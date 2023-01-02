ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Liverpool To Return With Second Moises Caicedo Offer

By Neil Andrew
 3 days ago

The Reds have been linked with a transfer for the Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder over recent days.

Liverpool are preparing a renewed bid for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo according to a report from Ecuador.

The 21-year-old has been sensational since bursting onto the scene for the Seagulls and saw his reputation grow even further with some impressive performances at the 2022 World Cup .

There have been rumours that the Anfield hierarchy made a bid for the Ecuadorian over recent days as they attempt to further add to the signing of Cody Gakpo from PSV.

Manager Jurgen Klopp and a number of journalists have played down speculation in respect of further incomings though suggesting that there is not endless funding available for transfers at the club.

Radio Huancavilca 830AM are now reporting however that the Reds are preparing to return with a bid of €70million for the midfielder.

They also claim that Chelsea and Newcastle United are also showing interest in Caicedo but Brighton chief Roberto De Zerbi is keen to keep his young star with the Seagulls in with a chance of qualification for European football next season.

LFCTR Verdict

Liverpool's need for a midfielder like Caicedo is undeniable but this would represent a significant investment at a time when it appears the funds are not readily available.

There have been repeated claims from sources in Ecuador regarding Caicedo and Liverpool however so it certainly remains a story to watch over the coming days and weeks.

