*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. Back when I worked at a “real” job that I had to clock in for and listen to a boss, there was just about nothing that struck more fear in my heart than the thought of calling out sick. Keep in mind that it was the restaurant’s policy that if we were sick we weren’t supposed to come to work - we were to stay home and protect our customers and patrons. The owner may have written the manual decades ago, but his son-in-law, a former cop turned restaurant manager, did not follow it.

13 DAYS AGO