CNBC
These states are raising their minimum wages in 2023. Chart shows where workers can expect higher pay
As the calendar turns to a new year, about half of all states are expected to implement a higher minimum wage. Here's where hourly pay is increasing amid a push for a higher federal minimum rate. As the calendar turns to 2023, workers in more than half of all states...
Less than 40 percent of workers feel their salary has kept up with inflation: poll
Story at a glance Just 37 percent of U.S. workers feel their salary has kept up with soaring inflation, according to a recent survey, while 41 percent believe they’re currently being underpaid. Inflation spikes throughout 2022 prompted some workers to call for inflation-adjusted salaries, though few companies took heed. The Federal Reserve did slow its…
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Minimum wage is going up in 23 states as $15 an hour gains steam. Is your state one of them?
Minimum wage is set to rise in 23 states, 41 localities as more places embrace $15 an hour. The hikes will help low-paid workers cope with inflation.
From increases in minimum wage to recreational marijuana, these new laws take effect in 2023
As President Joe Biden scored several legislative wins last year, voters across the country headed to the polls in November to decide on local measures.
Older and unappreciated: Workers over 50 face a rough time on the job
This is one of the worst times to be a worker in the twilight of a career. Only half of Americans are steadily employed throughout their 50s.
Renewing the child tax credit would lift people out of poverty
Writing in the New York Times on Dec. 21, Scot Winship of the American Enterprise Institute opposed extending the Child Tax Credit, dismissingly claiming that due to entrenched lifestyle and spending patterns, our poor would not put the extra cash on behalf of improving the prospects of their children. Consider...
Minimum Wage Workers Just Got a Raise in These 23 States
Nearly two dozen states rang in the new year with hourly minimum wage increases, boosting paychecks for millions of U.S. workers. The pay raises are now in effect for 8.4 million workers across 23 states, set in motion by previously passed legislation, ballot measure or as annual cost of living adjustments, according to a data analysis by the nonprofit think tank Economic Policy Institute. Twenty-seven cities and counties also bumped up their minimum wages on Jan. 1, and four more states are hiking minimum wages later this year, adding to the number of Americans expected to see higher earnings.
Where minimum wage hikes are taking effect in the new year
NEW YORK — Nearly half of U.S. states raised their minimum wages at the outset of 2023, helping millions of workers contend with the nation's ongoing bout of high inflation. In all, 23 states raised their wage floors at the start of this year in keeping with inflation-adjusted increases or as part of scheduled hikes that take effect at the beginning of each calendar year.
California changing pay requirement for workers with COVID-19
California regulators voted Thursday to end a rule requiring companies to pay employees who can't work because they got infected with COVID-19 while on the job.
CNBC
Workers still quitting at high rates — and getting a big bump in pay
Americans quit their jobs at a higher rate in November than October, the first time since March that the metric has increased, according to U.S. Department of Labor data. Workers overwhelmingly leave their jobs for new positions, economists said. They generally receive a pay boost for doing so — and that premium has risen substantially for job switchers.
Washington State Workers Will Now Earn the Highest Minimum Wage in the US — How Does It Compare With Other Increases?
Last year's sky-high inflation rate took a huge bite out of paychecks for American workers, but 2023 should bring some relief in the form of higher pay. Around half of U.S. states will raise their...
WOLF
With the new year, minimum wage has been raised in 23 US states but not in Pennsylvania.
With the new year, minimum wage has been raised in 23 US states but not in Pennsylvania. In Pennsylvania, the minimum wage remains at $7.25 per hour, which is the federal minimum. “Working 40 hours, and at times its like living paycheck to paycheck, and you can’t afford other basic...
How the philosophy of the past can help us imagine the economy of the future
The economy keeps making headlines for all the wrong reasons — stories about rising prices, supply shortages and a looming recession have been frequently making the front page these days. The current economic crisis is deepening the long-standing issue of social inequality, widening the gap between the rich and poor — a problem that was already accelerated by the Great Recession of 2008 and the economic shock brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The richest country in the world, the U.S., is among the most drastic examples of this trend. Today, American CEOs earn 940 per cent more than their...
Court puts a hold on fast-food worker law that would allow $22 minimum wage
STATEWIDE – Sacramento County Superior Court Judge Shelleyanne W.L. Chang temporarily stopped the FAST Recovery law from going into effect. The law, which was supposed to be implemented Jan. 1, would have allowed for a $22 minimum wage for fast-food workers as well as other working condition standards.
Government should declare national NHS major incident, warns health chief
The Government should declare a national NHS major incident to rescue the healthcare system from the current crisis, a senior health official said.It would mean all four UK nations would coordinate their response and allocate resources to help meet the overwhelming demand for care that is enveloping many hospitals around the country.Dr Tim Cooksley, president of the Society for Acute Medicine (SAM), said: “The current situation in urgent and emergency care is shocking. It is in a critical state for patients and it is an extremely difficult for healthcare staff who are unable to deliver the care they want to.“Political...
Investing Mistakes During a Recession
As worries grew about the Federal Reserve and other central banks being willing to bring on a recession to control inflation, stock prices plunged on December 16, 2022. This is...
Here’s what you need to know about new workplace protections for pregnant, nursing workers
The $1.7 trillion federal spending bill President Joe Biden signed last week ushers in expanded protections for workers who are pregnant or nursing. Proponents of the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act and the PUMP for Nursing Mothers Act — both included as amendments to the spending bill — say the measures clarify rights for these workers, […] The post Here’s what you need to know about new workplace protections for pregnant, nursing workers appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
A $15 minimum wage and other new Mass. laws starting in 2023
A slate of new laws passed over the last several years in Massachusetts are taking effect now that the New Year has begun. This year sees the final step increase in Massachusetts minimum wage from a 2018 so-called “grand bargain” deal that promised a gradual increase in the minimum wage to $15 per hour.
agupdate.com
Rate of increase in inflation begins to slow
The market projected the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates a half point and that is exactly what happened in December, according to Bryon Parman, NDSU Extension agricultural finance specialist at the last NDSU ag economics webinar for 2022. “Inflation kept increasing – it stayed persistent,” Parman said. “We started...
