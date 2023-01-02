Phillip Wayne Reed, age 90, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County. Phillip graduated from Kittrell High School. He loved playing basketball and played for 3 years at Kittrell. His last year was Captain of the team. They won 19 out of 20 games and won the county tournament. He is the last surviving boy of the class of 1950. He loved hunting, fishing, trapping and metal detecting. Phillip was a member of Science Hill Church of Christ.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN ・ 2 HOURS AGO