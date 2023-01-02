The move comes in the face of the company pushing to increase its market share, and further solidify its presence in the region. The two positions were taken by George Goldhoff and Mike Sampson, respectively, with their stepping in still subject to approval by New Jersey’s gambling regulators. Goldhoff is president of the Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati, which was rebranded a few years ago. Jim Allen, chairman of Hard Rock International, praised Goldhoff for his efforts there.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 4 HOURS AGO