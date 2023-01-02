ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

KETV.com

Snow and costs pile up as multiple winter storms hit panhandle

CHADRON, Neb. — Snow and costs are starting to pile up for cattle ranchers as a third winter storm hit the Panhandle and north central Nebraska. "We're pushing three foot just in the last two and a half weeks, three weeks," said Tim Hruby, who ranches near Chadron. "And...
gothenburgleader.com

Deadly Winters in Nebraska History

Nebraska is known for its unpredictable weather. You can leave your house in a t-shirt and jeans in the morning and need a winter coat by the evening. The state’s slogan, “It’s not for everyone” says it all. You must be tough to withstand some of Nebraska’s weather. Especially when Jack Frost decides to take up residence in the state and unleash super storms.
News Channel Nebraska

Snow follows ice early Tuesday morning in northeast Nebraska

WINSIDE, Neb. -- Icy rain and early-morning thunderstorms greeted rural Wayne County early Tuesday morning. Now that ice is being covered by mid-morning snow. While roads crews have yet to clean off many rural communities, several state NDOT vehicles were out late Monday night. Highway 35 between Wayne and Norfolk...
KCCI.com

Crashes cause traffic backups as light snow falls

DES MOINES, Iowa — Multiple crashes reported throughout central Iowa caused traffic backups Wednesday morning. Light snow fell, making some roads slick. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
News Channel Nebraska

Several inches of snow accumulated across northeast Nebraska

NORFOLK, Neb. -- The National weather service in Omaha released how much snowfall cities in northeast Nebraska has had so far. From 6 a.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, northeast Nebraska has seen anywhere from an inch and a half of snow to 16.5 inches. Here are seven towns across...
News Channel Nebraska

O'Neill surfaces buried under mountain of snow

O'NEILL, Neb. -- This morning, snow measured up to 11 inches of accumulation in O'Neill, according to the National Weather Service. Those measurements do not take into account wind and build-up. AccuWeather shows that O'Neill is still getting snow accompanied by wind. Snow and wind can make those snow measurements...
wnax.com

Snow Not Much Help in Drought Busting

Despite several rounds of heavy snow, it will take more to break the ongoing drought. Iowa State Climatologist Justin Glisan says much of the area is years behind on moisture….. Glisan says the soil needs to recharge first….. Glisan says it takes a lot of snow to melt...
News Channel Nebraska

Dangerous ice, snow storm forecast to hit Central Nebraska

KEARNEY, NE — Forecasters say a significant winter storm could cause problems across Central Nebraska on Monday and Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of the region including Phelps, Dawson, Buffalo, Custer, Sherman, Howard, Hall, Merrick and Hamilton counties. The warning lasts from 6:00 A.M. Monday until noon on Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Adams, Clay, Franklin and Webster counties for the same time frame.
Panhandle Post

Major winter storm impacting travel across Nebraska

LINCOLN — The Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Transportation are urging travelers to be prepared for winter driving conditions as a major winter storm impacts nearly all of Nebraska today and Tuesday. The National Weather Service is predicting snowfall of approximately one foot in north central Nebraska...
1011now.com

Latest NE storm adds to difficult winter for truck drivers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Storms have raged all across the United States this winter, and Nebraska is currently facing another one, which started Monday and will continue into Tuesday. Throughout the storms statewide this winter season, semi-truck drivers have faced it head-on. “It’s been, it’s been challenging,” Lee Oltjenbruns, a...
WOWT

6 First Alert Weather Day: Ice Storm Warning for northeastern Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Today is a 6 First Alert Weather Day. Significant accumulations of ice are possible near and north of Highway 30 in northeastern Nebraska and northwest Iowa along with wind gusts of 30-40mph Monday night. Additionally, rain and freezing rain will likely change to snow by Tuesday morning with some accumulation north of I-80.
norfolkneradio.com

Hazardous weather conditions expected in Northeast Neb.

OMAHA - Most of the state, including Northeast Nebraska, is set to experience some hazardous weather conditions Monday into Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service, Madison, Wayne, Stanton, Cuming, and Burt Counties are in an ice storm warning from 12 p.m. Monday till 6 p.m. Tuesday. Significant icing is...
WOWT

Nebraska State Patrol urges caution amid winter storm

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol urges drivers to use caution as a winter storm impacts nearly the entire state Monday and Tuesday. North central Nebraska is predicted by the National Weather Service to see roughly one foot of snow, and several inches are expected in other areas.
News Channel Nebraska

Power outages littered across Nebraska Monday and into Tuesday

OGALLALA, Neb. -- Several areas of Nebraska lost power at certain points Monday, with crews fighting the weather conditions to bring customers back online. Ogallala had over 2,000 customers lose power at multiple points late Monday, with much of the area restored before midnight according Nebraska Public Power District. Lexington...
News Channel Nebraska

Winter weather ready to pounce in Nebraska once again

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Winter weather is getting ready to embrace parts of Nebraska again, even if many of its residents are ready to wrap their arms around another round of cold and snow conditions. A total of 25 Nebraska counties are under a winter storm warning, mostly in the northwest...
