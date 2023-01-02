ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Times-Reporter

Lovina Eicher: Daughter Lovina shares humor, fond memories

By Obituaries
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zYOep_0k0pcX6C00

I hope everyone is doing great! This is daughter Lovina, and I decided to write for Mom again.

It’s a cold Tuesday night here. My brother Ben is grilling ribs for supper. Dad, Mom and my brother Joseph are in the shed making deer jerky, and my brother Kevin is sitting across the table telling me jokes. (Most of them aren’t funny, but at least he tries.)

Yesterday, Dad talked me into helping him in the shed with meat processing. He said he only needed help with “one thing.” Then as I was doing that “one thing,” he’d say, “oh, and while you’re at it ...” And that’s how it continued.

Luckily, I had a game plan. I told Dad that I needed to go inside to grab rags, and when I got inside, I told Joseph that Dad needed his help. As long as Dad got the help he needed, he wouldn’t bother me. I just had to pretend like I was busy helping Mom every time he came inside.

Today after doing the housework, I considered cleaning the bathrooms, too. Then I came back to my senses. I’m proud of myself for even considering it, but I’ll leave that for another day.

I went outside to help Dad again instead and then came inside and mixed up a batch of monster cookies to bake in the morning. We like to have homemade cookies on hand to go with our coffee in the early mornings.

Tomorrow, I’m going to sister Verena’s place for the night. She and I always have a lot of fun when we’re together. We used to stay up late and make brownies at midnight when we couldn’t sleep.

Kevin’s still telling me jokes.

“Why are they called apartments if they’re built together?”

He’s now been laughing about it for a couple of minutes.

Years ago, when Kevin and I were just small kids, we walked to our aunts Verena and Susan’s place with some of our older siblings. Verena and Susan live just down the road, and all of us siblings loved to walk down there. (They always gave us a bunch of candy.)

One time, Kevin and I brought back one of their puppies, and when Mom told us to take it back, we put it in doll clothes to make her think it was a toy. We couldn’t understand how she still knew it was a puppy. Good thing my IQ is a lot higher than it used to be. I can’t speak for Kevin (just joking!).

Anyways, I better wrap this up. Thank you all for the nice comments on my other column. I read them all and had to laugh at the one that said, “Haflingers are workhorse wannabees; they just forget to keep growing.”

Have a great week! God bless!

MONSTER COOKIES

Ingredients:

1 1/2 sticks butter

1 cup white sugar

1 cup brown sugar

4 eggs

1 pound peanut butter

2 1/2 teaspoons soda

4 1/2 cups oatmeal

12-ounce package chocolate chips

1 cup M&M’s

Steps:

In a large bowl, cream the butter and sugars. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Mix in baking soda, then add oatmeal, chocolate chips, and M&M’s. Add more oatmeal, if needed, to make a stiff dough. Form into tablespoon-size balls and place on a cookie sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes or until the edges are golden brown. Do not overbake.

Lovina’s Amish Kitchen is written by Lovina Eicher, Old Order Amish writer, cook, wife, and mother of eight. Her newest cookbook, Amish Family Recipes, is available wherever books are sold. Readers can write to Eicher at Lovina’s Amish Kitchen, PO Box 234, Sturgis, MI 49091 (please include a self-addressed stamped envelope for a reply); or emailLovinasAmishKitchen@MennoMedia.org and your message will be passed on to her to read. She does not personally respond to emails.

Comments / 0

Related
The Battle Creek Enquirer

Amish Kitchen: Lovina shares four snack recipes

This week, I will share some recipes. Everything is extra busy with preparations for the wedding of daughter Susan and Ervin. Plus, it’s right around the holidays. Our church district had services on Christmas Day and a potluck afterward. It is always a nice time to have fellowship with the church family.
Andrei Tapalaga

Couple Discover They’re Brother and Sister After 10 Years of Marriage

none of their family members told them, despite them knowingPhoto byReddit. After ten years of marriage and the birth of two children, an American couple claimed that they had found they were siblings. They made their announcement on the social network for video sharing Tik Tok. The husband is heard explaining that he and his wife have been together for 14 years and that they now have two children together before revealing that they recently learned that the children are siblings.
parentingisnteasy.co

Man is devastated when wife passes away during labor but something tells him to check her blog

For Matt and Lizz Logelin, their relationship started as a fairytale romance, first meeting while in high school and immediately becoming sweethearts, then getting married. The newlyweds were completely and utterly in love, and outsiders thought they were the perfect couple. Matt described his wife, saying:. “She was perfect. She...
People

Jen Hatmaker's Gingerbread Spice Dutch Baby

"It has all the elegance of a crepe with the star power of a popover, but all you have really done is make a pancake," says the host of the For the Love podcast and author of the new Feed These People cookbook "It has all the elegance of a crepe with the star power of a popover, but all you have really done is make a pancake. Receive your applause! They don't need to know how easy it was," says Jen Hatmaker, the host of the For the Love podcast. The lifestyle blogger...
The Times-Reporter

The Times-Reporter

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
847K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Philadelphia, OH from Times Reporter.

 http://timesreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy