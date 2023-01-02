ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Power Polls: Northeast Florida high school basketball and soccer power rankings, Jan. 1

By Clayton Freeman, Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 3 days ago

BOYS BASKETBALL

The Times-Union highlights the top teams across high school boys basketball for teams in Jacksonville and Northeast Florida through Dec. 31 in the 2022-23 FHSAA season.

1. Providence

12-1, Class 3A

Previous: 1.

Last week: Won 58-50 vs. Shady Spring, won 46-33 vs. Charlotte, lost 53-36 vs. Winter Haven, won 73-33 vs. Ocala Vanguard.

This week: Friday vs. Ponte Vedra.

Glance: Stallions incurred first loss to eventual Kingdom of the Sun champ Winter Haven, but they haven't lost to an area school since December 2021.

2. Ponte Vedra

9-3, Class 6A

Previous: 2.

Last week: Won 55-54 vs. King's Ridge Christian, lost 71-60 vs. Savannah Johnson, lost 62-53 vs. St. Andrew's.

This week: Friday at Providence.

Glance: Flu-weakened Sharks dropped two games in Georgia despite career game from forward Israel Nuhu.

3. Oakleaf

11-1, Class 6A

Previous: 5 (tie).

Last week: Won 64-26 vs. McKeel, won 69-27 vs. DeLand, won 62-36 vs. Hialeah American.

This week: Tuesday vs. Sandalwood, Friday vs. Orange Park.

Glance: Aaron Rivers and Cameron Coachman starred as Knights dominated Gus Gibbs Memorial Tournament in DeLand.

4. Impact Christian

9-2, Class 2A.

Previous: 3.

Last week: Off.

This week: Monday vs. University Christian, Thursday at Ribault, Friday vs. NFEI.

Glance: Three interesting matchups on tap for Lions, starting with Monday's Bernard Wilkes Classic against Orel Gray and UC.

5. Paxon

11-1, Class 4A.

Previous: Not ranked.

Last week: Won 76-55 vs. Glynn Academy, won 53-44 vs. Toombs County.

This week: Tuesday at Stanton, Friday vs. Bishop Snyder.

Glance: Golden Eagles soar into poll after two wins in Georgia.

On the bubble: Bishop Kenny (8-3, 4A), Bolles (9-3, 4A), Columbia (9-5, 5A), Episcopal (8-4, 3A), Nease (12-3, 6A), NFEI (8-4, 2A), Orange Park (9-4, 6A), Ribault (10-2, 4A), St. Joseph (8-2, 2A)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

The Times-Union highlights the top teams across high school girls basketball for teams in Jacksonville and Northeast Florida through Dec. 31 in the 2022-23 FHSAA season.

1. Bishop Kenny

14-1, Class 4A

Previous: 1.

Last week: Won 51-26 vs. Centennial, won 57-46 vs. Legion Collegiate, won 51-40 vs. Cardinal Gibbons.

This week: Wednesday at NFEI, Friday-Saturday at She Got Game Classic.

Glance: Atlanta tournament with over 70 teams awaits BK this weekend.

2. Oakleaf

14-1, Class 6A

Previous: 2.

Last week: Won 62-50 vs. Bradford, won 70-64 vs. Jackson, won 56-16 vs. Menendez.

This week: Thursday vs. Nease.

Glance: Kaylah Turner and Fantasia James continue to shine as the Knights' explosive scoring combination.

3. Jackson

12-3, Class 4A

Previous: 3.

Last week: Won 66-33 vs. St. Augustine, lost 70-64 vs. Oakleaf, won 50-10 vs. Palatka.

This week: Tuesday vs. Atlantic Coast, Thursday vs. Raines.

Glance: Resilient Tigers came seconds away from a major win against Oakleaf.

4. Providence

10-2, 3A

Previous: 4.

Last week: Off.

This week: Friday at Tallahassee Lincoln, Saturday at Tallahassee Chiles.

Glance: It's Tallahassee time for the Stallions, who head to the state's capital for a pair of weekend matchups.

5 (tie). Bolles

10-5, Class 4A

Previous: 5.

Last week: Off.

This week: Thursday at Creekside, Friday vs. Episcopal.

Glance: Abby Knauff is averaging nearly four threes per game to lead the Bulldogs.

5 (tie). Nease

11-3, Class 6A

Previous: Not ranked.

Last week: Won 70-38 vs. The Villages Charter, won 59-48 vs. Winter Garden Horizon, won 63-60 vs. Tampa Bay Tech.

This week: Thursday at Oakleaf, Friday at Tocoi Creek.

Glance: Cami Robinson reached 1,000 points to lead Panthers to a tournament title in Tampa.

On the bubble: Nease (11-3, 6A), Paxon (9-4, 4A), Ponte Vedra (7-6, 6A), Ribault (10-5, 4A), Ridgeview (11-5, 5A), St. Johns Country Day (7-4, 2A).

BOYS SOCCER

The Times-Union highlights the top teams across high school boys soccer for teams in Jacksonville and Northeast Florida through Dec. 31 in the 2022-23 FHSAA season.

1. Mandarin

9-0-1, 7A

Previous: 1.

Last week: Off.

This week: Wednesday vs. Nease, Thursday vs. Atlantic Coast, Saturday vs. Tallahassee Chiles.

Glance: Adis Mesic, Antonio Mancinotti and the Mustangs return to the thick of the action with three quality contests ahead of Gateway tournament.

2. Fleming Island

8-1-2, 6A

Previous: 2.

Last week: Off.

This week: Wednesday at Orange Park, Friday vs. Tallahassee Chiles.

Glance: Fleming Island's outside forward combination of William Kennedy and Matthew Male continues to combine for steady goals.

3. Ponte Vedra

6-1-3, 6A

Previous: 3.

Last week: Off.

This week: Thursday vs. Bishop Kenny, Friday vs. Stanton.

Glance: Four shutouts on the season so far for senior goalkeeper Will Sheehan.

4. Bartram Trail

6-1-1, 7A

Previous: 4.

Last week: Off.

This week: Thursday at Daytona Beach Seabreeze.

Glance: Bears' midfield combination gets a test this week against always-tough Seabreeze.

5. Nease

5-0-3, 6A

Previous: 5.

Last week: Off.

This week: Wednesday at Mandarin, Friday vs. Fletcher.

Glance: Undefeated keeper Evan Miriello's 0.52 goals-against average ranks among Northeast Florida's best.

On the bubble: Bishop Kenny (4-1-2, 4A), Bolles (5-2-2, 3A), Creekside (9-2-1, 7A), Englewood (8-3, 5A), Providence (5-1-1, 3A), Yulee (9-2, 4A).

GIRLS SOCCER

The Times-Union highlights the top teams across high school girls soccer for teams in Jacksonville and Northeast Florida through Dec. 31 in the 2022-23 FHSAA season.

1. Bartram Trail

10-0-2, 7A

Previous: 1.

Last week: Off.

This week (updated schedule): Tuesday at P.K. Yonge.

Glance: Eight Bears have scored multiple goals for nation's No. 1 MaxPreps team.

2. St. Johns Country Day

10-1-1, 2A

Previous: 2.

Last week: Off.

This week: Off.

Glance: Spartans next take on Episcopal on Jan. 10.

3. Ponte Vedra

9-3, 6A

Previous: 3.

Last week: Off.

This week: Off.

Glance: No action this week for the Sharks, who next play Jan. 12 at Bishop Kenny.

4. Fleming Island

6-1-2, 6A

Previous: 4.

Last week: Off.

This week: Thursday vs. Sandalwood.

Glance: Golden Eagles take on Saints before three challenges in the following week and a half.

5. Creekside

6-3-0, 7A

Previous: 5.

Last week: Off.

This week: Off.

Glance: Extended break continues for the Knights, who won't play until Jan. 13 against Lake Mary.

On the bubble: Atlantic Coast (5-3-2, 6A), Beachside (7-3-1, 4A), Fletcher (6-4-1, 6A), Mandarin (7-3-1, 7A), Nease (7-3-2, 6A), Stanton (6-4-2, 4A), University Christian (9-0, 2A).

Clayton Freeman covers high school sports and more for the Florida Times-Union. Follow him on Twitter at @CFreemanJAX, and sign up for the First Coast Varsity newsletter at https://profile.jacksonville.com/newsletters/first-coast-varsity/ .

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Power Polls: Northeast Florida high school basketball and soccer power rankings, Jan. 1

The Florida Times-Union

