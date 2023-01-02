Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alamogordo Tiger Girls Basketball Team Wins Against Santa Teresa at Home, Training & SafetyAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
DHS Claims It Moved 10,000 Migrants Out of El Paso - Meanwhile, the Texas Border City Says It is OverwhelmedMark HakeEl Paso, TX
Abbott's new border wall is already causing migrant crossings to dropAsh JurbergTexas State
How This Large Texas City is Handling 1,000s of Migrants Crossing the BorderTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The Drive to Phoenix is Closer Than Dallas For Some Texas ResidentsTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
Related
KFOX 14
1 person seriously injured after rollover crash in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was seriously injured after a rollover crash in central El Paso on Wednesday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. The crash happened at the intersection of Alabama and Aurora around 5 p.m. The crash involved two vehicles. One person was...
KVIA
Motorcycle crash in east El Paso leaves one person critical condition
UPDATE -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has released an official statement regarding the crash on Gateway East early Wednesday morning. Sheriff's Deputies were called out to the intersection of Gateway East and Nuevo Hueco Tanks Road at 4:40 a.m. due to a call about a crash involving a motorcyclist, according to the statement.
Serious motorcycle accident reported near I-10 and Eastlake Blvd.
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accident involving a motorcycle that happened at Nuevo Hueco Tanks Road and Gateway East near Eastlake Blvd. The crash, which was first reported around 4:40 a.m., resulted in the closure of exit 35 near I-10 and Eastlake Blvd., slowing down traffic […]
Apartment fire in the Lower Valley injures 1 person, 1 person in custody
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An apartment fire on North Carolina Dr. in the Lower Valley early Monday morning remains under investigation. The El Paso Fire Dept. knocked down a condition three fire overnight on the 600 block of North Carolina Dr. just off North Loop Dr. The fire was first believed to be a […]
KFOX 14
2 people hospitalized following crash in west El Paso by West Towne Marketplace
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — Two people were hospitalized following a crash in west El Paso by West Towne Marketplace Wednesday night, according to El Paso Fire Dispatch. The two-vehicle crash was first reported at 9:44 p.m. on Northwestern Drive and Northern Pass Drive, according to El Paso Police Dispatch.
Man attacked by multiple dogs in Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to a fire spokesman, at approximately 12:58 p.m., a man in his 30s was attacked by multiple dogs Wednesday on 2405 E Wyoming. According to the spokesman, the man is currently in critical condition. El Paso police is currently at the scene. No further information has been reported.
KFOX 14
1 person suffers serious injuries after motorcycle crash near Eastlake exit
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A motorcycle crash reported in far east El Paso Wednesday morning left one person seriously injured. One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. El Paso County sheriff's deputies responded to Gateway East...
Person suffers critical injuries after multi-vehicle crash in Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Dispatch has confirmed a two-vehicle rollover crash happened on Alabama at Aurora on Wednesday. Three patients have been transported to a local hospital, with two suffering minor injuries and one suffering critical injuries. No further information has been reported.
KVIA
Unidentified man’s body found in Canutillo; Major Crimes Unit investigating
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Bill Childress Elementary and the Canutillo Transportation Facility are under a secure protocol, according to a Canutillo ISD Twitter post. The post indicates there is no threat to schools or facilities. The post says the protocol is a precaution following an ongoing criminal investigation nearby...
KVIA
Road closures in El Paso County for the week of Jan. 2 to Jan. 6
EL PASO, Texas -- Happy New Year! TxDOT crews will be hard at work in 2023. From west to east El Paso there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures for the week of January 2 to January 6, 2023.
KFOX 14
2 separate crashes near Hawkins, Viscount cause major I-10 delays Wednesday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Roadways were busy Wednesday morning for El Paso drivers as emergency crews responded to 2 separate crashes on Interstate 10. The first crash happened on I-10 at Viscount Boulevard before 7 a.m. closing the left 3 lanes, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
KVIA
One person seriously injured after an early morning crash near Joe Battle and Gateway Boulevard West
EL PASO, Texas -- A single vehicle crash caused one person was transported to the hospital with severe injuries, according to first responders. TXDOT's incident reported said that the collision shutdown all southbound lanes in the area. Special Traffic Investigators were not called out to the scene, according to El...
KFOX 14
28-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 28-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash in far east El Paso Wednesday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirmed. Deputies said Diego Chavez crashed at Gateway East and Nuevo Hueco Tanks Road in the morning. This marks the first traffic-related death...
KFOX 14
Overturned dumping truck slows traffic in south central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire and police responded to an overturned dumping truck in south-central El Paso Monday morning. The incident happened on Interstate 10 heading west at Paisano Drive, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The crash involved three vehicles with two vehicles reported...
KFOX 14
Police respond to rollover crash in Anthony, New Mexico
ANTHONY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are responding to a rollover crash in Anthony, New Mexico Monday. The crash happened on Sandia Drive new the Texas state line. A truck rolled over on the side of the road. Our crew saw officers from Anthony police and New Mexico State Police.
Pedestrian killed by vehicle on New Year’s Eve; city finishes year with 74 traffic deaths
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 76-year-old man was struck by a vehicle and killed in West El Paso on Dec. 31, police say. According to police, Gerald Womack was crossing North Mesa near Shadow Mountain at about 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve when he was struck by an SUV. Womack was taken to […]
Suspect in Christmas holiday homicides accused of killing aunt, girlfriend
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso man arrested in connection with two murders over the Christmas holiday is accused of killing his aunt and his girlfriend, according to court documents obtained by KTSM. Police arrested 33-year-old Gabriel Ramirez in connection with two fatal stabbings that happened on Dec. 25 and 26. He has […]
Transmountain closed due to weather, crash involving 18-wheelers
EL PASO, Texas -- Transmountain is closed Monday until further notice due to the weather. TXDOT released a Tweet Monday that said crews are also working on a crash. TRAFFIC ALERT ‼️ 9:30 a.m. Transmountain CLOSED until further notice due to weather. ❄️Crews also working on crash. Loop 375 East and West at Transmountain Mile The post Transmountain closed due to weather, crash involving 18-wheelers appeared first on KVIA.
cbs4local.com
Man dies after getting hit by vehicle in west El Paso on New Year's Eve
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police officials said a man died after getting hit by a vehicle in west El Paso on New Year's Eve. The incident happened at the 6000 block of N. Mesa Street around 6:47 p.m. Officials said a 2021 GMC Terrain hit a pedestrian, who...
KFOX 14
Woman accused of carjacking, leading police on pursuit in Las Cruces
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A woman was arrested and accused of stealing a car in Las Cruces Tuesday morning, according to the Las Cruces Police Department. Bianca Rodriguez, 27, is accused of stealing a car from the N. Main Street at the Citizens Bank. Police found the vehicle...
Comments / 1