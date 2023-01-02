ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Less than 40 percent of workers feel their salary has kept up with inflation: poll

Story at a glance Just 37 percent of U.S. workers feel their salary has kept up with soaring inflation, according to a recent survey, while 41 percent believe they’re currently being underpaid. Inflation spikes throughout 2022 prompted some workers to call for inflation-adjusted salaries, though few companies took heed. The Federal Reserve did slow its…
Money

Minimum Wage Workers Just Got a Raise in These 23 States

Nearly two dozen states rang in the new year with hourly minimum wage increases, boosting paychecks for millions of U.S. workers. The pay raises are now in effect for 8.4 million workers across 23 states, set in motion by previously passed legislation, ballot measure or as annual cost of living adjustments, according to a data analysis by the nonprofit think tank Economic Policy Institute. Twenty-seven cities and counties also bumped up their minimum wages on Jan. 1, and four more states are hiking minimum wages later this year, adding to the number of Americans expected to see higher earnings.
COLORADO STATE
KRMG

Where minimum wage hikes are taking effect in the new year

NEW YORK — Nearly half of U.S. states raised their minimum wages at the outset of 2023, helping millions of workers contend with the nation's ongoing bout of high inflation. In all, 23 states raised their wage floors at the start of this year in keeping with inflation-adjusted increases or as part of scheduled hikes that take effect at the beginning of each calendar year.
COLORADO STATE
CNBC

Workers still quitting at high rates — and getting a big bump in pay

Americans quit their jobs at a higher rate in November than October, the first time since March that the metric has increased, according to U.S. Department of Labor data. Workers overwhelmingly leave their jobs for new positions, economists said. They generally receive a pay boost for doing so — and that premium has risen substantially for job switchers.
TheConversationCanada

How the philosophy of the past can help us imagine the economy of the future

The economy keeps making headlines for all the wrong reasons — stories about rising prices, supply shortages and a looming recession have been frequently making the front page these days. The current economic crisis is deepening the long-standing issue of social inequality, widening the gap between the rich and poor — a problem that was already accelerated by the Great Recession of 2008 and the economic shock brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The richest country in the world, the U.S., is among the most drastic examples of this trend. Today, American CEOs earn 940 per cent more than their...
The Independent

Government should declare national NHS major incident, warns health chief

The Government should declare a national NHS major incident to rescue the healthcare system from the current crisis, a senior health official said.It would mean all four UK nations would coordinate their response and allocate resources to help meet the overwhelming demand for care that is enveloping many hospitals around the country.Dr Tim Cooksley, president of the Society for Acute Medicine (SAM), said: “The current situation in urgent and emergency care is shocking. It is in a critical state for patients and it is an extremely difficult for healthcare staff who are unable to deliver the care they want to.“Political...
Entrepreneur

Investing Mistakes During a Recession

As worries grew about the Federal Reserve and other central banks being willing to bring on a recession to control inflation, stock prices plunged on December 16, 2022. This is...
Idaho Capital Sun

Here’s what you need to know about new workplace protections for pregnant, nursing workers

The $1.7 trillion federal spending bill President Joe Biden signed last week ushers in expanded protections for workers who are pregnant or nursing. Proponents of the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act and the PUMP for Nursing Mothers Act — both included as amendments to the spending bill — say the measures clarify rights for these workers, […] The post Here’s what you need to know about new workplace protections for pregnant, nursing workers appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
WISCONSIN STATE
agupdate.com

Rate of increase in inflation begins to slow

The market projected the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates a half point and that is exactly what happened in December, according to Bryon Parman, NDSU Extension agricultural finance specialist at the last NDSU ag economics webinar for 2022. “Inflation kept increasing – it stayed persistent,” Parman said. “We started...
FARGO, ND
NBC News

NBC News

572K+
Followers
64K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy