ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 5

Related
iowatorch.com

Reynolds, legislative leaders decline participation in preview forum

(The Center Square) – Iowa Capitol Press Association announced on Tuesday it has cancelled the 2023 edition of its annual legislative preview, which has taken place annually for more than two decades. Republicans Gov. Kim Reynolds, Iowa Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Grimes, and Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley,...
IOWA STATE
loganwoodbine.com

3 Iowa departments, serving millions, merging

DES MOINES — Over 5,000 state workers. More than $2 billion in state funding, or more than a quarter of the state budget. And millions of Iowans — including those on Medicaid — impacted by the services offered. There is much at stake as the state of...
IOWA STATE
103.3 WJOD

The New Year Brings New Laws to Iowa in 2023

With a brand new year comes brand new laws taking effect in states across the country. Iowa has a few of their own that took effect at the stroke of midnight on January 1st, 2023. Some of these range from menial to important. I've broken down four that appear to be the most significant:
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Iowa GOP trifecta dropped the ball with vets

Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. In politics, having a “trifecta” in government is a good thing for a political party—until the trifecta’s inaction on some popular issue starts to haunt those in power. Iowa Republicans served up an example of the consequences of such...
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Iowa Republicans eye different take on regent university funding

DES MOINES — Although a Republican-led effort last year to change the way Iowa funds its public universities didn’t materialize, the concept isn’t dead – as lawmakers are airing plans to revisit the idea in the upcoming session in their debate over how much to give the state institutions.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

New law for bottle and can redemption now effective

DES MOINES, Iowa — Some big changes started Tuesday for bottle and can redemption in Iowa. The changes allow some stores to end their bottle and can redemption program as long as there is another redemption center within a 15-mile radius. It also increases the fee beverage distributors pay...
IOWA STATE
97X

These Are The Funniest Towns In Iowa

Does a funny name of a town make you laugh? If the answer is yes, then you came to the right place. Today we are looking at the funniest town names in Iowa. Now I'm not sure how funny the people are in these towns, but I'm sure a few readers are from the listed towns, and they can let us know.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

About 20 employees asked to resign as new Attorney General set to enter office

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Nineteen different employees in the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, including deputies and division directors, were asked to resign from their positions as Brenna Bird (R) will take the position over from Democrat Tom Miller (D). Bird beat Miller, the country’s longest-serving state Attorney General,...
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Ethanol industry could face significant roadblocks this year

IARN — A new year and a new Congress bring new challenges for the ethanol industry, especially when it comes to making significant progress. Renewable Fuels Association President and CEO Geoff Cooper said that, unfortunately, he doesn’t see things changing too much with a GOP-controlled House and a Democrat-led Senate.
IOWA STATE
KGLO News

Property tax reform a 2023 priority for Iowa GOP lawmakers

DES MOINES — Key Republican lawmakers are making it clear property tax reform will be a priority for the 2023 Iowa legislature, which starts next Monday. Senate Republican Leader Jack Whitver suggests it may take a while to come up with a plan, though. “All options are on the table with property taxes,” Whitver says. “It’s a really complicated issue and so we’re really taking a holistic look at it to see what is the best long-term strategy as far as property tax goes.”
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

‘I’m dreading the day that it could happen to me,’ says Iowa high school student

DES MOINES, Iowa — The foggy, gloomy weather matched the seriousness of an organization’s message near the steps of the Iowa Statehouse Tuesday. Next Monday, Iowa legislators–where Republicans will hold nearly two-thirds of the seats–convene for the beginning of the new legislative session. Esha Bolar, a Johnston high school senior, wants gun law changes included […]
IOWA STATE
Q98.5

At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa

2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Iowa Gas Prices Increase For The New Year

(Des Moines, IA) -- Gas prices in Iowa are starting to creep up in the new year. Triple A says the statewide average is $3.01-- up 15 cents from last week. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Iowa cost $3.03 a year ago. The current average...
IOWA STATE
KGLO News

Sand says prison time should be mandatory for major theft of public funds

DES MOINES — State Auditor Rob Sand has two main policy recommendations for the 2023 legislature. Sand is again asking lawmakers to raise the penalty for those convicted of significant crimes involving tax dollars. “Making large scale theft of public funds a mandatory prison sentence,” Sand says.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy