Heavy fog, more rain to hang over central Pa. Wednesday
Driving could be dangerous in parts of the midstate Wednesday morning because of heavy fog, forecasters warned. In a dense fog advisory, the National Weather Service said road visibility could drop to a quarter mile or less in parts of Perry, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon and Cumberland counties. The fog advisory...
local21news.com
Drastic temperature spikes expected for next week
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A warm front will not only spike the temperatures this week, but this also delivers rain chances Tuesday into part of Wednesday. Can't even rule out a rumble of thunder midweek. But don't get too comfortable as temperatures begin to drop off to more seasonable conditions later in the week brings the chance for a wintry mix of rain and snow showers to Central PA late Thursday into Friday. Most of the wet snow will be concentrated across the higher elevations and to our north.
WGAL
Polar plunge gives chilly start to the new year
It was a chilly start to 2023 for some in Harrisburg. More than 100 people jumped into the icy cold Susquehanna River on City Island. “It was fun getting ready for it. When you get down there, I was like, 'OK, this is happening' and I went in and I was like, 'yeah, I’m not a big fan of this.' It was bad, there is snow on the ground, definitely not warm,” said Zander Kirchner, a Lewisberry resident who participated.
WGAL
Route 30 in Lancaster County reopens after crash
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: A stretch of Route 30 in Lancaster County has reopened after a two-vehicle crash. Both directions were briefly closed Wednesday afternoon between Oakview and Harvest roads in East Lampeter Township. Emergency dispatchers said one person was freed from a vehicle with unspecified injuries.
WGAL
Business evacuated for possible carbon monoxide leak in Hanover, York County
HANOVER, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a possible carbon monoxide leak Wednesday morning in Hanover, York County. The incident happened at Select Physical Therapy on the 700 block of Tree Court around 11 a.m. Five to six people reported headaches, but there were no serious symptoms, according to...
Detour in place on Route 45 for tractor trailer crash
7:35 a.m. update: Route 45 is open in East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. -- East Chillisquaque Township, Pa. — Route 45 is closed between Route 1025 (Shakespeare Road) and Center Road in East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County, due to a tractor trailer crash, according to PennDOT. A detour using Route 147 and Route 642 is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution. Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.
abc27.com
Electrical fire displaces 10 in Harrisburg, two dogs dead
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Harrisburg Fire Bureau Chief Brian Enterline, an electrical fire caused serious damage to a rowhome in Harrisburg just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Enterline says the fire started in an extension cord that was on a porch in the 500 block...
26th annual Penguin Plunge on City Island: photos
Central Pennsylvania animal lovers got their new year started with a frigid dip into the Susquehanna River. Hundreds of attendees ushered in 2023 by lining up along the shore decked out in swimsuits, winter clothing or costumes. They plunged into those waters from the shores of Harrisburg’s City Island, where...
abc27.com
Hanover Borough updates parking meter minimum rate
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Borough of Hanover Council approved a rate change for metered parking, reducing the minimum session of one hour to 15 minutes, with costs remaining at $0.25. According to the Borough of Hanover, the Borough of Hanover Council approved a rate change for metered...
abc27.com
Crash closes all lanes of Route 34 in Cumberland Co.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to PennDOT, a crash on Route 34 in both directions is closing all lanes as of 5:36 a.m. on Jan. 4. The crash is between Wertzville Road, Middlesex-Sterretts Gap, and Mountain Road. All lanes are closed in both directions. Get the latest Pennsylvania...
2023 Farm Show parking will be cashless: What you need to know before you go
The start of the new year means the Pennsylvania Farm Show is nearly here. And we’re here to help you plan your trip, including the most important step: how you can get there. Parking. The annual event returns on Jan. 7 and will run through Jan. 14 at the...
I-81 Still Closed After Vehicle Rolled Multiple Times
On January 2, 2023, at approximately 6:07 p.m. PSP Chambersburg was informed of a vehicle that was involved in multiple hit-and-run crashes in Chambersburg Borough. The Operator was then reported to be driving erratically on Route 30 (Lincoln Way East) traveling east. PSP located the vehicle traveling north on 81 at mile marker 20 at a high rate of speed. A Pursuit ensued after Troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop and the operator failed to yield.
abc27.com
I-81 north crash in Franklin County cleared, all lanes open
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to 511PA, a crash on I-81 in Franklin County closed all northbound lanes from between 6 p.m. on Jan. 2 and 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 3. The crash was between Exit 20 for PA 997 Scotland and Exit 29 for PA 174 – King Street.
Boy hit by car in Harrisburg: officials
A boy was hit by a car Tuesday morning in Harrisburg while walking to school, city officials said. The crash happened between 8:30 and 8:45 a.m. in the area of 6th and Division streets, according to ABC 27 and city spokesman Matt Maisel. The intersection is near Camp Curtin Academy, but it is unclear if the boy was a student there or at another city school.
pahomepage.com
5 injured in Harrisburg fight, shooting early New Year's Day
5 injured in Harrisburg fight, shooting early New …. 5 injured in Harrisburg fight, shooting early New Year's Day. Traffic Alert: Route 45 Closed in Northumberland …. Traffic Alert: Route 45 Closed in Northumberland County | Eyewitness News. Extradition Hearing. Extradition Hearing 2. Regional police force mobilizes in Luzerne County.
Gas prices 2023: ‘Curveballs are coming from every direction,’ GasBuddy says
The lowest price for gas today, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in the Harrisburg area is $3.29 a gallon. While that price sounds pretty good compared to the high of more than $5 a gallon we paid in June 2022, it may not last long. The national average price today is...
Young pedestrian hit by vehicle in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams tells abc27 that a boy was hit by a vehicle in Harrisburg on Tuesday morning. The boy, a pedestrian, was struck at N. Sixth and Division streets near Camp Curtin school. According to City of Harrisburg Director of Communications Matt Maisel, Police Commissioner Carter has reported the […]
Man found dead on Lancaster County roadway allegedly climbed onto truck while it was stopped
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — No charges will be filed in the death of an Ephrata man found on a roadway in the borough on Christmas Day, according to the Ephrata Police Department. Paul Donnelly, 39, was found dead near the intersection of West Main Street and Main Avenue, police...
iheart.com
Manicotti Sold to Harrisburg Restaurants Recalled
>Manicotti Sold to Harrisburg Restaurants Recalled. (Harrisburg, PA) -- A Frozen manicotti product that has been sold to restaurants in Harrisburg, has been recalled because it may be contaminated with listeria. Over 56-hundred pounds of the food, which was not available for retail, is being recalled. It was made by Caesar's Pasta of Blackwood, New Jersey and carries the brand names Orefresco and Caesar's Pasta. The FDA says no illnesses have been reported so far.
philadelphiaobserver.com
Mystery: Ailing Pennsylvania Man Dies on the Coldest Night of the Year on Cellblock Where Someone Died from Hypothermia Months Before
A Pennsylvania man’s death on the medical block of a detention center has raised the record number of fatalities in the facility and brought on questions about the treatment of people being detained there. Richard Carter, 63, died in the Dauphin County Prison after a “medical emergency” on Christmas...
