LMPD investigating after man dies at hospital after being shot in south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have reported the sixth homicide of the year happened off Arnoldtown Road in south Louisville. LMPD said officers responded to a call of a shooting around 4:45 p.m. in the 8300 block of Arnoldtown Road on Tuesday. Arnoldtown Road is near St. Andrews...
Coroner identifies Louisville man who died after being shot in Shelby Park neighborhood
Man in hospital after shooting in Wyandotte neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Wyandotte neighborhood Tuesday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 7:45 p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting on Taylor Boulevard at Camden Avenue. When officers got to the scene, they...
Suspect arrested in shooting that left man wounded
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the men wanted in connection with a late December shooting has been arrested. Louisville Metro police took Christopher Gutierez-Medina, 20, of Louisville into custody on December 31. He was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on charges of assault and wanton endangerment. His arrest report...
FOUND SAFE: LMPD says missing 29-year-old woman has been reunited with family
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department says a woman who went missing Tuesday afternoon has been found. The department's missing person unit issued an alert on Tuesday for 29-year-old Deanna Wagner after she disappeared from the area of Second Street and Broadway. Wagner, who has development disabilities...
LMPD: Man dies in hospital after being shot in Tyler Park neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot and killed early Monday morning in the Tyler Park neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. It happened about 1:30 a.m. when LMPD Fifth Division officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 1600 block of Beechwood Avenue. That is next to the Mid-City Mall where Baxter Avenue Theatres is.
Louisville police charge 2 suspects in connection with assault outside O'Shea's Irish Pub
Update: Louisville Metro Police charged Matthew Paul Thompson, 35, in August 2020 with complicity to second-degree assault and fourth-degree assault causing minor injury. Thompson, of Louisville, has a pretrial conference scheduled for later in January 2023 and a trial currently set to begin in March 2023. Dewitt Laron Thomas, 37,...
TRAFFIC: One lane back open after crash on I-64 near Cannons Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A crash on Interstate 64 in Louisville is causing a big traffic backup. One lane on I-64 westbound has opened back as of 3:30 p.m. Louisville Metro Police Department said that a vehicle was trapped underneath a semi causing the backup. They said there was one person rescued with no injuries reported.
With cold case unit fully staffed, LMPD making push to solve more in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's often just a sentence or even a few words that can make all the difference in a cold case. Investigators like Marcus Laytham spend hours pouring over LMPD's cold cases, looking for a small detail to break it wide open and deliver the news families have waited years to hear.
Authorities confirm new leads in 2021 Henryville shooting that left woman dead
HENRYVILLE, Ind. — Authorities in Clark County have new information in the case of a southern Indiana woman who was shot in Henryville in 2021. The family says Brittney Boman, 29, was found by her boyfriend, shot in the face, in a wooded area of Henryville. Authorities say it happened on Oct. 2 off Brownstown Road.
LMPD investigating 3 shootings that occurred in a matter of hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s been a deadly start to the new year. The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating three separate homicides that occurred in a matter of hours. “At this time, it does not appear that any of these cases are related or part of a larger...
