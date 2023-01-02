ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

1 person seriously injured after rollover crash in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was seriously injured after a rollover crash in central El Paso on Wednesday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. The crash happened at the intersection of Alabama and Aurora around 5 p.m. The crash involved two vehicles. One person was...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Motorcycle crash in east El Paso leaves one person critical condition

UPDATE -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has released an official statement regarding the crash on Gateway East early Wednesday morning. Sheriff's Deputies were called out to the intersection of Gateway East and Nuevo Hueco Tanks Road at 4:40 a.m. due to a call about a crash involving a motorcyclist, according to the statement.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Serious motorcycle accident reported near I-10 and Eastlake Blvd.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accident involving a motorcycle that happened at Nuevo Hueco Tanks Road and Gateway East near Eastlake Blvd. The crash, which was first reported around 4:40 a.m., resulted in the closure of exit 35 near I-10 and Eastlake Blvd., slowing down traffic […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KTSM

Man attacked by multiple dogs in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to a fire spokesman, at approximately 12:58 p.m., a man in his 30s was attacked by multiple dogs Wednesday on 2405 E Wyoming. According to the spokesman, the man is currently in critical condition. El Paso police is currently at the scene. No further information has been reported.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Unidentified man’s body found in Canutillo; Major Crimes Unit investigating

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Bill Childress Elementary and the Canutillo Transportation Facility are under a secure protocol, according to a Canutillo ISD Twitter post. The post indicates there is no threat to schools or facilities. The post says the protocol is a precaution following an ongoing criminal investigation nearby...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

2 separate crashes near Hawkins, Viscount cause major I-10 delays Wednesday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Roadways were busy Wednesday morning for El Paso drivers as emergency crews responded to 2 separate crashes on Interstate 10. The first crash happened on I-10 at Viscount Boulevard before 7 a.m. closing the left 3 lanes, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

28-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 28-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash in far east El Paso Wednesday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirmed. Deputies said Diego Chavez crashed at Gateway East and Nuevo Hueco Tanks Road in the morning. This marks the first traffic-related death...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Overturned dumping truck slows traffic in south central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire and police responded to an overturned dumping truck in south-central El Paso Monday morning. The incident happened on Interstate 10 heading west at Paisano Drive, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The crash involved three vehicles with two vehicles reported...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Police respond to rollover crash in Anthony, New Mexico

ANTHONY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are responding to a rollover crash in Anthony, New Mexico Monday. The crash happened on Sandia Drive new the Texas state line. A truck rolled over on the side of the road. Our crew saw officers from Anthony police and New Mexico State Police.
ANTHONY, NM
KTSM

Suspect in Christmas holiday homicides accused of killing aunt, girlfriend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso man arrested in connection with two murders over the Christmas holiday is accused of killing his aunt and his girlfriend, according to court documents obtained by KTSM. Police arrested 33-year-old Gabriel Ramirez in connection with two fatal stabbings that happened on Dec. 25 and 26. He has […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Transmountain closed due to weather, crash involving 18-wheelers

EL PASO, Texas -- Transmountain is closed Monday until further notice due to the weather. TXDOT released a Tweet Monday that said crews are also working on a crash. TRAFFIC ALERT ‼️ 9:30 a.m. Transmountain CLOSED until further notice due to weather. ❄️Crews also working on crash. Loop 375 East and West at Transmountain Mile The post Transmountain closed due to weather, crash involving 18-wheelers appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX

