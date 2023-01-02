ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diane Royster
2d ago

Seeking early release??? Are you kidding me??? Did they think about the victims and their families? Why should anyone give a damn about them. What if they continue killing if they get out, then what? Do they think the family wants to hear "I'm sorry". I don't understand why they even considering it, if it was their family member THEN it will be a different story. SHAME on them !!!!!!

Diane Walters
2d ago

They shouldn’t be released they took lives these people chose to kill the victims did not chose to die especially Lisa Nugent she was just a baby I knew her mom growing up and feel for this poor baby

notyourtypical
2d ago

People who take another’s persons life doesn’t deserve to EVER be let out .. life as we know it …. Do it once they are liable to do it again ! Take life so young .. clearly knew how to and again as we are told since YOUNG … if you do something your not suppose to you pay the consequences.. as they may of served time for their actions no reasonable amount of time is acceptable for the families who don’t have their loved ones any longer ! 🙏🏼 prayers to the families and prayers these ones being released get the help to rehabilitate back in this world as it’s not the same !

