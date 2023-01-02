Read full article on original website
FORECAST: Back to reality
CLEVELAND — After two soggy days, we are drying up this evening, but temperatures are falling quickly as a cold front slides through the area. That cold front is bringing January back to January... we will be waking up to temperatures in the 30s by Thursday morning. Thursday will...
FORECAST: Buckets of rain surrounding near record warmth
CLEVELAND — A very warm and breezy overnight across NE Ohio, as lows will only drop into the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be on the stronger side, with southerly breezes between 10 to 20 mph. Scattered rain will become more prevalent after midnight, with thunder possible. We're...
A thunderstorm in January? We could see one tonight, National Weather Service says
CLEVELAND, Ohio – From freezing temperatures to record-breaking warmth, what’s next? Well, Cleveland might have thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Brian Mitchell, the agency’s observing program leader, said there is a small chance of thunderstorms in Northeast Ohio moving through. Mitchell said...
Wet and mild: Timing out widespread rain for Tuesday
Your detailed Power of 5 Weather forecast for Cleveland, Akron and the surrounding areas in Northeast Ohio.
Week ahead forecast: When cold temps return
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Happy New Year! After a dreary day, more of the same forecast for Monday. Isolated light shower possible, patchy fog overnight Sunday into early Monday morning. Highs on Monday, slightly warmer in the low 50s … the warming trend continues through the middle of the week....
FORECAST: Warmer and Rainy to start the new work week
CLEVELAND — Clouds, along with some misty conditions will continue into your Sunday night into early on Monday. Some patchy fog will also be possible, with areas of denser fog possible for the morning rush on Monday. Temperatures will only drop into the lower 40s in many areas, but isolated upper 30s will be possible.
Northeast Ohio weather: Very warm and unsettled through Wednesday
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As the headline implies, the next few days will be wet, windy, and much warmer than average. Typical highs this time of the year are in the mid 30s, but we will be well into the 60s on Tuesday. That’s record-breaking warmth!. The record high...
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Extends Wild Winter Lights
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is extending Wild Winter Lights through January 7. The extension adds five final nights to experience the award-winning holiday lights show that recently was named Top 5 Best Zoo Lights by USA Today. The extension includes three additional drive-through nights on January 3 through 5 and two...
Why gas prices jumped, where to find lowest in NE Ohio
The average price for gas in Northeast Ohio is 30 cents higher than last week at $3.232 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
Approximately 14 Chagrin Falls residents remain under boil alert due to water main break
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- More than a dozen residents remain on under a boil alert following a Dec. 30 water main break in the vicinity of 252 S. Franklin St., between Cedar and Pine streets. Residents in that area are asked to continue boiling their drinking water until further notice....
Longtime Lakewood business forced to start over after parts of ceiling collapse
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lakewood staple of almost 100 years is being forced to start from scratch after a burst pipe turned their business into a waterpark. “I walked into a waterpark; it was like a waterfall” said Dennis Tvrdik, director of Pins and Needles. Tvrdik, who heads...
Show Info: January 4, 2023
Giant popcorn ball! Chagrin Falls Popcorn Shop is located on North Main Street in Chagrin Falls. Mind your manners! Learn more about the Cleveland School of Etiquette here. Ready to retire? For more information about Golden Reserve, visit them online. Holistic Halo Salt Spa. Time to unwind! Holistic Halo Salt...
Construction half complete on Franklin Boulevard on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Imagine watching cars constantly speeding up and down your street. Your family’s life in jeopardy by these dangerous drivers. That’s exactly what people living in one local community are experiencing. A construction project that was years in the making. Phase one is now complete.
5 cool Airbnbs less than 90 minutes from Cleveland
From a lakefront cottage to a family farmhouse, here are five cool Airbnbs in northeast Ohio for your next vacation. A great stay for lovers of the outdoors, this roomy home away from home is just a 25-minute drive from Cleveland. It overlooks the Furnace Run Metropark, sits next to Cuyahoga Valley National Park and is a short drive to Brandywine Ski Resort.
1 hospitalized after tree falls on car in North Ridgeville
One person was taken to the hospital after a tree fell on a car in North Ridgeville Tuesday morning.
Missing: Levi Moran-Greenlief
Levi Moran-Greenlief is 16 years old. He has been missing since November 15.
What’s open and closed on New Year’s Day 2023 and Monday, Jan. 2
CLEVELAND, Ohio — We have another holiday weekend for New Year’s, but the closures won’t be as extensive as during Christmas weekend, especially among retail businesses. Here’s a list of what’s open and closed on New Year’s Day and on Monday, Jan. 2:. Federal...
7 Cleveland restaurants we miss most
Cleveland's dining scene never fails to affirm that restaurateuring is a cutthroat business. Every year, the local roster of bars and eateries fluctuates: Chains expand and contract, chefs plant brick and mortar flags, and beloved neighborhood mom and pops call it quits. Driving the news: Since the pandemic began, Cleveland...
Meet the first babies born in Northeast Ohio in 2023
New year, new life! Cleveland Clinic and Mercy Health in Lorain shared photos of two of the first babies to be born in 2023.
4 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes and you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these places. This joint on the eastside is known for their mouthwatering oven-baked wings. You can get your wings tossed in a variety of sauces with heat levels ranging from mild to very hot. Other sauce options include BBQ, hot BBQ, honey mustard, teriyaki, sweet chili, Cajun (you can also get a dry version of Cajun), Caribbean jerk, dry ranch, six pepper blend, garlic, garlic parmesan, hot garlic, and hot garlic parmesan.
