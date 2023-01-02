Read full article on original website
jcnewsandneighbor.com
Farmers tout benefits of local meat processing plant
Supply chain interruptions and extended delivery delays hampered businesses and individuals alike the last few years. Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia were no exception. Spurred on by concern over these issues, along with meat shortages, a novel idea going back five years is blossoming into reality quicker than forecast. In...
1450wlaf.com
City looks to offer cash incentive for most improved property clean-ups
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The approval of a monetary fee of $200.00 a month for the most improved property clean-up over the next twelve months is among the items on the agenda for the City of La Follette’s first regular monthly meeting of the year. The meeting begins today at 5:30pm at City Hall.
1450wlaf.com
The New Year opens on a spring-like note with 60s and sunshine
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Day one of 2023 featured 60 degrees and folks out playing on the lake and in the mountains. With the long weekend, this maybe a repeat on day two of 2023. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 01/02/2023-6AM)
East TN insurance companies see rise in property claims from arctic freeze
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Businesses, charities and homeowners are at a standstill. They are waiting to learn about the costs of repairing damage from a blast of arctic air that froze pipes and caused damage at many places across East Tennessee. The frigid temperatures damaged property across the community and...
Kingsport Times-News
State asking residents and small business owners to provide input on accuracy of federal broadband map
ELIZABETHTON — Some problems are so big and complex that it is good to go beyond the experts and obtain as much input as possible from the people most affected by the problem. That is why the decision makers in Nashville want to get local input in showing local internet availability. But the state wants that input as fast as it can get it. A deadline of Jan. 13 has been set for internet users to get their input to the state.
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County has an Average Gas Price of $2.75/g for Reg. Unleaded - Tennessee is the 9th Cheapest State for Fuel
(Rutherford County, TN) Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have risen 16.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.86/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 11.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 10.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 1.4 cents in the last week and stands at $4.67 per gallon. Diesel prices in Tennessee are currently averaging $4.42 per gallon, according to AAA, the Auto Club. At this time last year, diesel was averaging $3.39 per gallon.
Smokies road closing as park works to end ‘unsafe’ roadside parking
A road within the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will be closed for several days as a part of the park's efforts to eliminate roadside parking.
1450wlaf.com
Take a live look at Downtown La Follette on demand
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Thanks to the genius of Todd Overbay and the late Frank Payne, the WLAF – Ben Rogers Building Camera is a reality and is now showing you live looks of Downtown La Follette. Terry’s Pharmacy is the sponsor for the WLAF – Ben Rogers Building Camera. Call 423.562.1450 or email jim@1450wlaf.com about showcasing your business on the new cam shot.
WYSH AM 1380
State announces $15 million in permanent supportive housing investments
(TDMHSAS) The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (TDMHSAS) is excited to announce applications are open for about $15 million in state funding to create affordable, permanent supportive housing for Tennesseans living with behavioral health challenges. The funding is spread across three programs under the Creating Homes...
1450wlaf.com
Christian Learning Center to host benefit singing
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The Campbell County Christian Learning Center is hosting a benefit singing at the LaFollette Church of God. The event is scheduled for Sat., Jan. 14, at 6pm. The LaFollette Church of God is across from Campbell County High School. The Grove singers, The Danny Lawson...
localmemphis.com
From green to blue: All TN license plates should be updated to new blue tags as of Jan. 1
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Drivers in Tennessee should make sure they update their license plates to a new blue and white design released in 2022. The new plates were rolled out as cars were registered over the course of the year. Now that 2023 has arrived, all cars should have...
Johnson City Press
Traditions, awards and a fond farewell are 'Talk of the Town'
KINGSPORT — Have you taken down your Christmas tree? Or do you wait until New Year’s Day? Or perhaps you hold off until Jan. 6? It might not be the talk of the town, but it’s made for some interesting discussions this holiday season. In addition to...
WKRN
911 calls offer few clues in man's death
Chris Spaunhorst was shot and killed on Christmas Day while driving on I-24. Chris Spaunhorst was shot and killed on Christmas Day while driving on I-24. Lawmaker says he discussed dissolving DCS and starting …. Roberts the chair of the Government Operations Committee, which oversees the Tennessee Department of Children's...
Popular East Tennessee Theme Park Teasing Its Newest Attraction
When you go to the Great Smoky Mountains in East Tennessee, how long do you stay? I used to think one week was enough, but now I don't see how you could get everything done in seven days. There's just so much to do, and it's hard deciding what to leave off of the itinerary.
1450wlaf.com
Ricky L. Johnson, age 59, of LaFollette
Ricky L. Johnson, age 59, of LaFollette went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 2, 2022. He loved to work and was a big fan of the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Volunteers. Preceded in death by his mother Barbara Walden and brother Louie Walden. Survived by: Son:...
La Niña could bring more tornado outbreaks, snow, and flooding to Middle Tennessee
Wondering what's going on with the wild swings in weather around Tennessee—look no further than La Niña.
chattanoogacw.com
Cleveland farmer one of many in Tennessee now eligible for select sales tax exemptions
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — It started with two seeds for apple trees. 50 years later Apple Valley Orchard has over 12,000 trees, requiring time and money to keep the legacy running. Now, a new tax break can help farms across Tennessee keep growing. "There are fewer and fewer of us...
WEATHER ALERT Tornado Watch[ 1-3,2023
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-041000- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible through tonight across all of Middle Tennessee. Main threats will be strong to damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail. Localized flooding may develop where heaviest downpours occur.
chattanoogacw.com
New TN law will help reimburse relatives who take in children slated for foster care
A new state law goes in effect this week intended to help keep children with family instead of foster care. This comes as the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services (DCS) faces major issues including lack of case workers, a shortage of foster families, and children forced to sleep on office floors.
