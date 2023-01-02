Read full article on original website
OBITUARY: Richard ‘Richie’ Stuard
Richard “Richie” Stuard, age 45 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, as a result of injuries received in an automobile accident. He was a native of Nashville and a son of the late Marvin Daniel Stuard and Cathy Lynn Norris Sargent. In addition to...
OBITUARY: Phillip Wayne Reed
Phillip Wayne Reed, age 90, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County. Phillip graduated from Kittrell High School. He loved playing basketball and played for 3 years at Kittrell. His last year was Captain of the team. They won 19 out of 20 games and won the county tournament. He is the last surviving boy of the class of 1950. He loved hunting, fishing, trapping and metal detecting. Phillip was a member of Science Hill Church of Christ.
OBITUARY: Earline Barrett McDaniel
Earline Barrett McDaniel, age 93, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Lynchburg Nursing Center. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Earline was preceded in death by her parents, Laymon Lee Barrett and Evelyn Smith Barrett; husband, William Henry McDaniel;...
OBITUARY: Charles ‘Hammer’ Davis Young
Charles “Hammer” Davis Young, age 78, passed away January 1, 2023 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a member and past Governor of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 645. Hammer was a retired homebuilder. Hammer was preceded...
OBITUARY: James E. Barrett
Mr. James E. Barrett, age 97 of Murfreesboro passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at the Alvin C. York Medical Center. Born December 28, 1925, in Wilson County, he is the son of the late Dave and Kate Comer Barrett. He served in the U.S. Army and retired from...
OBITUARY: Stella Jewell James
Stella “Jewell” James, age 77, of Smyrna, TN, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 31, 2022, after a lengthy battle with lung disease. A native of Mooresburg, TN, Jewell was the daughter of the late Robert and Nina Peavler. She was preceded in death by her parents and...
OBITUARY: Hannelore Dahlberg
Hannelore Dahlberg of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, she was 80 years old. She was a native of Munich Germany and was preceded in death by her husband, Elwin Dahlberg. Mrs. Dahlberg was a member of the Catholic Church and was a devoted, wife, mother, and...
OBITUARY: Rachel M. Bean
Rachel M. Bean, age 89, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Alive Hospice. She was a member of Church of Christ, lifelong resident of Rutherford County, and devoted MeMaw to her entire family and everyone she met. Rachel was preceded in death by her parents, Zebbie Dee Busey...
OBITUARY: Rev. Terry Clapp
Rev. Terry Clapp, age, 90 of Murfreesboro, TN, went to meet his Lord and Savior on Thursday, December 29, 2022. A native of Hardmoney, KY, he was the son of the late Freeman Terry and Iva Mae Keeling Clapp. Rev. Clapp was a minister for 55 years and received his...
OBITUARY: Dorothy Sue Barnes Garrison
Dorothy Sue Barnes Garrison, age 54 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Dorothy was a member of the World Outreach Church. Born in Nashville, TN, she was preceded in death by her father, the late Doris Charles Barnes. Dorothy is survived by her husband, William W....
OBITUARY: Marian Thurman
Marian Thurman passed away on December 26, 2022. She was a native of Pulaski and has lived in Rutherford County for 48 years. Marian was preceded in death by her parents, Tobie and Marian Marks, and husband; James “Jim” Thurman. She is survived by her son, Mark (Pamela) Thurman of Auburntown, TN; daughters, Karen (Keith) Reecer of Portland, TN, Candee (Doug Watson) Hawkins of Murfreesboro; sister, Jane Brown; grandchildren, Justin Summar, Rocky Reecer, Jason Hawkins, Nick Hawkins, Brandon Thurman, Breanna Thurman; six great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
OBITUARY: Gary Barton
Gary I. Barton, age 85 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee died Monday, December 26, 2022, at St. Thomas Rutherford hospital. He was the son of the late Joseph Jeffrey Barton and Florence May Day Barton. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a son, Adam Barton; and a sister, Joyce Barton Bucknell.
OBITUARY: Kathryn Denton Jones
Kathryn Denton Jones, age 73 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on December 17, 2022. She was born in San Antonio, TX to the late Claude and Leota Denton. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Bill Denton. Mrs. Jones was strong in her Faith...
OBITUARY: Verlin Charles Gill III
Verlin Charles Gill III, age 42 of Murfreesboro died Monday, December 26, 2022. He was a native of Rutherford Co. and was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Gill. Verlin was a member of the Church of Christ and had worked many jobs and mostly enjoyed being a substitute teacher for Rutherford Co.
OneGenAway Mobile Pantry to Share Food at MTSU Campus
One Generation Away is bringing fresh produce, dry goods, dairy, bakery items, and more to the Middle Tennessee State University campus to give out to any Murfreesboro residents in need — completely for free. One Generation Away, a food assistance nonprofit, has been operating its Mobile Pantry for nearly...
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 3, 2023
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of January 3, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Rape- Without Consent x2, Sexual Battery- Without Consent. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime Stoppers at...
Three Mother’s Bakery Opens in Murfreesboro
Recently Murfreesboro has lost a few bakeries with the closing of Olive Branch and Nonie’s, but they have gained some tasty new ones. One of these new additions is Three Mother’s Bakery. The new bakery is located in the former home of La Michocana Paletas Shop at 1002 Memorial Boulevard.
Murfreesboro Polar Bear Plunge to Benefit Special Olympics
MURFREESBORO– The 21st annual Polar Bear Plunge and Arctic Adventure will be held Saturday, January 7 at Boro Beach, the outdoor pool at Sports*Com. “Plungers” are encouraged to raise funds for the event with proceeds benefiting Special Olympics Tennessee athletes in Rutherford County. Outside temperatures are expected to be in the upper 40’s at plunge time.
Nashville LGBT Chamber is Now Tennessee Pride Chamber
The Nashville LGBT Chamber of Commerce is expanding operations throughout Tennessee growing into the Tennessee Pride Chamber. The Tennessee Pride Chamber represents over 400 corporations, small businesses, and individual LGBTQ+ and allied professionals in Tennessee. The members are concentrated around Nashville, but the organization already has partnerships and members in Franklin, Murfreesboro, Chattanooga, Memphis, Knoxville and other cities and counties all over the Tri-Star State.
Tanya Tucker and Franklin, TN Company to Appear in Rose Bowl Parade
If you are planning on watching the Rose Bowl parade on New Year’s day, be on the lookout for a local Franklin company. Ed James of Think Big Stuff® and his team appeared last year, as part of the opening of the 2022 Rose Parade. They created large field flags or spirit flags for both the opening and closing Ceremonies, which will be used again this year at the 134th Rose Parade, on Monday, January 2, 2023.
