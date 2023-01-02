ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafollette, TN

1450wlaf.com

Cherry Street approved to become a one-way street

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – On Tuesday afternoon, the LaFollette City Council met and began the meeting with two certificates of appreciation. Mayor Cliff Jennings presented a certificate of appreciation to La Follette Police Sgt. Danielle Gilbert for her dedication for making the 2022 DARE Toy Drive a great success.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
WKRN

Celebration of life planned for Mt. Juliet teen

Services are scheduled for a Green Hill High School student who died following a car crash in early December. Services are scheduled for a Green Hill High School student who died following a car crash in early December. NWS confirms NOAA radio system down. NWS confirms NOAA radio system down.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
1450wlaf.com

New hours of operation at Terry’s Pharmacy begin today at 8am

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – When Terry’s Pharmacy, La Follette and Jacksboro, reopens today after the holiday, it will have new hours of operation. Beginning, Tuesday, January 3, Terry’s Pharmacy has new hours Monday-Friday from 8am-6pm and Saturday 9am-1pm. Questions? Please call 423-562-4928. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 01/03/2023-6AM)
LAFOLLETTE, TN
thunderboltradio.com

West Tennessee PBS names Noll new General Manager and CEO

Peter Noll is the new General Manager and CEO for West Tennessee PBS (WLJT-TV). The West Tennessee Public Television Council Incorporated announced Noll’s appointment Monday. “We are thrilled to welcome someone with Peter’s experience and enthusiasm to the West TN PBS Team,” says Rodney Freed, President of the West...
TENNESSEE STATE
1450wlaf.com

Campbell County had telephone service more than 100 years ago

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – From looking at the old pictures of Lafollette and Campbell County, many people don’t know or realize that even in the early 1900s some of the modern conveniences that were available. Amazing that it’s not just a local service, but it was also a...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Anakeesta offering discounted passes for Tennessee residents

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee residents will be able to purchase an annual pass for the price of a single-day pass, starting Jan. 15, according to officials with the attraction. A valid Tennessee I.D. is required to get the deal and the ticket must be redeemed before Feb. 26. “All...
TENNESSEE STATE
DogTime

Tennessee Police Find 77 Neglected Dogs Living in Abandoned Home

Dozens of neglected dogs were rescued from horrendous living conditions recently in northwestern Tennessee. 77 pups total were seized from a property that was quite literally rotting. Neglected Dogs Living in Squalor The Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit, was called upon, in partnership with the Dyer City Police Department, to rescue the dogs. […] The post Tennessee Police Find 77 Neglected Dogs Living in Abandoned Home appeared first on DogTime.
DYER, TN
LIFE_HACKS

“Affordable Beach Getaways In Tennnesse’’ - Five Outstanding Places To Visit

If you're looking for an affordable beach getaway in Tennessee, you're in luck! Here are five great options for a budget-friendly beach vacation:. 1. Pickwick Landing State Park - Located in Hardin County, this state park offers a variety of activities including swimming, boating, and fishing on the Tennessee River. There are also several hiking trails, a golf course, and a marina. You can camp or stay in one of the park's cabins or lodges.
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

Fisherman dies after falling into cold Tennessee lake

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (AP) — A man who was fishing with his son on an east Tennessee lake has died after falling from a boat into the cold water, wildlife officials said. Jeremy Gene Keen, 47, and his 14-year-old son were trolling in a small aluminum boat on Cherokee Lake on Saturday morning when Keen fell […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
1450wlaf.com

Christian Learning Center to host benefit singing

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The Campbell County Christian Learning Center is hosting a benefit singing at the LaFollette Church of God. The event is scheduled for Sat., Jan. 14, at 6pm. The LaFollette Church of God is across from Campbell County High School. The Grove singers, The Danny Lawson...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
LIFE_HACKS

“Most Haunted Road In Tennessee”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone

Haunted roads can be found all over the world, and Tennessee is no exception. Here are four of the most haunted roads in the state:. 1. Natchez Trace Parkway - This 444-mile road stretches from Nashville to Mississippi and is known for its ghostly occurrences. One legend says that a ghostly figure appears on the side of the road, signaling to drivers that they are about to have a flat tire. Others have reported seeing the ghost of a woman who was killed in a car accident along the parkway.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Women say man in car follows them around

Marius Payton takes a look at the local headlines from around Middle Tennessee. The transmitter for the National Weather Service weather radio alert system is down for maintenance in Nashville. Metro Council to discuss entertainment bills. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Metro Council will discuss a bill that will create...
NASHVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

State asking residents and small business owners to provide input on accuracy of federal broadband map

ELIZABETHTON — Some problems are so big and complex that it is good to go beyond the experts and obtain as much input as possible from the people most affected by the problem. That is why the decision makers in Nashville want to get local input in showing local internet availability. But the state wants that input as fast as it can get it. A deadline of Jan. 13 has been set for internet users to get their input to the state.
NASHVILLE, TN

