Indiana State

Health officials expect more COVID-19 cases, urge people to stay home when sick

By Boris Ladwig, The Herald-Times
 3 days ago
Deaths and hospitalizations related to COVID-19 have trended in the right direction in recent weeks, but health officials asked people to remain careful because cases usually spike after the holidays.

Samantha Kirby, IU Health communications consultant, said COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have declined slightly in south-central Indiana in the last few weeks, but she urged vigilance, in part because of other illnesses.

“Unfortunately, the viral activity in our community is still high for respiratory viruses overall, including flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV),” she said via email.

Before Christmas, daily hospital admissions from COVID-19 across the state stayed relatively steady, around 125, but they have since dropped to about 60. Nonetheless, the pre-Christmas numbers were about three times as high as those recorded in early October — though they remained slightly below admissions the state saw in summer.

COVID-19-related deaths, too, picked up in December. State health department data show that an average of 9.4 Hoosiers died from COVID-19 every day in December through Dec. 19, compared to 6.4 in November. The number of statewide deaths attributed to COVID-19 appeared to slow in late December — though the data were still preliminary.

Wastewater monitoring also showed an uptick in virus particles. The state is working with wastewater plant operators throughout the state to test untreated wastewater for the virus. The monitoring can serve as an early warning that COVID-19 is spreading in a community.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in recent days has classified the spread of the disease in Monroe County as either low or medium. In areas with medium spread, the agency recommends that people who are at high risk of getting very sick wear a high-quality mask or respirator when indoors in public places.

The agency also recommends one updated bivalent vaccine booster for everyone aged 5 and older if it has been at least two months since the last dose.

While current numbers looked promising, Kirby said based on trends from the last couple of years, the region may see an increase in illness and hospitalizations after the holidays.

“Our teams are prepared for the potential uptick in patients needing care,” she said.

“We encourage our community to continue practicing good hand hygiene and staying home when they feel sick in order to help reduce the risk of spreading these viruses,” Kirby said.

More than 24,000 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began. About nine of every 10 people who have died from the virus were at least 65 years old.

Boris Ladwig can be reached at bladwig@heraldt.com.

Comments

besamiculo
2d ago

yet many of them are just fine with all the diseases crossing the border, please save your fake news. if you really cared then you would care about that.


12
Guest of Guest
2d ago

It's simple.. cover your damn cough, sneeze into your shirt, not the air... and blow your nose into a tissue. Don't stick your nasty boogers everywhere! If you can't do what they teach kindergarten kids, then don't get paid for staying home sick either! Learn how to be clean. It's how viruses get around, you know? It's been happening for ages!


4
Daryl Pyle
2d ago

health officials are the new fear police. Goebbels would be proud of their propaganda fear


9
The Herald-Times

The Herald-Times

