Related
KETV.com
Snow and costs pile up as multiple winter storms hit panhandle
CHADRON, Neb. — Snow and costs are starting to pile up for cattle ranchers as a third winter storm hit the Panhandle and north central Nebraska. "We're pushing three foot just in the last two and a half weeks, three weeks," said Tim Hruby, who ranches near Chadron. "And...
News Channel Nebraska
Northern Nebraska still buried under snow, and expecting to remain that way for a while
O'NEILL, Neb. -- While much of Nebraska continues to deal with cold temperatures and blowing snow, some areas are digging out a little more than others on Wednesday. O'Neill, like many communities near the South Dakota border, got the heavy end of this week's snow dump. The Holt County community...
gothenburgleader.com
Deadly Winters in Nebraska History
Nebraska is known for its unpredictable weather. You can leave your house in a t-shirt and jeans in the morning and need a winter coat by the evening. The state’s slogan, “It’s not for everyone” says it all. You must be tough to withstand some of Nebraska’s weather. Especially when Jack Frost decides to take up residence in the state and unleash super storms.
News Channel Nebraska
Snow follows ice early Tuesday morning in northeast Nebraska
WINSIDE, Neb. -- Icy rain and early-morning thunderstorms greeted rural Wayne County early Tuesday morning. Now that ice is being covered by mid-morning snow. While roads crews have yet to clean off many rural communities, several state NDOT vehicles were out late Monday night. Highway 35 between Wayne and Norfolk...
KCCI.com
Crashes cause traffic backups as light snow falls
DES MOINES, Iowa — Multiple crashes reported throughout central Iowa caused traffic backups Wednesday morning. Light snow fell, making some roads slick. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
News Channel Nebraska
Several inches of snow accumulated across northeast Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The National weather service in Omaha released how much snowfall cities in northeast Nebraska has had so far. From 6 a.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, northeast Nebraska has seen anywhere from an inch and a half of snow to 16.5 inches. Here are seven towns across...
News Channel Nebraska
O'Neill surfaces buried under mountain of snow
O'NEILL, Neb. -- This morning, snow measured up to 11 inches of accumulation in O'Neill, according to the National Weather Service. Those measurements do not take into account wind and build-up. AccuWeather shows that O'Neill is still getting snow accompanied by wind. Snow and wind can make those snow measurements...
wnax.com
Snow Not Much Help in Drought Busting
Despite several rounds of heavy snow, it will take more to break the ongoing drought. Iowa State Climatologist Justin Glisan says much of the area is years behind on moisture….. Glisan says the soil needs to recharge first….. Glisan says it takes a lot of snow to melt...
News Channel Nebraska
Dangerous ice, snow storm forecast to hit Central Nebraska
KEARNEY, NE — Forecasters say a significant winter storm could cause problems across Central Nebraska on Monday and Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of the region including Phelps, Dawson, Buffalo, Custer, Sherman, Howard, Hall, Merrick and Hamilton counties. The warning lasts from 6:00 A.M. Monday until noon on Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Adams, Clay, Franklin and Webster counties for the same time frame.
Major winter storm impacting travel across Nebraska
LINCOLN — The Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Transportation are urging travelers to be prepared for winter driving conditions as a major winter storm impacts nearly all of Nebraska today and Tuesday. The National Weather Service is predicting snowfall of approximately one foot in north central Nebraska...
1011now.com
Latest NE storm adds to difficult winter for truck drivers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Storms have raged all across the United States this winter, and Nebraska is currently facing another one, which started Monday and will continue into Tuesday. Throughout the storms statewide this winter season, semi-truck drivers have faced it head-on. “It’s been, it’s been challenging,” Lee Oltjenbruns, a...
News Channel Nebraska
Snow hits Panhandle, ice to blanket northeast Nebraska, wintry mix for the rest of the state
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The weather forecast is getting dicier, and icier, as 2023 gets off to a tumultuous start in parts of Nebraska. A total of 56 Nebraska counties are under a winter storm warning, and an additional 18 are under a winter storm watch. Now, the National Weather Service is putting another 11 counties under an ice storm warning.
WOWT
6 First Alert Weather Day: Ice Storm Warning for northeastern Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Today is a 6 First Alert Weather Day. Significant accumulations of ice are possible near and north of Highway 30 in northeastern Nebraska and northwest Iowa along with wind gusts of 30-40mph Monday night. Additionally, rain and freezing rain will likely change to snow by Tuesday morning with some accumulation north of I-80.
norfolkneradio.com
Hazardous weather conditions expected in Northeast Neb.
OMAHA - Most of the state, including Northeast Nebraska, is set to experience some hazardous weather conditions Monday into Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service, Madison, Wayne, Stanton, Cuming, and Burt Counties are in an ice storm warning from 12 p.m. Monday till 6 p.m. Tuesday. Significant icing is...
WOWT
Nebraska State Patrol urges caution amid winter storm
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol urges drivers to use caution as a winter storm impacts nearly the entire state Monday and Tuesday. North central Nebraska is predicted by the National Weather Service to see roughly one foot of snow, and several inches are expected in other areas.
News Channel Nebraska
Power outages littered across Nebraska Monday and into Tuesday
OGALLALA, Neb. -- Several areas of Nebraska lost power at certain points Monday, with crews fighting the weather conditions to bring customers back online. Ogallala had over 2,000 customers lose power at multiple points late Monday, with much of the area restored before midnight according Nebraska Public Power District. Lexington...
KIMT
Major winter storm to bring significant ice and snow to the area late Monday into Tuesday
A major winter storm is taking aim on our area for Monday and Tuesday. This storm is going to cause some major impacts to travel and normal day to day activities as significant snowfall and ice are likely across Iowa and Minnesota. Ice Storm Warnings and Winter Storm Warnings have...
News Channel Nebraska
Winter weather ready to pounce in Nebraska once again
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Winter weather is getting ready to embrace parts of Nebraska again, even if many of its residents are ready to wrap their arms around another round of cold and snow conditions. A total of 25 Nebraska counties are under a winter storm warning, mostly in the northwest...
The Latest Road Conditions Report
(Des Moines) Roadways are mostly clear in southwest Iowa this morning except for Highway 44 from Audubon east into Guthrie County. Roadways are partially covered in the northwest and northern Iowa.
