fox29.com
Weather Authority: Warm temperatures to continue for final day before chilly conditions return
PHILADELPHIA - Thursday will be another unseasonably warm day in the Delaware Valley, but temperatures will begin to return to normal for the weekend. Visibility is a concern for drivers in the early hours of the day as some areas see less than a mile of visibility due to dense fog.
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Wednesday to see record warmth ahead of afternoon showers
PHILADELPHIA - Wednesday is set to be another unseasonably warm day in the Delaware Valley on a day that will also see scattered afternoon showers. Early morning temperatures are already in the upper 40s and 50s as a storm system makes its way to the area. Temperatures are expected to...
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Near-record warmth and unsettled rain expected Wednesday before sunshine returns
PHILADELPHIA - It was a mild Tuesday in the Delaware Valley with temperatures lingering in the mid-to-upper 50s. But, Kathy Orr says the unseasonably warm weather is not here to stay as temperatures are expected to take a tumble by the weekend. Overnight into Wednesday is expected to stay mild,...
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Temperatures to stay unseasonably warm Tuesday with periods of rain
PHILADELPHIA - Temperatures will stay above average across the Delaware Valley overnight Monday before a round of showers moves in to create a rainy Tuesday. Overnight lows across the region will sit in the mid-to-upper 40s, which is a few degrees warmer than the normal temperature for this time of year.
NEXT Weather: Warm to welcome to 2023 in Philadelphia region
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a rainy and foggy end to 2022, the new year started off with the fog lifting, and the sun returning —just in time for a busy day of events across the Philadelphia area. For the week ahead, expect the warmer weather to greet us to start, but in reality to return by Thursday and Friday.Monday will bring a mix of sun and clouds for the Delaware Valley, with any patchy fog (especially south of Philly) lifting by the mid-morning. With highs approaching the mid and upper 50s, the week will start 15-20 degrees above average for...
fox29.com
Bomb Cyclone Watch: California baby dies after tree falls into home
SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. - Wednesday's severe weather is officially considered deadly in California. KTVU2, FOX 11's sister station in the Bay Area, reports a baby has died after a tree fell into a home in the Sonoma County town of Occidental. Officials did not give additional details on the deadly...
fox29.com
Moose rescued from frozen lake after being stuck for hours
SPOKANE, Wash. - A happy ending for a moose after getting stuck in a frozen lake in Washington for hours. Officers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife rescued the animal in late December, sharing photos with FOX Television Stations. Authorities said the attempt to pull the moose to...
Man rescued after falling through ice while trying to retrieve dog from Delaware pond
A man who came to the rescue of his dog in Delaware needed rescuing himself.
glensidelocal.com
Old York Road, Washington Lane temporarily closed
The Abington Township Police Department recently posted to Facebook that Old York Road and Washington Lane are temporarily closed due to a car accident. Residents are asked to avoid the area if possible. Photo credits: Abington Township PD.
Pa., Philadelphia lose tens of thousands in population, U.S. Census Bureau says
Pennsylvania lost about 40,000 people from July 2021 to July 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The state had the fourth-biggest population decline in America during that time.
fox29.com
Amber Alert: New Jersey State Police searching for 7-month-old baby abducted from Vineland
VINELAND, N.J. - New Jersey State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing infant. According to the agency, Emerie Rivera, a 7-month-old girl, was last seen in Vineland. Authorities say the child's 22-year-old father, Ramon B. Rivera Jr., is a suspect in the child's taking. Troopers say they...
Delaware launches speeding enforcement initiative after tying the state record for highway deaths in 2022
Delaware state police say they will start the 2023 year with zero tolerance for speeders after seeing the state tie its record for traffic fatalities in 2022 with 165 deaths, a level not reached in more than 30 years. Based on an analysis of completed investigation, the main factors in...
Philly's first & oldest Black-owned bookstore will become Pa. historical landmark
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A West Philadelphia bookstore has been advocating the power of knowledge in the fight for racial justice for decades and now, they're making it into our state's history books. Hakim's Bookstore is the first and oldest Black-owned bookshop in Philadelphia.In just a few weeks, the small storefront that houses hundreds of works by African American authors will receive a big honor. It will soon be bookmarked in Pennsylvania's history by an official blue and yellow historical marker."Yeah, and I always get teary-eyed because I just wish he were here to see it," Yvonne Blake said.Blake is the daughter...
KTLO
Jimmie Allen's headed back to college, with an eye on his degree
Jimmie Allen hangs onto the top spot on the country charts for one more week, making “down home” the first #1 of 2023. It’s the Delaware native’s fourth chart-topper, and a special one, since it was inspired by the memory of his late father. Jimmie also...
fox29.com
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger arrives in Moscow for trial
Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student and teaching assistant at Washington State University, was arrested by state police at his parents’ home in eastern Pennsylvania last Friday. He waived extradition Tuesday afternoon, after which he was flown to Latah County for trial.
3 more buses carrying migrants arrive in Philadelphia from Texas
A total of 15 buses have arrived from Texas in the last two months.
Trenton, NJ, Man Dies In South Brunswick Crash
January 1, 2023 SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ (MERCER)–South Brunswick Police reported that Malachi Marseille, 23-years-old of Trenton has died in a…
fox29.com
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's dad mentioned WSU SWAT shooting in new police bodycam
MOSCOW, Idaho - Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger and his father mentioned a Washington State University shooting to an Indiana deputy during a traffic stop on their cross-country trip to Pennsylvania in mid-December, new bodycam footage reveals, along with the suspect's voice. The encounter happened several hours before state police...
fox29.com
Bryan Kohberger will return to Idaho to face charges in slayings of 4 college students
Bryan Kohberger, the accused killer of four University of Idaho students, agreed Tuesday to be extradited from Pennsylvania, where he was arrested last week, to face charges in Idaho. Wearing a red jumpsuit with his hands shackled in front of him, Kohberger showed little emotion during Tuesday's brief hearing in a Pennsylvania courtroom in which he acknowledged facing four counts of first-degree murder and a burglary charge.
fox29.com
Teen facing charges in shooting during drug deal turned robbery in Montgomery County
ABINGTON, Pa. - A Pennsylvania teenager will be charged as an adult after authorities say he opened fire on someone during a drug deal turned robbery on New Year's Day. Nehemiah Gonzalez, 17, is facing robbery and firearms charges for a botched robbery that happened on the 2500 block of Rubicam Avenue in Abington Township.
