fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta man found dead in trunk, police offer reward for info
ATLANTA - A year after an Atlanta police officer said he found a man dead in the trunk of his abandoned vehicle, investigators are asking the public to help identify a suspect in the case. On Dec. 31, 2021, Jeffrey Moore's gray Dodge Charger was located in the area of...
fox5atlanta.com
Ex-Cook Out employee recovers from SE Atlanta stabbing
ATLANTA - 29-year-old Shaquanda Franks is still dealing with her stab wounds nearly a month after police say she was attacked at work. Her sister, Dominiqua Franks, tells FOX 5 it was a domestic situation that escalated when a coworker got involved. "I'm uncomfortable being right here, as I speak,...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Woman shot to death in domestic violence incident in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A woman is dead and a man is in custody charged with murder after a domestic incident at a Clayton County home. The Clayton County Police Department tells FOX 5 that officers at around 10:20 a.m. on Dec. 30, officers were called to a home on the 4400th block of Northwind Drive in Ellenwood after reports of a shooting.
fox5atlanta.com
Man and teen charged in Norcross homicide
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - An adult and teenager have been charged in a homicide that took place Dec. 15 in Norcross. That night a man was found shot to death near the entryway to his home on Stanfield Court. The Gwinnett Police Homicide Unit identified 20-year-old Requel Rayshawn Johnson and 17-year-old...
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for dangerous duo in SE Atlanta choking, stabbing assault
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are looking for a man and woman in connection to brutal assault that landed another woman in the hospital in early December. On Dec. 10 around 9:15 p.m., police say they responded to the Cook Out restaurant located at 403 Moreland Avenue in southeast Atlanta where the male suspect physically choked the victim, while the female suspect stabbed her with a knife.
fox5atlanta.com
Arrest made in murder of Fulton County deputy found shot in car
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators have made an arrest in the murder of a Fulton County deputy found shot to death in his car in northwest Atlanta. At a press conference Tuesday, officials with the Atlanta Police Department and Mayor Andre Dickens said 26-year-old Alton Oliver was identified, arrested, and charged Monday for the shooting death of 24-year-old Deputy James Thomas.
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect in unprovoked Brooklyn subway attack arrested in Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA - Law enforcement in Georgia and the U.S. Marshals have arrested a suspect in Atlanta who was wanted for an unprovoked attacked in a Brooklyn subway station. According to authorities, Rodlin Gravesande is accused of throwing a substance in the face of a woman who was waiting at the Winthrop & Nostrand Ave. Station in Prospect Lefferts Gardens on Dec. 2.
fox5atlanta.com
Cook Out worker stabbed at work
A 17-year-old wanted for an attack at a fast food restaurant turned herself into the Fulton County Jail around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Atlanta police say Kenya Pierce went from serving up food last month to stabbing a fellow coworker.
WXIA 11 Alive
1 arrested in Clayton County shooting, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One person has been arrested following a Clayton County shooting Tuesday. According to Clayton County Police Department Public Information Officer Jordan Parrish, officers responded to the 300 block of Windemere Way after a person was shot. He said police found a man unresponsive in the front yard.
‘He was just working.’ Family grieves after tire shop worker shot to death on the job
He was her daughter’s boyfriend. But Daniel Gordon was more like one of her own children....
911 calls reveal chaos after boy fatally struck by truck near Atlanta rec center
Multiple 911 calls painted a sorrowful picture Tuesday evening: a child lying in a southeast Atlanta road unconscious an...
Former employee used forklift to break into business in Clayton, police say
A Riverdale man is accused of using a forklift to break into a business in Clayton County on New Year’s Day, authorities said.
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County officials arrest suspect wanted in 2021 murder
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Officials have arrested a man wanted in Clayton County for shooting multiple people and killing one back in 2021. Police say Daniel Allen, 18, drove into The Life at Pine Grove apartment complex in Riverdale before jumping out of his vehicle and firing a weapon on Oct. 26, 2021.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police search for shooters who killed a grandmother cashing in a lottery ticket
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Wednesday, Lashunder Edge would have turned 65 years old. But almost one year ago, she got caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting in southeast Atlanta. Edge’s niece Carletta Ford tells Atlanta News First her aunt was walking to a gas station...
Clayton News Daily
Clayton County man arrested for murdering mother of his children
ELLENWOOD — The suspect in a Dec. 30 murder has been arrested, according to Clayton County police. Johnnie Alston, 57, was arrested on Jan. 3 for the shooting death of Alicia Alston, the mother of his children. Police were called to Northwind Drive in Ellenwood Dec. 30 where they...
WXIA 11 Alive
Atlanta Police give update on killing of Fulton County sheriff's deputy
ATLANTA — UPDATE: An arrest has been made in the case. Click here. ORIGINAL STORY: Atlanta Police will provide an update Tuesday on the killing of a Fulton County sheriff's deputy that happened on Bolton Road last week. A press conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. It is unclear...
fox5atlanta.com
911 calls of deadly hit and run of 9-year-old boy released
Atlanta police have released the 911 calls made moments after a 9-year-old boy was struck and killed in front of a recreation center. These calls may be hard to hear.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man reportedly breaks Fulton County Walgreens window to steal wine
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for a man who allegedly stole wine from a Walgreens store on Peachtree Street in Fulton County. According to police a man threw a cinderblock into the front window of the store and stole 4 to 5 bottles of wine.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Investigation launched after two inmates die within 24 hours
DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox has requested an independent investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) after two inmates died within a 24-hour period. On Dec. 27, officials with DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office stated that two inmates died due to “unrelated incidents” at the DeKalb County Jail in Decatur.
fox5atlanta.com
3 arrested for robbing Coweta County delivery driver of cargo
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A delivery truck driver was accosted by three men during an early morning run in Coweta County. The men told the driver they wanted his cargo. The armed robbery was caught on camera. It was 7:30 in the morning and the driver was on his normal...
