Effective: 2023-01-05 06:19:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-05 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Alamance; Chatham; Cumberland; Davidson; Durham; Forsyth; Guilford; Harnett; Lee; Montgomery; Moore; Orange; Person; Randolph; Stanly; Wake DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of the Piedmont and Sandhills. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 HOUR AGO