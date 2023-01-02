Read full article on original website
Ocala dog handler hits big with Harrier
Noah Milam is going big during his final year as a junior dog handler. He recently garnered one of the nation’s most coveted championship ribbons for his age group. The 18-year-old competitor won Best Junior Handler at the American Kennel Club National Junior Showmanship in Orlando last month. Because he began the season as a 17-year-old “junior,” he is allowed to continue in the category through the end of the competing period this spring.
Looking for Something? Florida's Monkey Island Monkeys Still 'On Vacation' Until Further Notice
Monkey Island, December 26, 2022Photo byUncovering Florida. Tourists hoping to catch a glimpse of the playful monkeys at Homosassa's "Monkey Island", one of the area's most popular roadside attractions, may be surprised to learn that the mischievous little critters are currently still "on vacation" and will be until further notice.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Local Firefighters Compete in Food Drive Challenge
The third annual Tri-County Fire Department Food Drive Challenge is happening January 21 and local firefighters are already collecting donations to win the trophy for their station. This year’s competitors are Tavares Station 28, Mount Dora Station 34 and Eustis Station 22. “It’s a friendly competition,” Chief James Dickerson...
Lake County Florida Dining - Twisted Biscuit Diner
The Twisted Biscuit Diner is open from 6:00 am - 3:00 pm daily.Photo byCindy Rybaczyk / Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening. This morning I visited the Twisted Biscuit Diner in Tavares. They're located at 4101 County Road 561 just behind Circle K at the intersection of 561 and 448. We arrived early so they weren't busy. I've heard from friends that they draw a crowd so we decided to go early. They are open daily from 6:00 am - 3:00 pm.
villages-news.com
Bobcat caught on surveillance in neighborhood in The Villages
A bobcat was caught on a home surveillance system in a neighborhood in The Villages. The animal, thought to be a bobcat, was captured on surveillance at a home in the Village of Mallory Square. Bobcat sightings are quite common in The Villages. The Florida bobcat is identifiable by its...
Villages Daily Sun
Couple visits every pool in The Villages
Just when Nina and John Sabin thought they had been to every pool in The Villages, another one would open. The Sabins, of the Village of Mallory Square, stayed on course and now have visited all of the pools in The Villages, including the 110 pools at recreation areas and the seven pools at The Villages country clubs.
villages-news.com
Parents and students startled by man at Villages Elementary of Lady Lake
Parents and students were startled by a man hiding in the bushes at The Villages Elementary of Lady Lake. Officers responded to the school at about 8 a.m. Tuesday to investigate a report of a suspicious person. They found 41-year-old Ian Uriah Rickman walking near the school. An officer asked...
fox35orlando.com
Newborn surrendered at Florida fire station 'Baby Box'
OCALA, Fla. - An Ocala newborn was the 23rd baby to be surrendered inside a Baby Box since 2017, also marking the first surrendered baby in 2023. The baby was reportedly dropped off at Ocala Fire Rescue’s Station #1, located at the MLK First Responder Campus. The Ocala Baby...
ocala-news.com
Colorful Sunset Over Ocala’s Summerglen Community
There were too many colors to list in this beautiful sunset over Ocala’s Summerglen Community. Thanks to Terrie Bauman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Citrus County Chronicle
Kelly’s Half Shell Pub in Crystal River fundraiser for Veterans Foundation Jan. 13
You don’t have to be Irish or a veteran to help the staff and clientele at Kelly’s Half Shell Pub support the Citrus County Veterans Foundation (CCVF). Beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, the “Irish pub with a seafood flair” invites the public to a fundraising event to benefit local veterans or surviving spouses at the pub, at 390 N. Suncoast Blvd, Crystal River (the plaza across from the Crystal River airport).
AdventHealth hospital in Davenport welcomes its 1st baby of 2023
It's a new year and with that brings new life!
villages-news.com
Visitors and vacationers don’t know how to navigate roundabouts
This is in response to a Letter to the Editor that praises visitors and vacationers claiming they make The Villages so much fun. Really? Do they use turn signals? Do they know how to navigate a roundabout properly?. Just the other night, an accident was narrowly averted when a car...
villages-news.com
The Villages Magic Club invites residents to showcase at Ezell Recreation Center
The Villages Magic Club will be presenting its second annual Magic Showcase on Friday, Jan. 27. It will be held at the Ezell Recreation Center on Meggison Road in Sawgrass Grove in the southern section of The Village. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is...
WESH
Tornado watch expires in Marion, Flagler counties
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for Marion and Flagler counties, but it expired. The watch was in effect Wednesday until 6 p.m.
Noted Ocala attorney dies
Family members, friends and colleagues of one of Marion County’s most preeminent land use and development attorneys are mourning his passing last month. Attorney Steven H. Gray, a former partner in the Ocala law firm of Gray, Ackerman & Haines, P.A., founded in 2008, died Dec. 23 at his home. He was 72.
villages-news.com
Ocklawaha couple arrested after discovery of severely emaciated horse
An Ocklawaha couple has been arrested after the discovery of a severely emaciated horse on their property. The Bay Mare Thoroughbred known as Lucky was examined this past November by Marion County Animal Services. The horse was in such an emaciated condition that it had to be put down. Lucky...
villages-news.com
Man from Honduras arrested after disturbance at Publix
A man from Honduras was arrested after a disturbance at a Publix grocery store in The Villages. Christian Alejandro Escota Lopez, 25, of Summerfield, claimed five people armed with guns had been chasing him and tried to throw him into a lake, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He went to the Publix at La Plaza Grande on Tuesday afternoon where he began to cause a disturbance. Store personnel asked him to leave, but he refused.
villages-news.com
Lady Lake man arrested after allegedly knocking elderly mother to the ground
A Lady Lake man was arrested after allegedly knocking his elderly mother to the ground. Preston Eugene Graf Jr., 60, who lives with his mother at 428 Alma St., had attempted Monday afternoon to block his mother from leaving the home, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She wanted to step outside of the house to speak to a man who was going to help her paint and clean up a shed.
villages-news.com
Villager arrested after another unwanted return to restaurant
A Villager was arrested after another unwanted return to a restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing. Eric Wayne Singleton, 57, who lives on the Historic Side of The Villages, showed up at about 5 p.m. Monday at RJ Gator’s despite a ban previously placed on him, barring him from the restaurant.
ocala-news.com
Tasty Bowl in Ocala temporarily closed after health inspection failure
Tasty Bowl in Ocala was temporarily closed last week after a health inspector found three violations, including the presence of roach activity. The restaurant, which is located at 2575 SW 42nd Street, Unit 108 in Ocala, was temporarily shut down on Tuesday, December 27 after a failed inspection, according to a health inspection report filed by a health inspector with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.
