Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing grocery store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersAventura, FL
Tragedy Hit Every Woman He Dated And Daycare Workers Became Concerned When Florida Mother Failed To Pick Up Her ToddlersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiami, FL
Aventura Welcomes Plum Market, a Specialty Food and Dining DestinationCorrie WritingAventura, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Mike McDaniel Has Been a Colossal Flop with DolphinsAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Related
WSVN-TV
Police investigate shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade leaving 1 hospitalized
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade. 7SkyForce hovered overhead, around Southwest 132nd Avenue and 142nd Terrace, Wednesday morning. Police said a fight broke out between two men, which led one to shoot the other. There is no...
WSVN-TV
Police arrest suspected shooter in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - It was a close call for a South Florida driver when a gunman opened fire toward his car. It happened Tuesday before 9 p.m. along Northeast 36th Street, near Biscayne Boulevard, where the victim said someone approached his vehicle and started shooting. The victim was unharmed, but...
WSVN-TV
BSO arrest suspected shooter who wounded victim in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected shooter who injured a victim has been arrested. Steven Armand, 20, was arrested by Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, Wednesday afternoon. Armand is being charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and carrying a concealed firearm. He appeared...
WSVN-TV
Police arrest man accused of shooting at car in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - It was a close call for a South Florida driver when a gunman opened fire on his car, but police were able to place the suspect under arrest. According to City of Miami Police, the incident happened along Northeast 36th Street, near Biscayne Boulevard, a few blocks from the Shops at Midtown, just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday.
WSVN-TV
Video shows BSO deputy punching handcuffed man, triggering investigation into West Park arrest
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — The Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Internal Affairs Division has launched an investigation to determine whether a deputy used excessive force when he punched a handcuffed man during a 2022 arrest in West Park, an incident that was captured on body cameras. Broward...
firefighternation.com
Miami (FL) Firefighter Defends Punching Handcuffed Patient Who Spit at Him: ‘I Was a Victim’
A former Miami firefighter who punched a handcuffed man on a stretcher who spit at him is defending his actions, telling a Miami television station he was a victim in the incident. Miami Department of Fire Rescue Lt. Robert Webster took early retirement after the incident, which took place on...
WSVN-TV
BSO investigate shooting in North Lauderdale neighborhood leaving 1 dead
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies gathered in a neighborhood in North Lauderdale for a possible shooting investigation. Officials said police responded to shots fired around 12:30 a.m. where they found one man shot dead in front of a house on the 8200 block of Southwest Fourth Court, Wednesday.
WSVN-TV
1 transported to hospital after being shot in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been transported to the hospital after a shooting that sent the victim running for help at a Dollar Tree store. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and fire rescue arrived at the scene, at 3301 W. Oakland Park Blvd., Tuesday afternoon. The victim...
WSVN-TV
1 transported to hospital after being shot in leg at Dollar Tree store in Lauderdale Lakes; subject detained
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A person has been transported to the hospital after a shooting at a Dollar Tree store. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and fire rescue arrived to the scene, at 3301 W. Oakland Park Blvd., Tuesday afternoon. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his leg...
WSVN-TV
Man caught on video using key to steal mail from NW Miami-Dade office building; swiped items include over $100K in checks
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida business owner is speaking out and sharing his concerns about the thief who was caught on surveillance video using a key to steal mail from post boxes at an office building. The security footage captured the subject opening post boxes at Plaza...
Motorcyclist killed in crash where he was ejected through minivan’s rear window
A 39-year-old man died on New Year’s Day after he crashed his motorcycle into the back of a minivan on West Hallandale Beach Boulevard in West Park. Victor Lopez, who lived in Miramar, was riding a 2009 Kawasaki ER-6N motorcycle west near the 5700 block of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard behind the driver of a 2013 Toyota Sienna Yellow Cab minivan shortly before 3:30 a.m., the Broward ...
NBC Miami
BSO Investigating Complaint Deputy Used Handcuffs as Brass Knuckles to Hit Suspect
The Broward Sheriff’s Office has launched an internal investigation into how a North Miami man was injured during a rough arrest over the summer. It comes after the public defender’s office saw body camera footage they say shows excessive force and last month requested an investigation. The video...
WSVN-TV
Car shot at in Denny’s parking lot near Midtown, suspect in custody
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting that left a hole in the side of a car in Midtown. A 39-year-old man was shot at, said City of Miami Police, and his Toyota Corolla was hit along busy Biscayne Boulevard in a Denny’s parking lot, Tuesday night, around 9 p.m., where they found several bullet casings.
WSVN-TV
15-year-old who was shot in Fort Lauderdale dies at Broward Health Medical Center
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A gunman triggered a teen tragedy. Now, the search is on for the shooter. The shooting happened Monday at around 4:15 p.m. after Fort Lauderdale Police responded to the scene at Northwest 12th Street and 11th Avenue. Witnesses in the area told 7News they heard...
WSVN-TV
14-year-old arrested days after shooting at Deerfield Beach park; victim’s family says teen has died
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager has been arrested in the shooting of a teen at a Deerfield Beach park, and the victim’s family has said their loved one has died after days in the hospital. The Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they arrested 14-year-old Keantae Vaughn two...
Fatal motorcycle crash under investigation in Davie
MIAMI - Police in Davie are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash. It happened Wednesday afternoon at 441 near Orange Drive. Davie police said the motorcyclist died while the driver stayed at the scene Northbound lanes of 441 are closed in the area while police investigate.
15-year-old boy dead after shooting in Fort Lauderdale
A 15-year-old boy died after he was shot in Fort Lauderdale on Monday afternoon. Officers found the boy in the 1100 block of Northwest 12th Street shortly after 4 p.m. He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert and later was pronounced dead there, Casey Liening, a Fort Lauderdale Police Department spokesperson, said in an email Tuesday. Fort Lauderdale Police did not ...
Click10.com
Authorities investigating after body found on Alligator Alley
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities were investigating after a body was found on Alligator Alley in far western Broward County Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Lt. Indiana Miranda, an FHP spokesperson, said the body was found in the southbound lanes near mile marker 42, headed towards...
cw34.com
14-year-old boy arrested for fatally shooting a 16-year-old boy in South Florida
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A 14-year-old boy faces a murder charge after he shot another teenager, detectives say. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, deputies and paramedics responded to a shooting call near Southwest Second Street in Deerfield Beach. First...
Family accused of beating Pompano Beach gay man in 2021 appears in court
MIAMI - A family accused of brutally beating a gay man in his Pompano Beach home back in 2021 appeared in court Wednesday.Inna and Yevhen Makarenko, and their son Oleh, are charged with hate crimes, attempted murder, battery, and kidnapping.Wednesday's hearing focused on legal representation.Oleh said his parents were approved for a public defender -- but he wasn't.And because he can't afford a private attorney -- he wants to represent himself.The accuser says the Makarenkos beat and blinded him over his alleged relationship with Oleh.The family denies the accusations.At the courthouse, Wednesday, Oleh accused the victim of lying.The only thing that the state has is the victims' report, sworn testimony that mentioned both of my brothers being there and now it turns out they weren't, and the state is no longer prosecuting them. So out of five members of the family, only three are left, so where are they going with this?Oleh says he and the victim were friends -- but were not in a relationship.
Comments / 1