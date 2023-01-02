ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Fans line up to place bets on first day of legal sports gambling in Ohio

By Doug Livingston, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rYdWv_0k0pWZiY00

The excitement inside MGM Northfield Park racino was primed like a champagne bottle ready to pop at midnight on New Year’s Eve.

But the casino’s operator hadn’t planned anything special to bring in the new year. No balloons. No air horns. No dancers. No singers.

At the bar, patrons jubilantly counted down the last seconds of 2022. Glued to a giant wall of televisions behind them, football fans cheered the final minutes of the Ohio State Buckeyes semifinal national championship game against Georgia . The yelling could be heard outside the casino’s main entrance, said MGM spokesman Josh Lewis, who was outside overseeing some last-minute repairs to a few burned-out holiday lights.

Sports betting apps in Ohio: What you need to know about being able to gamble 24/7

Where to bet in Ohio: Sports gamblers won't lack for choices in sportsbooks in 2023

Then the ball dropped. The Buckeyes lost. And a long line formed before five tellers who would take the casino’s first ever sporting bets — with gambling on athletic events officially legal as of the first minute of 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VRvOD_0k0pWZiY00

“Today marks a monumental day of growth for both BetMGM and the sports betting industry,” BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt said in a Sunday morning statement. “Ohio is home to thousands of passionate sports fans, who now have the opportunity to enjoy first-hand the excitement and benefits of wagering with BetMGM.”

'We never really had this,' Ohio fan says of sports betting

Before the Ohio legislature entertained a bill to legalize sports betting, MGM Northfield placed an early bet at the end of 2021 with the construction of a floor-to-ceiling wall of television screens and four rows of leather seats surrounded by high-top tables and cushioned benches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ru292_0k0pWZiY00

At the back of the casino through the labyrinth of eye-popping and ear-catching slot machines, sports fans now enter a new sport-betting area by passing under a score ticker. The ticker wraps from five ticket windows to the left, which are backlit by a towering list of constantly updating odds and betting opportunities, and a bar and restaurant to the right, which is as close to the action as a baseball pitcher is to home plate.

Off to the side, two rows of kiosks form a hallway of seemingly endless ways to bet on more than the outcome of just about any game. MGM employees with tablets walk around helping guests sign up for the casino’s mobile sports betting app.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GsAqH_0k0pWZiY00

The BetMGM Sportsbook & Lounge opened this fall as football season kicked off, Lewis said. Every Sunday since has drawn “typically a nice, decent crowd,” he added, but nothing like the volume of people who lingered all day Sunday.

Empty seats were still hard to find by the time the Washington Commanders won the coin toss, which some people bet on, and the Cleveland Browns ended their opening drive with a punt, which some people bet on. The casino granted betting customers a “gimme” win if the Browns completed a 1-yard pass.

Gambling addiction: What's the difference between a gambling enthusiast and an addict? Advice from an expert

Warehouse worker Will Brown of Garfield Heights sported his Browns hat. He and his girlfriend, Adrienne Williams, gave their information to an MGM employee who signed them up for the app to track their bets on their phones.

The couple would otherwise have no business being in a casino on a Sunday afternoon.

“We never really had this, though,” Brown said, pulling out a stack of bets he printed at a kiosk when the line at the teller windows was too long.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mac0x_0k0pWZiY00

Brown made some basic bets on Cleveland, Carolina and New Orleans winning their games. He made similar bets online with DraftKings and FanDuel.

“They’re all winning right now,” Brown said with an air of optimism and a lot of time left to play in each of the Sunday matchups.

Along with fortune for some, the wall of simultaneously cast football games shined on Brown and 100 other faces. Gamblers sat where they could and stood when they couldn’t find a seat.

At a round high-top with domestic beer cans and an energy drink, Nigel Kelley and his buddies leaned forward as Browns running back Nick Chubb moved the Browns 50 yards on back-to-back carries late in the first quarter. The Browns kicked a field goal but accepted half the distance to the goal on a Washington penalty.

That was Kelley’s chance for Chubb to score.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NVk56_0k0pWZiY00

The 33-year-old construction worker from Macedonia had picked Chubb and four other players from across the league. If each standout offensive player scored a touchdown, the $50 credit MGM granted Kelley for downloading the casino’s sports betting app would pay out $3,200, Kelley said.

But Chubb didn’t score that drive. The Browns turned over the ball on downs as a quarterback keeper inside the 5-yard line came up short.

Kelley smiled and settled for another beer. “Everything in moderation,” he said.

Chubb, who tied quarterback Jacoby Brissett for the most Browns touchdowns heading into week 17, never did touch the end zone.

Support local journalism: 6 reasons why you should subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal

Hedging their bets

Several betters, like Kelley, tapped promotional offers from multiple online sports-betting websites, including DraftKings and FanDuel. For months leading up to the inaugural day of sports betting in Ohio, the companies had chased customers in the Buckeye State with advertisements on nearly every digital platform, with some continuing to offer $200 or more in “free bets” to anyone who waited until Jan. 1 to sign up.

Most of the free bets, the gamblers explained, required cash up front. If they lost, some were given credits that had to be spent within days or by the end of January. The savviest gamblers hedged their bets and took advantage of all the promotions they could manage.

Joe George and his wife, Stephanie, perked up as they entered the casino in time to see Justin Fields score a touchdown for the Chicago Bears. Detroit was winning handily by the end of the third quarter in that game, but that didn’t matter to George. His bet only required Fields, a former Ohio State quarterback, to score the first touchdown.

The couple also had Chubb scoring first in the Browns game, which didn’t happen. With a win and a loss in their daily bets, they walked over to a row of kiosks and pulled up a long list of options and odds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sa9Jh_0k0pWZiY00

Overwhelmed and adjusting, George said he’s used to just betting on whether teams win or lose. He joked that it’s usually his wife who’s in a casino, and not usually on a Sunday when the couple are watching the Browns play.

“I think for her,” George said, sports betting “is going to make watching football on Sundays more interesting.”

“We’ll see,” Stephanie George said as the couple huddled over the glowing kiosk screen with rows of unusual betting plays. “Let’s try this out.”

Reach reporter Doug Livingston at dlivingston@thebeaconjournal.com or 330-996-3792.

Gambling problem?

For Ohioans facing an addiction to gambling, specialists at the Ohio Problem Gambling Helpline are available toll-free at 800-589-9966. For information on how to blacklist yourself from sports and other forms of gambling or to join Gamblers Anonymous, visit https://pgnohio.org/resources/ .

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Fans line up to place bets on first day of legal sports gambling in Ohio

Comments / 0

Related
whbc.com

Sports Gambling Chief: ‘Free’ Must be ‘Free’ in Ohio

Screens display betting information inside Caesars Sportsbook inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Cleveland. With sports gambling becoming legal in Ohio on Jan. 1 at midnight, the Cleveland Cavaliers NBA basketball team is opening a stylish, two-story sports book, where fans can wager on games around the country — as well as the one they're attending. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
OHIO STATE
addictedtovacation.com

15+ Ohio Day Trip Destinations & Why They’re The Best!

Ohio can be an interesting place to visit for travelers and even for people within the state. What are the best day trips to take in Ohio?. Ohio has several great day trip destinations, including Cleveland for history and art, Columbus for a great art museum as well as the biggest college in the state, and Athens for a college and a bit older crowd with lots of nightlife and a vibrant waterfront.
OHIO STATE
New York Post

Caesars Ohio Promo Code NYPBOUNS1 BET: Get this huge offer for the Ohio sports betting launch

Ohio sports betting has officially begun and new customers can claim a magnificent offer from Caesars that lets new users have $1500 in bet credits on launch day. We’ll also preview one of the biggest matchups of the day. Follow the link below to find out more information about the offer from Caesars: Get the Caesars Promo CodeCheck out the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes The Caesars promo code lets new customers in Ohio a chance to get a $1500 in bet credits just by signing up! Just enter in the promo code NYPBONUS1BET on Caesars Sportsbook so you can join the fun...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio bars, restaurants welcome sports betting

CLEVELAND — It’s game on for sports gambling in Ohio. It’s now legal to wager who will bring home a win on the field and one Northeast Ohio sports bar is hoping that’s a win for their business. What You Need To Know. Sports betting went...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Rail enthusiasts remain optimistic on future of Ohio Corridor

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thea Ewing, MORPC Chief Regional Development Officer, said in the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission's letter to the Federal Railroad Administration, they focused on a number of potential routes for central Ohio to be connected to other parts of our state and beyond. “I'm really excited and...
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Gas prices falling just about everywhere else, so why not Ohio?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s not often Ohio is above the national average for a gallon of gas but that’s where we’re at currently, and there are questions as to why?. The national average for a gas on Tuesday was $3.23 according to GasBuddy but in Ohio the price is $3.31.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Democrats throw support to elect Republican Jason Stephens Ohio House speaker: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We thought Rep. Derrick Merrin was locked in to lead the Ohio House. In November, the Toledo-area young conservative won the House Republicans’ caucus vote. He was expected to move the House even further to the right, backing a near-total abortion ban, an anti-union “right-to-work” bill and a proposal to phase out Ohio’s income tax.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Seafood in Ohio

If the answer is yes and you're in the state of Ohio, you should consider visiting these local businesses (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this family-owned restaurant, which has been serving great seafood since 1973. Customers love their fresh walleye, which can be ordered fried, broiled, or sautéed. Patrons also enjoy their deep-fried oysters (the restaurant also offers oysters Rockefeller with spinach sauce, bacon, and swiss cheese and oysters Remick with Remick sauce and swiss cheese), Alaskan king crab legs, Alaskan snow crab legs, and fried yellow lake perch. If you have room for dessert, check out the key lime pie.
OHIO STATE
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy