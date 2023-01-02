Read full article on original website
Lainey Wilson Covers Rick Derringer’s “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo,” Releases Fresh Take On Her Song “Middle Finger”
Lainey Wilson isn’t done just yet… With 2023 just days away, she dropped two new singles (which are only available on Spotify at the moment), the first being a super cool and funky cover of Rick Derringer’s “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo,” in addition to a refreshed version of her 2018 original song “Middle Finger.” “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo” was written by Rick Derringer, and first recorded in Johnny Winter in 1970 with his band Johnny Winter And, of which […] The post Lainey Wilson Covers Rick Derringer’s “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo,” Releases Fresh Take On Her Song “Middle Finger” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Most Wanted Music: 2023’s Country, Americana, Bluegrass and Folk Album Releases
Another new year has officially arrived, meaning a whole new crop of great music will usher in with it. In 2022, country, Americana, bluegrass and folk fans were treated to landmark releases from legendary acts and burgeoning new artists. As we move into 2023, listeners have plenty of upcoming albums to look forward to in the months ahead.
My 2022 Year-End Country Music Awards: Winners
Things are definitely looking up for country music. There were some deserving artists who won big time awards this year, some non-mainstream songs have infiltrated country radio, and artists like Zach Bryan continue to prove that you don’t need the mainstream behind you to succeed. Nevertheless, I still found...
Songwriter Channing Wilson Drops New Honky-Tonk Heartbreaker, “Sunday Morning Blues”
If you haven’t gotten on the Channing Wilson train yet, it’s time to get your ass going. This guy is country-er than all get up, and with his powerful, gritty vocals and incredibly vivid songwriting, the Lafayette, Georgia native knows how to hit you where it hurts in his songs.
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer Dies
Famed country music artist and journalist Peter Cooper has reportedly died at the age of 52, according to the Associated Press. Cooper reportedly Tuesday night after suffering a severe head injury the week before. His family issued the following statement following the famed writer's death:
Tributes Flow as ‘Something to Talk About’ Songwriter Dies
Shirley Eikhard, who wrote songs for Cher, Emmylou Harris and Anne Murray, as well as Bonnie Raitt’s Grammy-winning 1991 hit “Something to Talk About,” has died. She was 67. AP reports that her friend Deborah Duggan says Eikhard died on Thursday after a battle with cancer. Raitt paid tribute for Eikhard, who was inducted into the Canadian Songwriter’s Hall of Fame in October 2020, on Twitter. “I’m deeply saddened to hear of the passing of my friend Shirley Eikhard,” she wrote. I’m deeply saddened to hear of the passing of my friend Shirley Eikhard, the wonderful Canadian singer/songwriter who wrote my hit song, "Something to Talk About." My condolences go out to her family and friends. pic.twitter.com/U9GrqswaaU— Bonnie Raitt (@TheBonnieRaitt) December 16, 2022 Read it at AP
Star never wanted to sing this Grammy-winning song
Legendary singer Dionne Warwick success began in 1962 with "Don't Make Me Over," followed by 18 consecutive Top 100 singles, including "Walk On By." The documentary about her career airs Sunday, January 1, at 9 p.m. ET.
Weezer, Ghost, Kendrick Lamar and Arctic Monkeys: here are Avenged Sevenfold's favourite albums of 2022
All five members of Avenged Sevenfold revealed their top five albums from last year - and some of their picks may surprise you
The Song George Harrison Wrote After Briefly Leaving The Beatles
Guitarist George Harrison temporarily left The Beatles and wrote a diss track toward his fellow bandmates before eventually returning to the band
Luke Grimes Thanks 'Yellowstone' For Including His New Song in Mid-Season Finale
Luke Grimes not only stars as prominent character Kayce Dutton on the Paramount series Yellowstone, but this year, he is officially launching his career as a country artist with a record deal and a brand new song. His debut single, "No Horse to Ride," was released on Dec. 16, and on the mid-season finale of Yellowstone, the tune found a very special spotlight.
Watch: SZA suits up in 'Kill Bill' music video teaser
SZA released a preview of her music video for "Kill Bill," a song from her album "SOS."
Michael Jackson tribute band will have you singing and dancing in your seat
Did you idolize the Jackson 5, fall in love to “Human Nature” or learn to moonwalk to “Billie Jean”? If you are a Jackson 5 or Michael Jackson fan, you might want to check out the Jan. 13 show “Who’s Bad, the Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience” at the Boykin Center. Who’s Bad is a music-and-dance driven Michael Jackson homage that […] The post Michael Jackson tribute band will have you singing and dancing in your seat first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia.
Luke Bryan’s Florida Home is on the Market
Luke Bryan is selling his slice of 30A, the listing price is $18 million, reports Taste of Country. The four-story home in Santa Rosa is over 4,000 square feet with 95 feet of beach front view. Built in 1994, the home was sold in 2013 and then redesigned by Nashville...
Little Big Town Tap Charles Esten for Heartwarming ‘Rich Man’ Video [Watch]
Little Big Town called on on Nashville and Outer Banks star Charles Esten to play the protagonist in their new "Rich Man" music video. “Rich Man” is about counting one’s blessings, lifting up good ethics, not fixating on financial wealth and cherishing the memories made with family and loved ones.
3 Songs You Didn’t Know Gram Parsons Wrote for Other Artists
In his 26 years of life, singer, songwriter and musician Gram Parsons contributed songs to three of his bands, including The Byrds, along with his own solo career and a few other artists along the way. Born November 5, 1946, in Winter Haven, Florida, Parsons first formed International Submarine Band...
Mike Portnoy says Transatlantic's new live releases will be their last
Mike Portnoy confirms the supergroup’s new live record marks 'the end of an era'
Watch David Byrne and Miley Cyrus Dance Their Way Into 2023
Miley Cyrus might have been without the red shoes during her time onstage at Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, but that didn’t stop the singer from belting out two songs with new-wave icon David Byrne. Related Dolly and Miley Ring in New Year With Moving ‘I Will Always Love You’ Duet Miley Cyrus Ushers in 2023 With New Song Announcement Miley Cyrus and Fletcher Heat Up ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’ In an electric blue suit, Byrne joined the “Wrecking Ball” singer onstage for a powerhouse duet of the David Bowie classic “Let’s Dance,” accompanied by a full band and a well-placed saxophone. “Because...
The FADER
Watch Billie Eilish sing a song from the Over The Hedge soundtrack
For my money, there are few megastars who know how to run a TikTok account better than Billie Eilish. She embraces the goofy and un-airbrushed sides of herself, diligently teases new songs to build hype, and dismisses the toxic popheads that live in comments sections everywhere. Perhaps most importantly of all, she posts relatively infrequently, something everyone can learn from.
Jeremiah Green, Modest Mouse founding member and drummer, dies at 45
Jeremiah Green, one of the founding members of Modest Mouse and the band's drummer, died on Saturday of cancer, the band confirmed on social media. He was 45.Modest Mouse posted a loving tribute to their bandmate on Instagram, writing, "Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah. He laid down to rest and simply faded out.""Please appreciate all the love you give, get, have given, and will get. Above all, Jeremiah was about love," the band wrote.Just four days ago, the band disclosed Green's cancer diagnosis on their official platforms, writing that his cancer treatment seemed to be "going smoothly and...
Fantastic Negrito Announces New Album Grandfather Courage
Fantastic Negrito has announced his new album Grandfather Courage, an acoustic reimagining of his 2022 full-length White Jesus Black Problems. It’s out on February 3rd via his own Storefront Records. Grandfather Courage contains 11 songs in total and brings a new perspective to White Jesus Black Problems, which was...
