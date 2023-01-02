ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

fox13news.com

Polk Sheriff Grady Judd on search for suspects in separate drive-by shootings in Lake Wales

Deputies in Polk County are searching for suspects who unleashed a hail of gunfire on two homes in Lake Wales early Monday morning, with the shootings happening less than 20 minutes apart. Polk Sheriff Grady Judd says investigators believe the drive-by shootings possibly involve rival gangs, but the victims who were shot in the homes were teens or children.
POLK COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

14 without homes after Bradenton apartment fire

More than a dozen people are out of their homes Wednesday after a fire ravaged their apartment complex in Bradenton. Most of those who lived in the burning building were not home at the time, but It was a startling sight in the middle of the day.
BRADENTON, FL
fox13news.com

Violent crime fell in Tampa in 2022, police say

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police and the US attorney’s office are highlighting their efforts to stop violent crime. Officials highlighted their prosecution of a Robles Park gang, which was responsible for a 2020 shooting outside the Truth Lounge, injuring eight people. Three of the four people involved have pleaded guilty.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Couple killed while crossing Gulf Boulevard in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A couple was killed Tuesday night while crossing Gulf Boulevard in St. Petersburg, once again shining a light on the dangers faced by pedestrians in Pinellas County, especially in areas of heavy tourism. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Brian Allen, 61, and Jane Allen,...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

FHP: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries 2 days after multi-vehicle crash in Pasco County

ODESSA, Fla. - A young girl from Odessa died on New Year's Eve, two days after she was critically injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Pasco County, troopers said. The crash that happened on Thursday, December 29, 2022, happened on SR 54 and Lakepointe Parkway in the afternoon. The Florida Highway Patrol said the young girl and a 3-year-old girl were both critically injured in the crash.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Manatee deputy saves sergeant on duty

As a Manatee County Sheriff's Office deputy – and a former firefighter EMT – Jared Leggett has developed a lot of vital skills, including CPR. Just two weeks ago, he saved the life of a friend who happens to be his sergeant.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Davenport man's home still seeing extreme flooding from Hurricane Ian

DAVENPORT, Fla. - Hurricane Ian came and left back in September, but a Davenport man is still waiting for relief from the extreme flooding. Fred Daniell has lived in his Davenport home for 22 years, and he's never seen anything like what Ian brought. Water from the nearby Lake Saint Charles came knocking at his door, meaning fish and alligators are swimming in his backyard.
DAVENPORT, FL
fox13news.com

Family business brings popular Filipino food to Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. - For the Barican's, weekend mornings are filled with food and a little bit of frenzied family time. The family runs "Just Lumpia," which sells Filipino eggs rolls and lumpia at local markets in the Tampa Bay area. "Lumpia is the most popular food in the Philippines. Whenever...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

'Luggage Angel' rewarded for good deed

A Tampa teacher started going through the piles of luggage and calling people to alert them where their bags were. Monday, she was rewarded for her good deed.
TAMPA, FL

