Haunted roads can be found all over the world, and Tennessee is no exception. Here are four of the most haunted roads in the state:. 1. Natchez Trace Parkway - This 444-mile road stretches from Nashville to Mississippi and is known for its ghostly occurrences. One legend says that a ghostly figure appears on the side of the road, signaling to drivers that they are about to have a flat tire. Others have reported seeing the ghost of a woman who was killed in a car accident along the parkway.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO