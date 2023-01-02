ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State men's basketball vs. West Virginia: How to watch, TV channel, radio

By Jacob Unruh, Oklahoman
STILLWATER — Oklahoma State has little time to feel sorry for itself.

After a disappointing 69-67 loss at No. 4-ranked Kansas to open Big 12 play , the Cowboys must face another team that began the weekend ranked in the top 25.

The Cowboys (8-5, 0-1) host No. 24 West Virginia (10-3, 0-1) at 6 p.m. Monday inside Gallagher-Iba Arena looking to get a needed win.

OSU remains on the outside looking in for NCAA Tournament projections. But metrics favor the Cowboys, who began Sunday ranked No. 41 in NCAA NET rankings and No. 28 on KenPom.com.

Here is a quick look at what you need to know about Monday’s matchup:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0okiKo_0k0pcTZI00

How to watch Oklahoma State (8-5, 0-1 Big 12) vs. No. 24 West Virginia (10-3, 0-1)

When: 6 p.m. Monday

Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater

TV: ESPNU (Cox 253/HD 718, Dish 141, DirecTV 208, U-verse 605/HD 1605)

Radio: KXXY-FM 96.1

Three things to know about Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia

• High Point transfer point guard John-Michael Wright is coming off his best game as a Cowboy. He scored 19 points, made 4 of 9 from 3-point range, grabbed four rebounds and had three assists in the loss to Kansas. It’s the third time this season he’s made four treys and sixth time he’s had three or more assists.

• The Cowboys are looking to avoid an 0-2 start in Big 12 play for a fifth time under coach Mike Boynton. OSU has just one victory in the first two conference games over five seasons under his guidance, which came last season.

• OSU has won three of its past four matchups with the Mountaineers. The Cowboys won the last meeting 81-58 in Gallagher-Iba Arena. The two programs have met 22 times, splitting the matchups.

—Jacob Unruh, Staff writer

Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia men's basketball score

Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia live updates

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State men's basketball vs. West Virginia: How to watch, TV channel, radio

