zycrypto.com

Crypto Community on High Alert as Bitcoin Core Developer Loses Over 200 BTC In Hack

Luke Dashrj, one of the longest contributing Bitcoin Core developers, claims to have lost well over 200 BTC (roughly $3.34 million) this past weekend after his wallet keys were compromised. The developer disclosed the incident in a tweet on Monday, January 1st, saying;. “My PGP key is compromised, and at...
EWN

Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy Parks $56 Million In Bitcoin

MicroStrategy bought roughly 2,395 BTC between November 1 and December 21, 2022. The firm also purchased another 810 BTC for $11.6 million on December 24. Saylor’s company spent around $42.8 million bolstering its Bitcoin holdings to about 135,000 BTC worth approximately $2.2 billion at press time. Microstrategy also sold...
dexerto.com

Bitcoin developer loses $3.3 million in massive hack

A Bitcoin core developer has had his server hacked after his security key was compromised. The hacker has supposedly stolen over 200 BTC, worth around 3.3 million dollars. Luke Dashjr, a developer who works on Bitcoin Core, the technology and security behind the cryptocurrency, has lost over 200 Bitcoins in an apparent hack.
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin Core developer hack highlights self-custody risks: Community responds

With one of Bitcoin’s original core developers claiming that his balance got drained by a hacker, the crypto community is at a loss at how “normal people” can succeed at securing their own Bitcoin (BTC). In a recent thread, Luke Dashjr claimed that some alleged attackers had...
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
msn.com

'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos issues a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — here are 3 recession-proof buys

Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
The Week

The rise of the world's first trillionaire

In the last few years, billionaires have only been adding to their net worth, and it likely won't be long until someone reaches the status of a trillionaire. Here's everything you need to know:  When will someone be worth $1 trillion? It's hard to pinpoint a definitive answer, given that the net worths of the world's richest people are constantly fluctuating. However, a number of financial calculators have attempted to predict when the world might see its first trillionaire.  Finance and procurement platform Approve analyzed the state of the world's priciest elite, looking at data from the 30 wealthiest people in the world. Their results...
ValueWalk

Gold Has Already Started to Run

For weekend reading, Ivan Martchev, investment strategist at Navellier & Associates, offers the following commentary:. Over long periods of time, gold can be viewed as the “anti-dollar,” or more broadly as “anti-paper money,” but over an intermediate term (3-5 years) its price pattern can be quite a bit more complicated.
New York Post

‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary says $15M payout from FTX was wiped out in crypto firm’s collapse

“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary said that FTX paid him $15 million to be the company’s spokesman but he lost nearly all of it when the crypto exchange went bust. In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, O’Leary said he put about $9.7 million of his spokesman check into crypto tokens with his FTX account, which has dropped to zero after the exchange collapsed last month.  He had $1 million tied up in FTX equity, which also is now worthless. O’Leary said the remaining $4 million from the deal went to taxation and agent fees.  “The total deal was just under $15...
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.

