It was a chilly start to 2023 for some in Harrisburg. More than 100 people jumped into the icy cold Susquehanna River on City Island. “It was fun getting ready for it. When you get down there, I was like, 'OK, this is happening' and I went in and I was like, 'yeah, I’m not a big fan of this.' It was bad, there is snow on the ground, definitely not warm,” said Zander Kirchner, a Lewisberry resident who participated.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO