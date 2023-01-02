ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford Source

Whiskey Riff

Lainey Wilson Covers Rick Derringer’s “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo,” Releases Fresh Take On Her Song “Middle Finger”

Lainey Wilson isn't done just yet… With 2023 just days away, she dropped two new singles (which are only available on Spotify at the moment), the first being a super cool and funky cover of Rick Derringer's "Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo," in addition to a refreshed version of her 2018 original song "Middle Finger." "Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo" was written by Rick Derringer, and first recorded in Johnny Winter in 1970 with his band Johnny Winter And, of which
Whiskey Riff

My 2022 Year-End Country Music Awards: Winners

Things are definitely looking up for country music. There were some deserving artists who won big time awards this year, some non-mainstream songs have infiltrated country radio, and artists like Zach Bryan continue to prove that you don’t need the mainstream behind you to succeed. Nevertheless, I still found...
ALABAMA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Musician and Country Music Writer Dies

Famed country music artist and journalist Peter Cooper has reportedly died at the age of 52, according to the Associated Press. Cooper reportedly Tuesday night after suffering a severe head injury the week before. His family issued the following statement following the famed writer's death:
NASHVILLE, TN
TheDailyBeast

Tributes Flow as ‘Something to Talk About’ Songwriter Dies

Shirley Eikhard, who wrote songs for Cher, Emmylou Harris and Anne Murray, as well as Bonnie Raitt’s Grammy-winning 1991 hit “Something to Talk About,” has died. She was 67. AP reports that her friend Deborah Duggan says Eikhard died on Thursday after a battle with cancer. Raitt paid tribute for Eikhard, who was inducted into the Canadian Songwriter’s Hall of Fame in October 2020, on Twitter. “I’m deeply saddened to hear of the passing of my friend Shirley Eikhard,” she wrote. I’m deeply saddened to hear of the passing of my friend Shirley Eikhard, the wonderful Canadian singer/songwriter who wrote my hit song, "Something to Talk About." My condolences go out to her family and friends. pic.twitter.com/U9GrqswaaU— Bonnie Raitt (@TheBonnieRaitt) December 16, 2022 Read it at AP
CNN

Star never wanted to sing this Grammy-winning song

Legendary singer Dionne Warwick success began in 1962 with "Don't Make Me Over," followed by 18 consecutive Top 100 singles, including "Walk On By." The documentary about her career airs Sunday, January 1, at 9 p.m. ET.
Wide Awake

Michael Jackson tribute band will have you singing and dancing in your seat

Did you idolize the Jackson 5, fall in love to “Human Nature” or learn to moonwalk to “Billie Jean”? If you are a Jackson 5 or Michael Jackson fan, you might want to check out the Jan. 13 show “Who’s Bad, the Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience” at the Boykin Center. Who’s Bad is a music-and-dance driven Michael Jackson homage that […] The post Michael Jackson tribute band will have you singing and dancing in your seat first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia.
TENNESSEE STATE
Rolling Stone

Watch David Byrne and Miley Cyrus Dance Their Way Into 2023

Miley Cyrus might have been without the red shoes during her time onstage at Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, but that didn’t stop the singer from belting out two songs with new-wave icon David Byrne. Related Dolly and Miley Ring in New Year With Moving ‘I Will Always Love You’ Duet Miley Cyrus Ushers in 2023 With New Song Announcement Miley Cyrus and Fletcher Heat Up ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’ In an electric blue suit, Byrne joined the “Wrecking Ball” singer onstage for a powerhouse duet of the David Bowie classic “Let’s Dance,” accompanied by a full band and a well-placed saxophone. “Because...
The FADER

Watch Billie Eilish sing a song from the Over The Hedge soundtrack

For my money, there are few megastars who know how to run a TikTok account better than Billie Eilish. She embraces the goofy and un-airbrushed sides of herself, diligently teases new songs to build hype, and dismisses the toxic popheads that live in comments sections everywhere. Perhaps most importantly of all, she posts relatively infrequently, something everyone can learn from.
CBS Philly

Jeremiah Green, Modest Mouse founding member and drummer, dies at 45

Jeremiah Green, one of the founding members of Modest Mouse and the band's drummer, died on Saturday of cancer, the band confirmed on social media. He was 45.Modest Mouse posted a loving tribute to their bandmate on Instagram, writing, "Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah. He laid down to rest and simply faded out.""Please appreciate all the love you give, get, have given, and will get. Above all, Jeremiah was about love," the band wrote.Just four days ago, the band disclosed Green's cancer diagnosis on their official platforms, writing that his cancer treatment seemed to be "going smoothly and...
WASHINGTON STATE
Consequence

Fantastic Negrito Announces New Album Grandfather Courage

Fantastic Negrito has announced his new album Grandfather Courage, an acoustic reimagining of his 2022 full-length White Jesus Black Problems. It’s out on February 3rd via his own Storefront Records. Grandfather Courage contains 11 songs in total and brings a new perspective to White Jesus Black Problems, which was...
