Lafollette, TN

jcnewsandneighbor.com

Farmers tout benefits of local meat processing plant

Supply chain interruptions and extended delivery delays hampered businesses and individuals alike the last few years. Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia were no exception. Spurred on by concern over these issues, along with meat shortages, a novel idea going back five years is blossoming into reality quicker than forecast. In...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

State asking residents and small business owners to provide input on accuracy of federal broadband map

ELIZABETHTON — Some problems are so big and complex that it is good to go beyond the experts and obtain as much input as possible from the people most affected by the problem. That is why the decision makers in Nashville want to get local input in showing local internet availability. But the state wants that input as fast as it can get it. A deadline of Jan. 13 has been set for internet users to get their input to the state.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County has an Average Gas Price of $2.75/g for Reg. Unleaded - Tennessee is the 9th Cheapest State for Fuel

(Rutherford County, TN) Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have risen 16.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.86/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 11.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 10.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 1.4 cents in the last week and stands at $4.67 per gallon. Diesel prices in Tennessee are currently averaging $4.42 per gallon, according to AAA, the Auto Club. At this time last year, diesel was averaging $3.39 per gallon.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
1450wlaf.com

Take a live look at Downtown La Follette on demand

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Thanks to the genius of Todd Overbay and the late Frank Payne, the WLAF – Ben Rogers Building Camera is a reality and is now showing you live looks of Downtown La Follette. Terry’s Pharmacy is the sponsor for the WLAF – Ben Rogers Building Camera. Call 423.562.1450 or email jim@1450wlaf.com about showcasing your business on the new cam shot.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

State announces $15 million in permanent supportive housing investments

(TDMHSAS) The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (TDMHSAS) is excited to announce applications are open for about $15 million in state funding to create affordable, permanent supportive housing for Tennesseans living with behavioral health challenges. The funding is spread across three programs under the Creating Homes...
TENNESSEE STATE
1450wlaf.com

Christian Learning Center to host benefit singing

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The Campbell County Christian Learning Center is hosting a benefit singing at the LaFollette Church of God. The event is scheduled for Sat., Jan. 14, at 6pm. The LaFollette Church of God is across from Campbell County High School. The Grove singers, The Danny Lawson...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WKRN

911 calls offer few clues in man's death

Chris Spaunhorst was shot and killed on Christmas Day while driving on I-24. Chris Spaunhorst was shot and killed on Christmas Day while driving on I-24. Lawmaker says he discussed dissolving DCS and starting …. Roberts the chair of the Government Operations Committee, which oversees the Tennessee Department of Children's...
TENNESSEE STATE
1450wlaf.com

Ricky L. Johnson, age 59, of LaFollette

Ricky L. Johnson, age 59, of LaFollette went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 2, 2022. He loved to work and was a big fan of the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Volunteers. Preceded in death by his mother Barbara Walden and brother Louie Walden. Survived by: Son:...
LAFOLLETTE, TN
Davidson County Source

WEATHER ALERT Tornado Watch[ 1-3,2023

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-041000- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible through tonight across all of Middle Tennessee. Main threats will be strong to damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail. Localized flooding may develop where heaviest downpours occur.
TENNESSEE STATE
chattanoogacw.com

New TN law will help reimburse relatives who take in children slated for foster care

A new state law goes in effect this week intended to help keep children with family instead of foster care. This comes as the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services (DCS) faces major issues including lack of case workers, a shortage of foster families, and children forced to sleep on office floors.

