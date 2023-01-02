ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Partly cloudy and warm Monday in Central Florida

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be partly cloudy and warm Monday after a foggy start in the morning.

The thick and widespread fog triggered a “dense fog advisory” which will be in effect until 9 a.m.

After the morning fog buns off, high temperatures should reach the low 80s this afternoon.

More fog is possible for Monday night.

High temperatures will be back in the 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Our next weather system will come Thursday, as a front will increase our rain chances and cools us down into the weekend.

