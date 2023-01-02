Power Polls: Northeast Florida high school basketball and soccer power rankings, Jan. 1
BOYS BASKETBALL
The Times-Union highlights the top teams across high school boys basketball for teams in Jacksonville and Northeast Florida through Dec. 31 in the 2022-23 FHSAA season.
1. Providence
12-1, Class 3A
Previous: 1.
Last week: Won 58-50 vs. Shady Spring, won 46-33 vs. Charlotte, lost 53-36 vs. Winter Haven, won 73-33 vs. Ocala Vanguard.
This week: Friday vs. Ponte Vedra.
Glance: Stallions incurred first loss to eventual Kingdom of the Sun champ Winter Haven, but they haven't lost to an area school since December 2021.
2. Ponte Vedra
9-3, Class 6A
Previous: 2.
Last week: Won 55-54 vs. King's Ridge Christian, lost 71-60 vs. Savannah Johnson, lost 62-53 vs. St. Andrew's.
This week: Friday at Providence.
Glance: Flu-weakened Sharks dropped two games in Georgia despite career game from forward Israel Nuhu.
3. Oakleaf
11-1, Class 6A
Previous: 5 (tie).
Last week: Won 64-26 vs. McKeel, won 69-27 vs. DeLand, won 62-36 vs. Hialeah American.
This week: Tuesday vs. Sandalwood, Friday vs. Orange Park.
Glance: Aaron Rivers and Cameron Coachman starred as Knights dominated Gus Gibbs Memorial Tournament in DeLand.
4. Impact Christian
9-2, Class 2A.
Previous: 3.
Last week: Off.
This week: Monday vs. University Christian, Thursday at Ribault, Friday vs. NFEI.
Glance: Three interesting matchups on tap for Lions, starting with Monday's Bernard Wilkes Classic against Orel Gray and UC.
5. Paxon
11-1, Class 4A.
Previous: Not ranked.
Last week: Won 76-55 vs. Glynn Academy, won 53-44 vs. Toombs County.
This week: Tuesday at Stanton, Friday vs. Bishop Snyder.
Glance: Golden Eagles soar into poll after two wins in Georgia.
On the bubble: Bishop Kenny (8-3, 4A), Bolles (9-3, 4A), Columbia (9-5, 5A), Episcopal (8-4, 3A), Nease (12-3, 6A), NFEI (8-4, 2A), Orange Park (9-4, 6A), Ribault (10-2, 4A), St. Joseph (8-2, 2A)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
The Times-Union highlights the top teams across high school girls basketball for teams in Jacksonville and Northeast Florida through Dec. 31 in the 2022-23 FHSAA season.
1. Bishop Kenny
14-1, Class 4A
Previous: 1.
Last week: Won 51-26 vs. Centennial, won 57-46 vs. Legion Collegiate, won 51-40 vs. Cardinal Gibbons.
This week: Wednesday at NFEI, Friday-Saturday at She Got Game Classic.
Glance: Atlanta tournament with over 70 teams awaits BK this weekend.
2. Oakleaf
14-1, Class 6A
Previous: 2.
Last week: Won 62-50 vs. Bradford, won 70-64 vs. Jackson, won 56-16 vs. Menendez.
This week: Thursday vs. Nease.
Glance: Kaylah Turner and Fantasia James continue to shine as the Knights' explosive scoring combination.
3. Jackson
12-3, Class 4A
Previous: 3.
Last week: Won 66-33 vs. St. Augustine, lost 70-64 vs. Oakleaf, won 50-10 vs. Palatka.
This week: Tuesday vs. Atlantic Coast, Thursday vs. Raines.
Glance: Resilient Tigers came seconds away from a major win against Oakleaf.
4. Providence
10-2, 3A
Previous: 4.
Last week: Off.
This week: Friday at Tallahassee Lincoln, Saturday at Tallahassee Chiles.
Glance: It's Tallahassee time for the Stallions, who head to the state's capital for a pair of weekend matchups.
5 (tie). Bolles
10-5, Class 4A
Previous: 5.
Last week: Off.
This week: Thursday at Creekside, Friday vs. Episcopal.
Glance: Abby Knauff is averaging nearly four threes per game to lead the Bulldogs.
5 (tie). Nease
11-3, Class 6A
Previous: Not ranked.
Last week: Won 70-38 vs. The Villages Charter, won 59-48 vs. Winter Garden Horizon, won 63-60 vs. Tampa Bay Tech.
This week: Thursday at Oakleaf, Friday at Tocoi Creek.
Glance: Cami Robinson reached 1,000 points to lead Panthers to a tournament title in Tampa.
On the bubble: Nease (11-3, 6A), Paxon (9-4, 4A), Ponte Vedra (7-6, 6A), Ribault (10-5, 4A), Ridgeview (11-5, 5A), St. Johns Country Day (7-4, 2A).
BOYS SOCCER
The Times-Union highlights the top teams across high school boys soccer for teams in Jacksonville and Northeast Florida through Dec. 31 in the 2022-23 FHSAA season.
1. Mandarin
9-0-1, 7A
Previous: 1.
Last week: Off.
This week: Wednesday vs. Nease, Thursday vs. Atlantic Coast, Saturday vs. Tallahassee Chiles.
Glance: Adis Mesic, Antonio Mancinotti and the Mustangs return to the thick of the action with three quality contests ahead of Gateway tournament.
2. Fleming Island
8-1-2, 6A
Previous: 2.
Last week: Off.
This week: Wednesday at Orange Park, Friday vs. Tallahassee Chiles.
Glance: Fleming Island's outside forward combination of William Kennedy and Matthew Male continues to combine for steady goals.
3. Ponte Vedra
6-1-3, 6A
Previous: 3.
Last week: Off.
This week: Thursday vs. Bishop Kenny, Friday vs. Stanton.
Glance: Four shutouts on the season so far for senior goalkeeper Will Sheehan.
4. Bartram Trail
6-1-1, 7A
Previous: 4.
Last week: Off.
This week: Thursday at Daytona Beach Seabreeze.
Glance: Bears' midfield combination gets a test this week against always-tough Seabreeze.
5. Nease
5-0-3, 6A
Previous: 5.
Last week: Off.
This week: Wednesday at Mandarin, Friday vs. Fletcher.
Glance: Undefeated keeper Evan Miriello's 0.52 goals-against average ranks among Northeast Florida's best.
On the bubble: Bishop Kenny (4-1-2, 4A), Bolles (5-2-2, 3A), Creekside (9-2-1, 7A), Englewood (8-3, 5A), Providence (5-1-1, 3A), Yulee (9-2, 4A).
GIRLS SOCCER
The Times-Union highlights the top teams across high school girls soccer for teams in Jacksonville and Northeast Florida through Dec. 31 in the 2022-23 FHSAA season.
1. Bartram Trail
10-0-2, 7A
Previous: 1.
Last week: Off.
This week (updated schedule): Tuesday at P.K. Yonge.
Glance: Eight Bears have scored multiple goals for nation's No. 1 MaxPreps team.
2. St. Johns Country Day
10-1-1, 2A
Previous: 2.
Last week: Off.
This week: Off.
Glance: Spartans next take on Episcopal on Jan. 10.
3. Ponte Vedra
9-3, 6A
Previous: 3.
Last week: Off.
This week: Off.
Glance: No action this week for the Sharks, who next play Jan. 12 at Bishop Kenny.
4. Fleming Island
6-1-2, 6A
Previous: 4.
Last week: Off.
This week: Thursday vs. Sandalwood.
Glance: Golden Eagles take on Saints before three challenges in the following week and a half.
5. Creekside
6-3-0, 7A
Previous: 5.
Last week: Off.
This week: Off.
Glance: Extended break continues for the Knights, who won't play until Jan. 13 against Lake Mary.
On the bubble: Atlantic Coast (5-3-2, 6A), Beachside (7-3-1, 4A), Fletcher (6-4-1, 6A), Mandarin (7-3-1, 7A), Nease (7-3-2, 6A), Stanton (6-4-2, 4A), University Christian (9-0, 2A).
Clayton Freeman covers high school sports and more for the Florida Times-Union. Follow him on Twitter at @CFreemanJAX, and sign up for the First Coast Varsity newsletter at https://profile.jacksonville.com/newsletters/first-coast-varsity/ .
This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Power Polls: Northeast Florida high school basketball and soccer power rankings, Jan. 1
Comments / 0