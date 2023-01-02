Forecast: Hot & humid with overnight fog

After tying the record high on New Year’s Day, it’s another hot one today. Conditions are running 10 degrees above average this afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. Tonight will stay muggy and warm with overnight lows only falling into the upper 60s. Our average overnight low is 55 degrees. Patchy fog will develop overnight and there will be low visibility for the early morning commute. Be sure to use low beams and you may want to allow yourself some extra time.

Our next cold front will work through by Friday morning allowing for much cooler air to filter in by the weekend. Highs will return to the low 70s with overnight lows in the crisp 50s. Much lower humidity will return this weekend as well.

The drier air will put an end to our foggy mornings so by the weekend, expect plenty of sunshine with no rain in the forecast.