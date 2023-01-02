A man from Honduras was arrested after a disturbance at a Publix grocery store in The Villages. Christian Alejandro Escota Lopez, 25, of Summerfield, claimed five people armed with guns had been chasing him and tried to throw him into a lake, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He went to the Publix at La Plaza Grande on Tuesday afternoon where he began to cause a disturbance. Store personnel asked him to leave, but he refused.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO