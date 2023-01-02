ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

CBS Philly

NEXT Weather: Warm to welcome to 2023 in Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)  -- After a rainy and foggy end to 2022, the new year started off with the fog lifting, and the sun returning —just in time for a busy day of events across the Philadelphia area. For the week ahead, expect the warmer weather to greet us to start, but in reality to return by Thursday and Friday.Monday will bring a mix of sun and clouds for the Delaware Valley, with any patchy fog (especially south of Philly) lifting by the mid-morning. With highs approaching the mid and upper 50s, the week will start 15-20 degrees above average for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Bomb Cyclone Watch: California baby dies after tree falls into home

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. - Wednesday's severe weather is officially considered deadly in California. KTVU2, FOX 11's sister station in the Bay Area, reports a baby has died after a tree fell into a home in the Sonoma County town of Occidental. Officials did not give additional details on the deadly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
fox29.com

Moose rescued from frozen lake after being stuck for hours

SPOKANE, Wash. - A happy ending for a moose after getting stuck in a frozen lake in Washington for hours. Officers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife rescued the animal in late December, sharing photos with FOX Television Stations. Authorities said the attempt to pull the moose to...
WASHINGTON STATE
glensidelocal.com

Old York Road, Washington Lane temporarily closed

The Abington Township Police Department recently posted to Facebook that Old York Road and Washington Lane are temporarily closed due to a car accident. Residents are asked to avoid the area if possible. Photo credits: Abington Township PD.
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Philly

Philly's first & oldest Black-owned bookstore will become Pa. historical landmark

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A West Philadelphia bookstore has been advocating the power of knowledge in the fight for racial justice for decades and now, they're making it into our state's history books. Hakim's Bookstore is the first and oldest Black-owned bookshop in Philadelphia.In just a few weeks, the small storefront that houses hundreds of works by African American authors will receive a big honor. It will soon be bookmarked in Pennsylvania's history by an official blue and yellow historical marker."Yeah, and I always get teary-eyed because I just wish he were here to see it," Yvonne Blake said.Blake is the daughter...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger arrives in Moscow for trial

Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student and teaching assistant at Washington State University, was arrested by state police at his parents’ home in eastern Pennsylvania last Friday. He waived extradition Tuesday afternoon, after which he was flown to Latah County for trial.
MOSCOW, ID
fox29.com

Bryan Kohberger will return to Idaho to face charges in slayings of 4 college students

Bryan Kohberger, the accused killer of four University of Idaho students, agreed Tuesday to be extradited from Pennsylvania, where he was arrested last week, to face charges in Idaho. Wearing a red jumpsuit with his hands shackled in front of him, Kohberger showed little emotion during Tuesday's brief hearing in a Pennsylvania courtroom in which he acknowledged facing four counts of first-degree murder and a burglary charge.
IDAHO STATE

