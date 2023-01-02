Mrs. Angie “Lorene” Craddock Hill, age 85, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022. She was born in Lascassas, TN to the late A.R. and Eula Jane McElroy Craddock. Mrs. Hill earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Middle Tennessee State College. She was issued a license to teach 1st through 9th grades in Tennessee. Mrs. Hill taught 2nd, 3rd, and 4th grades at several schools including The Rock School, Smyrna Primary School, and Mitchell-Neilson Elementary before her retirement. She was a faithful member of North Boulevard Church of Christ where she was very involved with Meals on Wheels and World Bible School. She was a member of the Rutherford County Retired Teachers Association and Kappa Kappa Iota.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO