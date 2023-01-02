Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Tampa Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyTampa, FL
Hidden History: Guava in Tampa BayModern GlobeTampa, FL
This super scary Valentine's Day haunt is perfect for a hot dateEvie M.Plant City, FL
Popular food chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersTampa, FL
Volunteering in Tampa Bay -- Where to StartModern GlobeTampa, FL
Related
fox13news.com
Tampa police monitor Curtis Hixon Park after 16-year-old was shot near Winter Village over the weekend
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is keeping a close watch on Curtis Hixon Park after a 16-year-old was shot Sunday night near the Winter Village, a police spokesperson said Tuesday. According to investigators, two groups of mostly teenagers got into a fight Sunday at around 9 p.m. near...
fox13news.com
Polk Sheriff Grady Judd on search for suspects in separate drive-by shootings in Lake Wales
Deputies in Polk County are searching for suspects who unleashed a hail of gunfire on two homes in Lake Wales early Monday morning, with the shootings happening less than 20 minutes apart. Polk Sheriff Grady Judd says investigators believe the drive-by shootings possibly involve rival gangs, but the victims who were shot in the homes were teens or children.
fox13news.com
14 without homes after Bradenton apartment fire
More than a dozen people are out of their homes Wednesday after a fire ravaged their apartment complex in Bradenton. Most of those who lived in the burning building were not home at the time, but It was a startling sight in the middle of the day.
fox13news.com
Polk suspects called 911 to ask deputies for help moving items from home they were burglarizing, officials say
POINCIANA, Fla. - Two people in Poinciana were arrested after one of them made a 911 call to get help with moving their belongings from a home they were burglarizing, according to the sheriff's office. Officials said no one spoke on the other end of the call. Polk County deputies...
fox13news.com
Manatee County deputy uses CPR to save sergeant having heart attack
ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. - As a Manatee County Sheriff's Office deputy – and a former firefighter EMT – Jared Leggett has developed a lot of vital skills, including CPR. Just two weeks ago, he saved the life of a friend who happens to be his sergeant. Sergeant...
fox13news.com
Violent crime fell in Tampa in 2022, police say
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police and the US attorney’s office are highlighting their efforts to stop violent crime. Officials highlighted their prosecution of a Robles Park gang, which was responsible for a 2020 shooting outside the Truth Lounge, injuring eight people. Three of the four people involved have pleaded guilty.
fox13news.com
Couple killed while crossing Gulf Boulevard in St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A couple was killed Tuesday night while crossing Gulf Boulevard in St. Petersburg, once again shining a light on the dangers faced by pedestrians in Pinellas County, especially in areas of heavy tourism. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Brian Allen, 61, and Jane Allen,...
fox13news.com
FHP: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries 2 days after multi-vehicle crash in Pasco County
ODESSA, Fla. - A young girl from Odessa died on New Year's Eve, two days after she was critically injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Pasco County, troopers said. The crash that happened on Thursday, December 29, 2022, happened on SR 54 and Lakepointe Parkway in the afternoon. The Florida Highway Patrol said the young girl and a 3-year-old girl were both critically injured in the crash.
fox13news.com
Manatee deputy saves sergeant on duty
As a Manatee County Sheriff's Office deputy – and a former firefighter EMT – Jared Leggett has developed a lot of vital skills, including CPR. Just two weeks ago, he saved the life of a friend who happens to be his sergeant.
fox13news.com
Accused armed robber flips on co-defendant, set to be state’s star witness at upcoming trial
TAMPA, Fla. - A five-year-old Tampa robbery case took a surprising turn on Wednesday as a defendant pleaded guilty to numerous charges in exchange for ratting out his co-defendant. Prosecutors say in October 2017, Reginald Brown and Darren Gipson were involved in an armed robbery at home on Baptist Church...
fox13news.com
Davenport man's home still seeing extreme flooding from Hurricane Ian
DAVENPORT, Fla. - Hurricane Ian came and left back in September, but a Davenport man is still waiting for relief from the extreme flooding. Fred Daniell has lived in his Davenport home for 22 years, and he's never seen anything like what Ian brought. Water from the nearby Lake Saint Charles came knocking at his door, meaning fish and alligators are swimming in his backyard.
fox13news.com
'The Mill' closing its staple restaurant in St. Pete due to damage from nearby construction, owners say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The owners of The Mill, which has been in downtown St. Petersburg for almost a decade, say they have made the "heartbreaking" decision to close after suffering damage from nearby construction. "As many of you know there has been construction behind our facility for the last...
fox13news.com
Woman convicted of killing her 'mouthy' children pleads for proper mental health treatment or release
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa woman convicted of killing her two teen children is pleading with a judge to look into the "life-altering" discontinuation of her mental health medications. Twelve years ago, Julie Schenecker admitted to shooting her 16-year-old, Calyx, and her 13-year-old, Beau, because they talked back and were...
fox13news.com
Benson's Canine Cookies celebrates 25 years in Lakeland
It's been a 25 years since Benson's Canine Cookies opened its doors in Lakelands, and they've been open this long because of their amazing customers. They have healthy treats and even a bakery.
fox13news.com
Influx of starving horses prompts Plant City rescue group to ask community for help
PLANT CITY, Fla. - As many people deal with the impacts of inflation, animal owners are facing tough decisions. RVR Horse Rescue in Plant City is seeing the result, with an increase in calls for help with starving horses. "It's been tough. We've had an influx of calls with horses...
fox13news.com
St. Pete program helps those with disabilities lead more independent lives
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A St. Petersburg program is helping people with disabilities lead a more independent life. Their initiative is changing lives. Students in the St. Petersburg Therapeutic Recreation program made this past Christmas a little merrier for some local residents. They were handing out free holiday food baskets.
fox13news.com
Family business brings popular Filipino food to Tampa Bay area
TAMPA, Fla. - For the Barican's, weekend mornings are filled with food and a little bit of frenzied family time. The family runs "Just Lumpia," which sells Filipino eggs rolls and lumpia at local markets in the Tampa Bay area. "Lumpia is the most popular food in the Philippines. Whenever...
fox13news.com
Tampa, St. Pete, Clearwater mayors discuss affordable housing, Rays stadium plans in 'State of the Bay'
TAMPA, Fla. - The mayors of Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater met at the University of South Florida’s St. Pete campus Tuesday to talk about 2023 plans and how they think things across the Tampa Bay area are going. The nonpartisan group Suncoast Tiger Bay hosted the annual luncheon...
fox13news.com
'Luggage Angel' rewarded for good deed
A Tampa teacher started going through the piles of luggage and calling people to alert them where their bags were. Monday, she was rewarded for her good deed.
fox13news.com
'Whimzeyland' brings unique inspirations to Safety Harbor
It's a new year, and with that, people are always looking for new, creative inspirations. A unique home in Safety Harbor is providing just that.
Comments / 0