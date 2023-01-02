ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slight rain chances to start the week

By John Harris
 3 days ago
Hello everyone, and Happy New Year!

Unseasonably mild and windy weather continues for the rest of today with a slight chance of rain. No severe weather is expected, and temperatures should top out around 64 degrees. The hit or miss showers will exit to our east tonight. Tomorrow will start out cold with morning lows around 30, while a partly cloudy sky is expected during the afternoon with light northwest winds, and highs in the low 50’s. Wednesday will be cool with a blend of 40’s and low 50’s, while Thursday should moderate back into the 50’s and low 60’s. The mild low 70’s look to return by Friday, before cooler weather is expected for the first half of the weekend.

As of this writing, no additional rain or snow is expected for the remainder of the week.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

