another location in the metro, beginning this week.
A dip in I-40 westbound in Del City has drivers upset
After all lanes have opened, drivers are frustrated with a dip in I-40 westbound in Del City.
“Corrective action”: OTA Board reauthorizes millions in turnpike contracts
The new year brought new resolutions from the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority as they voted to reauthorize around $42 million dollars in contracts related to the highly contested Access Oklahoma Project.
Edmond, Okla., Police Major Wise named new Salina Police Chief
City Manager Mike Schrage has appointed Clarence “C.J.” Wise as the new Salina Police Chief. Wise will begin his new role by early February. Wise’s career includes more than 25 years of law enforcement experience. He has been a member of the Edmond Police Department in Edmond, Okla., since 1998, and currently serves as a major. He has been a major since 2016 and has also served as captain, sergeant, and officer.
KTUL
Man found dead on train tracks in Sapulpa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Law enforcement is investigating after a man was found dead on train tracks in Sapulpa. The Creek County Sheriff's Office says they found the man dead on train tracks near East James Avenue and New Sapulpa Road early Tuesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa’s Saint Francis Hospital welcomes first newborn of 2023
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s Saint Francis Hospital has welcomed its first newborn of 2023. Rhaine was born Jan. 1, right here in Tulsa. Last year, FOX23 showed you how Saint Francis welcomes newborns. The new tradition allows doctors to press a button that plays a lullaby, announcing to everyone in the hospital that a baby has been born.
School bus accident leave one with minor injuries
McIntyre Law Chopper 4 is headed to a report of a car versus school bus at 2201 S. Cornwell Drive near Parkland Elementary School in Yukon.
