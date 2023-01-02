ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

local21news.com

Drastic temperature spikes expected for next week

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A warm front will not only spike the temperatures this week, but this also delivers rain chances Tuesday into part of Wednesday. Can't even rule out a rumble of thunder midweek. But don't get too comfortable as temperatures begin to drop off to more seasonable conditions later in the week brings the chance for a wintry mix of rain and snow showers to Central PA late Thursday into Friday. Most of the wet snow will be concentrated across the higher elevations and to our north.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Polar plunge gives chilly start to the new year

It was a chilly start to 2023 for some in Harrisburg. More than 100 people jumped into the icy cold Susquehanna River on City Island. “It was fun getting ready for it. When you get down there, I was like, 'OK, this is happening' and I went in and I was like, 'yeah, I’m not a big fan of this.' It was bad, there is snow on the ground, definitely not warm,” said Zander Kirchner, a Lewisberry resident who participated.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Route 30 in Lancaster County reopens after crash

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: A stretch of Route 30 in Lancaster County has reopened after a two-vehicle crash. Both directions were briefly closed Wednesday afternoon between Oakview and Harvest roads in East Lampeter Township. Emergency dispatchers said one person was freed from a vehicle with unspecified injuries.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Detour in place on Route 45 for tractor trailer crash

7:35 a.m. update: Route 45 is open in East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. -- East Chillisquaque Township, Pa. — Route 45 is closed between Route 1025 (Shakespeare Road) and Center Road in East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County, due to a tractor trailer crash, according to PennDOT. A detour using Route 147 and Route 642 is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution. Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Electrical fire displaces 10 in Harrisburg, two dogs dead

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Harrisburg Fire Bureau Chief Brian Enterline, an electrical fire caused serious damage to a rowhome in Harrisburg just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Enterline says the fire started in an extension cord that was on a porch in the 500 block...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

26th annual Penguin Plunge on City Island: photos

Central Pennsylvania animal lovers got their new year started with a frigid dip into the Susquehanna River. Hundreds of attendees ushered in 2023 by lining up along the shore decked out in swimsuits, winter clothing or costumes. They plunged into those waters from the shores of Harrisburg’s City Island, where...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Hanover Borough updates parking meter minimum rate

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Borough of Hanover Council approved a rate change for metered parking, reducing the minimum session of one hour to 15 minutes, with costs remaining at $0.25. According to the Borough of Hanover, the Borough of Hanover Council approved a rate change for metered...
HANOVER, PA
abc27.com

Crash closes all lanes of Route 34 in Cumberland Co.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to PennDOT, a crash on Route 34 in both directions is closing all lanes as of 5:36 a.m. on Jan. 4. The crash is between Wertzville Road, Middlesex-Sterretts Gap, and Mountain Road. All lanes are closed in both directions. Get the latest Pennsylvania...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

I-81 Still Closed After Vehicle Rolled Multiple Times

On January 2, 2023, at approximately 6:07 p.m. PSP Chambersburg was informed of a vehicle that was involved in multiple hit-and-run crashes in Chambersburg Borough. The Operator was then reported to be driving erratically on Route 30 (Lincoln Way East) traveling east. PSP located the vehicle traveling north on 81 at mile marker 20 at a high rate of speed. A Pursuit ensued after Troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop and the operator failed to yield.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Boy hit by car in Harrisburg: officials

A boy was hit by a car Tuesday morning in Harrisburg while walking to school, city officials said. The crash happened between 8:30 and 8:45 a.m. in the area of 6th and Division streets, according to ABC 27 and city spokesman Matt Maisel. The intersection is near Camp Curtin Academy, but it is unclear if the boy was a student there or at another city school.
HARRISBURG, PA
pahomepage.com

5 injured in Harrisburg fight, shooting early New Year's Day

HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Young pedestrian hit by vehicle in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams tells abc27 that a boy was hit by a vehicle in Harrisburg on Tuesday morning. The boy, a pedestrian, was struck at N. Sixth and Division streets near Camp Curtin school. According to City of Harrisburg Director of Communications Matt Maisel, Police Commissioner Carter has reported the […]
HARRISBURG, PA
iheart.com

Manicotti Sold to Harrisburg Restaurants Recalled

>Manicotti Sold to Harrisburg Restaurants Recalled. (Harrisburg, PA) -- A Frozen manicotti product that has been sold to restaurants in Harrisburg, has been recalled because it may be contaminated with listeria. Over 56-hundred pounds of the food, which was not available for retail, is being recalled. It was made by Caesar's Pasta of Blackwood, New Jersey and carries the brand names Orefresco and Caesar's Pasta. The FDA says no illnesses have been reported so far.
HARRISBURG, PA
philadelphiaobserver.com

Mystery: Ailing Pennsylvania Man Dies on the Coldest Night of the Year on Cellblock Where Someone Died from Hypothermia Months Before

A Pennsylvania man’s death on the medical block of a detention center has raised the record number of fatalities in the facility and brought on questions about the treatment of people being detained there. Richard Carter, 63, died in the Dauphin County Prison after a “medical emergency” on Christmas...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

