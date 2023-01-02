Read full article on original website
Related
Exec Hires: First Stop Health Promotes Teira Gunlock to CEO
– First Stop Health (FSH), a leading virtual care company for primary, urgent and mental healthcare needs, today announced the promotion of Teira Gunlock to Chief Executive Officer. In her role, Gunlock leads a dynamic, growing organization focused on delivering convenient, high-quality and affordable care to U.S. members of its employer clients.
gamblingnews.com
SoftConstruct and Genius Sports Conclude Legal Dispute Amicably
Genius Sports reported that it had been able to negotiate a settlement with the company, which involves SoftConstruct agreeing to purchase a multi-year license and provide Genius Sports’ data through the latter’s BetConstruct and FeedConstruct channels. Legal Dispute Aside, a Brighter Future Ahead. The settlement also acknowledges Genius’...
Compana Pet Brands Names Greg Pearson Chief Executive Officer
ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Compana Pet Brands, global leader in pet care and nutrition, today announced it has appointed Greg Pearson as Chief Executive Officer, effective Jan. 1, 2023. Pearson succeeds John Howe, who will transition to a new role as senior advisor for the company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005979/en/ Greg Pearson, Chief Executive Officer at Compana Pet Brands (Photo: Business Wire)
gamblingnews.com
Blueprint Gaming Promotes Canadian Growth with New NorthStar Gaming Deal
Now, the company that creates “exciting slot games for the global online and mobile markets” has inked a new agreement with NorthStar Gaming, building more momentum on Canadian soil. Ontario: a Key Market in Blueprint Gaming’s Growth. According to the new deal, the company that owns and...
gamblingnews.com
Hard Rock Hotel, Casino Have New Management in AC
The move comes in the face of the company pushing to increase its market share, and further solidify its presence in the region. The two positions were taken by George Goldhoff and Mike Sampson, respectively, with their stepping in still subject to approval by New Jersey’s gambling regulators. Goldhoff is president of the Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati, which was rebranded a few years ago. Jim Allen, chairman of Hard Rock International, praised Goldhoff for his efforts there.
nexttv.com
Sinclair Demonstrates In-Car Services Delivered Via NextGen TV
Hyundai Mobis, Cast.Era, SK Telecom bring enhanced geo-targeting, infotainment and emergency information to vehicles. Sinclair Broadcast Group said it completed a demonstration of how it can use NextGen TV signals to deliver a variety of in-vehicle services to equip automobiles. Sinclair worked with Hyundai Mobis and Cast.Era, a joint venture...
First Resource Bank Expands Management Team with Key Promotions
To meet the increasing needs of its customer base, First Resource Bank has announced the promotion of three key team members whose leadership skills have considerably increased customer satisfaction, productivity, and security within the bank. The announcement comes after a year of record growth in which the bank experienced a significant uptick in loan volume and new customer acquisition.
conceptcarz.com
Hyundai-Kia Reveals Details of ZER01NE Creative Platform Promoting Pioneering Startups at CES 2023
• Hyundai Motor and Kia's ZER01NE Creative Talent Platform showcases transformative startup collaborations at CES 2023. • ZER01NE bolsters Hyundai Motor Group's global strategy to engage with new companies at an early stage and foster breakthrough technical advances. • Project builds on success of previous collaborations; delivers benefits beyond automotive...
TravelPulse
Sonesta Adds Two Brands to Its Portfolio
Sonesta International Hotels Corporation hit a travel trifecta of sorts, with the addition of two diverse brands, The James and Sonesta Essential, and the launch of the “Famous Yet Nameless” advertising campaign. Last year, Sonesta purchased the intellectual property of the James Hotel brand, which has been reimagined...
salestechstar.com
Knoema Announces Erik Mitchell of Seek Data as New CEO
Knoema, the premier data platform which makes the world’s data discoverable and actionable, along with its subsidiary Seek Data, the leading Retail and CPG cloud data & analytics consultancy are pleased to announce Erik Mitchell as CEO, effective January 1st, 2023. Seek Data was acquired by Knoema in July...
gamblingnews.com
Betway Receives Sportsbook License Extension for German Market
Now, the brand has announced the extension of the same license. Automatically, Betway will be able to keep providing its top-tier offerings to customers in the country’s regulated market. Betway Is Proud to Secure a License Extension. CEO Werkman spoke about the license expansion with excitement, explaining that it...
Woonsocket Call
DTC Brand Consultancy Firm, 10X Ecommerce Has Generated over $57 Million in Sales for over 300 Brands
Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - January 2, 2023) - Xenon Tan-led 10X Ecommerce has reported generating over $57 million in tracked sales for over 300 brands. 10X Ecommerce has helped scale online brands in 23 different niches ranging from home living to beauty brands. With a proven DTC (Direct-to-consumer) brand e-commerce framework, the company has helped many clients double or triple their online store sales within a few months. For instance, a renowned scented candles brand has consistently achieved over $100,000 in monthly sales after three months of assistance from Xenon Tan.
ffnews.com
EY launches South West Innovation Hub as part of regional FinTech investment
EY has today announced plans to establish a new Business Research Innovation Technology and Engineering (BRiTE) Hub in Bristol, as it looks to ramp up capabilities in financial services design, data analytics and engineering to create practical and tangible solutions to some of the big challenges facing businesses. The hub,...
gamblingnews.com
SkillOnNet Hails German Success with GGL License Secured
GGL is the country’s gambling regulated under overhauled gambling laws, enabling SkillOnNet to scale its offer well across the country. As a result, the company will be able to press on with a variety of online slots, which is the company’s specialty. The entry is carried out through DrueckGlueck.de, SkillOnNet’s leading brand in the iGaming market. The license, though, will apply to all of the company’s brands.
gamblingnews.com
PUBG India CEO Praises Government Decision to Recognize Esports
The government in the country officially recognized esports as a part of “multi-sports events.” Considering the growing popularity of esports around the globe, the recent recognition marked a significant achievement for the country. India Recognizes Esports as a Part of Multi-Sports Events. To recognize esports as a part...
Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge
Jan 3 (Reuters) - Nic Szerman lost his job at Meta Platforms (META.O) in November, just two months after joining full-time, falling victim to a sweeping 13% reduction of its workforce as the advertising market cratered.
gamblingnews.com
Super Group Expands Global Presence in the US by Acquiring DGC
The NYSE-listed international digital gaming company that offers first-class entertainment confirmed the acquisition of the online gambling and sports betting company that offers market access in a dozen US states, including eight live markets. The new deal will allow Betway’s and Spin’s parent company to further expand its global presence...
gamblingnews.com
Pragmatic Play Grows Footprint in Swiss Market with Pasino.ch
This time around, the company is teaming up with the Pasino.ch brand to bring a variety of online games that will be available to even more players in the market. Partouche Groupe is a big name in Europe, with strong positions in France, Switzerland, Belgium, and beyond. Moving forward, Groupe’s Swiss operations will benefit from outstanding titles, such as Big Bass Bonanza, Sweet Bonanza, Hand of Midas, and Gates of Olympus among many others.
Sofinnova Partners Welcomes Mano Iyer as Venture Partner
PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- Sofinnova Partners (“Sofinnova”), a leading European life sciences venture capital firm based in Paris, London, and Milan, announced the appointment of Manohar (Mano) Iyer, a serial entrepreneur with longstanding ties to Sofinnova, as Venture Partner. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005045/en/ Mano Iyer (Photo: Business Wire)
Meet Noonies 2022 Winner: Omri Hurwitz Startup Blogger of The Year
“Things are only impossible until they’re not.”–Captain Jean-Luc Picard. Congratulations Captain! 🎉 🎉🎉 You have won the following award/awards:. It really shows you what consistent work can do. I am super grateful to be able to interview and talk to amazing Entrepreneurs, Startups, VCs, and other leaders in the tech ecosystem, and this award is a great indication of the amazing effects of collaborations.
Comments / 0