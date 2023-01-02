Read full article on original website
OBITUARY: Richard ‘Richie’ Stuard
Richard “Richie” Stuard, age 45 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, as a result of injuries received in an automobile accident. He was a native of Nashville and a son of the late Marvin Daniel Stuard and Cathy Lynn Norris Sargent. In addition to...
OBITUARY: Earline Barrett McDaniel
Earline Barrett McDaniel, age 93, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Lynchburg Nursing Center. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Earline was preceded in death by her parents, Laymon Lee Barrett and Evelyn Smith Barrett; husband, William Henry McDaniel;...
OBITUARY: Phillip Wayne Reed
Phillip Wayne Reed, age 90, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County. Phillip graduated from Kittrell High School. He loved playing basketball and played for 3 years at Kittrell. His last year was Captain of the team. They won 19 out of 20 games and won the county tournament. He is the last surviving boy of the class of 1950. He loved hunting, fishing, trapping and metal detecting. Phillip was a member of Science Hill Church of Christ.
OBITUARY: Charles ‘Hammer’ Davis Young
Charles “Hammer” Davis Young, age 78, passed away January 1, 2023 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a member and past Governor of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 645. Hammer was a retired homebuilder. Hammer was preceded...
OBITUARY: James ‘Jim’ Defore
Mr. James “Jim” Defore, age 79 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 29, 2022. He was born in Dayton, TN to the late Dan and Ruby Nichols Defore. He was the fourth oldest of 14 children. He is also preceded in death...
OBITUARY: Rachel M. Bean
Rachel M. Bean, age 89, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Alive Hospice. She was a member of Church of Christ, lifelong resident of Rutherford County, and devoted MeMaw to her entire family and everyone she met. Rachel was preceded in death by her parents, Zebbie Dee Busey...
OBITUARY: Rev. Terry Clapp
Rev. Terry Clapp, age, 90 of Murfreesboro, TN, went to meet his Lord and Savior on Thursday, December 29, 2022. A native of Hardmoney, KY, he was the son of the late Freeman Terry and Iva Mae Keeling Clapp. Rev. Clapp was a minister for 55 years and received his...
OBITUARY: Martha ‘Tootie’ Delores Montgomery
Martha “Tootie” Delores Montgomery of La Vergne, Tennessee passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, she was 91 years old. Mrs. Montgomery was a member of Miracle Baptist Church in La Vergne, where she loved teaching Sunday School. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She...
OBITUARY: Damon ‘Bruce’ Johnson
Damon “Bruce” Johnson of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, he was 88 years old. Mr. Johnson was retired from AEDC in Tullahoma and worked many years as a NASA contractor. He was a native of Fairfax, Oklahoma and was preceded in death by his...
OBITUARY: Angie “Lorene” Craddock Hill
Mrs. Angie “Lorene” Craddock Hill, age 85, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022. She was born in Lascassas, TN to the late A.R. and Eula Jane McElroy Craddock. Mrs. Hill earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Middle Tennessee State College. She was issued a license to teach 1st through 9th grades in Tennessee. Mrs. Hill taught 2nd, 3rd, and 4th grades at several schools including The Rock School, Smyrna Primary School, and Mitchell-Neilson Elementary before her retirement. She was a faithful member of North Boulevard Church of Christ where she was very involved with Meals on Wheels and World Bible School. She was a member of the Rutherford County Retired Teachers Association and Kappa Kappa Iota.
Three Mother’s Bakery Opens in Murfreesboro
Recently Murfreesboro has lost a few bakeries with the closing of Olive Branch and Nonie’s, but they have gained some tasty new ones. One of these new additions is Three Mother’s Bakery. The new bakery is located in the former home of La Michocana Paletas Shop at 1002 Memorial Boulevard.
OBITUARY: Marian Thurman
Marian Thurman passed away on December 26, 2022. She was a native of Pulaski and has lived in Rutherford County for 48 years. Marian was preceded in death by her parents, Tobie and Marian Marks, and husband; James “Jim” Thurman. She is survived by her son, Mark (Pamela) Thurman of Auburntown, TN; daughters, Karen (Keith) Reecer of Portland, TN, Candee (Doug Watson) Hawkins of Murfreesboro; sister, Jane Brown; grandchildren, Justin Summar, Rocky Reecer, Jason Hawkins, Nick Hawkins, Brandon Thurman, Breanna Thurman; six great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
OneGenAway Mobile Pantry to Share Food at MTSU Campus
One Generation Away is bringing fresh produce, dry goods, dairy, bakery items, and more to the Middle Tennessee State University campus to give out to any Murfreesboro residents in need — completely for free. One Generation Away, a food assistance nonprofit, has been operating its Mobile Pantry for nearly...
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 3, 2023
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of January 3, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Rape- Without Consent x2, Sexual Battery- Without Consent. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime Stoppers at...
Murfreesboro Polar Bear Plunge to Benefit Special Olympics
MURFREESBORO– The 21st annual Polar Bear Plunge and Arctic Adventure will be held Saturday, January 7 at Boro Beach, the outdoor pool at Sports*Com. “Plungers” are encouraged to raise funds for the event with proceeds benefiting Special Olympics Tennessee athletes in Rutherford County. Outside temperatures are expected to be in the upper 40’s at plunge time.
Nashville LGBT Chamber is Now Tennessee Pride Chamber
The Nashville LGBT Chamber of Commerce is expanding operations throughout Tennessee growing into the Tennessee Pride Chamber. The Tennessee Pride Chamber represents over 400 corporations, small businesses, and individual LGBTQ+ and allied professionals in Tennessee. The members are concentrated around Nashville, but the organization already has partnerships and members in Franklin, Murfreesboro, Chattanooga, Memphis, Knoxville and other cities and counties all over the Tri-Star State.
Murfreesboro Police Investigating Tuesday Fatal Crash on Fortress Blvd
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – (January 4, 2023) The Murfreesboro Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left two people dead and another driver injured on Tuesday, Jan. 3. A disabled 68-year-old passenger in a 2019 Dodge Caravan was flown to TriStar Skyline for treatment....
WEATHER ALERT Tornado Watch[ and Flood Advisory 1-3,2023
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-041000- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible through tonight across all of Middle Tennessee. Main threats will be strong to damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail. Localized flooding may develop where heaviest downpours occur.
When is Buc-ee’s Coming to Murfreesboro?
Ever since the announcement that Buc-ee’s is coming to Murfreesboro, Buc-ee’s lovers have been wondering when the Texas mainstay is headed here. The answer to that question is – construction will begin on August 1, 2023 and the store is expected to open on September 2, 2024, reports Murfreesboro.com. It will be located off I-24 at the Joe B. Jackson exit. All of their locations are open all day, every 365 days of the year.
Our Top Ten Most Popular Stories of 2022
As the new year begins, we are looking back at the most-read stories on Rutherford Source in 2022. If you find yourself with a pool that is no longer automatically maintained, there are a few things you can do to not only keep it usable and enjoyable, but also prevent build-up of residue, debris and scum. This makes the automated equipment more efficient once it becomes operational again.
