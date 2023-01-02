ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Drake Bell separates from wife Janet Von Schmeling, begins treatment

By Mara Siegler
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

Troubled former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell has separated from his wife, actress Janet Von Schmeling, amid his latest struggles, sources tell Page Six exclusively.

We’re told they’re headed for divorce. Sources also say that the actor has entered treatment.

On Dec. 7 and 8, Bell was spotted huffing balloons in his car in the parking lot of a California vape shop while his young son sat in the back seat.

Now, an insider tells us that Von Schmeling has “had enough.”

The “Drake & Josh” alum, 36, and Von Schmeling, 28, started dating in 2013 and married in an intimate ceremony in 2018.

It seems Von Schmeling has moved back to Florida with their son. We hear she has closed on a home and is getting support from her family.

“They had some incredible beautiful times before. He needs to focus on being healthy, and they’ll be great co-parents in the future,” says a source.

“It’s a bad moment in time for Drake. But he is a great dad when he is healthy and sober.”

It’s not Bell’s first turbulent run. In 2021, he pleaded guilty to two criminal counts of attempted child endangerment and disseminating matters harmful to juveniles from an incident in 2017.

Bell was sentenced to two years of probation and 200 hours of community service in 2021 for attempted child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.
Bell was sentenced to two years of probation and 200 hours of community service.

Prosecutors claimed he met a girl — who is now an adult — online; she then attended a concert of his in Cleveland in 2017. Cops said Bell had sent the girl “inappropriate social media messages.”

In 2015, he was charged with driving under the influence , and ex-girlfriend Melissa Lingafelt claimed in 2020 that he had been verbally and physically abusive to her, which he denied.

Bell became famous as a child star of “Drake & Josh.”
Von Schmeling did not respond to our request for comment.

An attorney for Bell was unavailable.

