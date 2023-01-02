Read full article on original website
Pella Dollars for Scholars Bring Back Fundraisers for Tulip City Showdowns
As the Tulip City high school basketball teams prepare for their first matchup of the winter, a pregame tradition is returning to support local students heading for college. Pella’s Dollars for Scholars is hosting a Pulled Pork Supper from 5:00-6:30 on both of the Pella vs. Pella Christian varsity double header nights.
Career Readiness is Moved to March for Knoxville Students
Tyler Pearson is the Career and College Readiness Coordinator for the Knoxville School District. Last year Career Week at Knoxville was held in January, this year it will be moved to March 8 and 9. The students learn about jobs and employment opportunities, not just in Marion County, but across the state and nation, according to Pearson.
Let’s Talk Pella – Rose Parade Recap, Part Two
Drum Major Stephen Gaul and Band Members Levi Hansen, Grace Brown, and Lily Van Dusseldorp recap the Rose Parade experience for the Pella Marching Dutch. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
Rev. Sara Palmer
Rev. Sara Palmer, 77, of Chariton, Iowa passed away on January 2, 2023. Services will be Friday, January 6, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Chariton First Presbyterian Church. A luncheon will be held following the service for a time of fellowship. Memorials may be made in Sara’s name to the Chariton Public Library or Heifer International – www.heifer.org.
Windmill Winterim Open at Pella Historical Society
While Pella Historical Society is now closed to the public for the winter season, their hibernation is far from a break. Executive Director Valerie Van Kooten and Assistant Director Jessi Vos say the Windmill Winterim Program returns as soon as this weekend, with a wide range of programs and classes for members and the public to participate in.
Norwalk wrestling and basketball teams in action tonight
The Norwalk wrestling and basketball teams will all be competing tonight at three separate sites. The Warrior boys wrestling team will travel to Pella for a Little Hawkeye Conference dual against the Dutch at 5:30 p.m. The Warriors are looking to build on their record of 2-3 overall and 2-1 in the LHC.
Knoxville Wrestlers Visit Albia For A Conference Quad
The Knoxville Wrestling Squad will embark on the second half of the season tonight with a South Central Conference Quad at Albia. The Panthers will see the hosts, plus Cardinal and E-B-F. Knoxville already has a win over the Rockets before the break when the Panthers were short handed due to injury and illness. The latest Iowa Wrestle rankings have come out and three Panther wrestlers find themselves ranked in the top 12 of their respective weight class. Luke Spaur at 138 pounds is ranked 6th, Andon Trout is 12th at 145 pounds, Daniel Gorskikh is 12th at 170 pounds while the Panthers as a team find themselves ranked 16th in the latest class 2A poll. Coach Skylar Spaur tells KNIA/KRLS Sports a lot of bottom work has been done during the break.
Pella Heads to Osky for LHC Hoops Action
Pella makes the short trip to Oskaloosa tonight to tip off the 2023 portion of their basketball schedule with a Little Hawkeye Conference doubleheader. The Dutch girls are hoping that the two week holiday break hasn’t cooled them off, as they finished 2022 on a three game winning streak. They’re 6-2 overall and tied for third in the LHC at 2-1. Osky is a game back at 1-2 and sits at 3-4 overall.
KNIA/KRLS Radio-Thon Food Drive Funds Presented to Helping Hands in Knoxville
KNIA/KRLS distributed money raised from the annual Holiday Food Drive held in November and December. A check was presented to Helping Hands Food Pantry in Knoxville, as well as to other area food banks in Pella and Indianola. Money was raised through a Radio-A-Thon Food Drive in November and other...
Simpson Basketball Teams Sweep Buena Vista
The Simpson Storm men’s basketball team stayed just a game back of first place in the American Rivers Conference with an 88-76 win at Buena Vista Wednesday, while the Storm women completed the sweep and picked up their first conference win 78-61. The Storm men had one of their...
ICYF Looks Back on Successful 2022
The Indianola Community Youth Foundation entered into 2023 after having held multiple successful events throughout 2022, including the annual Back to School Bash, Trunk or Treat, and Breakfast with Santa. ICYF Executive Director Taylor Nehring tells KNIA News every event is unique, and trying to better the community however possible.
Central at #11 in National Wrestling Dual Rankings
Before starting the second half of its season, the Central College wrestling team is at #11 in the newest edition of the National Wrestling Coaches Association Division III dual rankings. The NWCA releases both a tournament and a dual team national rankings and this is the second week of the...
Nominations Open for PACE Impact Awards
The Pella Area Community and Economic Alliance is seeking nominees for the annual Impact Awards. PACE Alliance Director Karen Eischen says the Pella community has been fortunate to have an abundance of businesses, organizations and individuals, whose actions, programs, philanthropic spirit and civic mindedness have made Pella the great community it is today.
Simpson Basketball Squads in American Rivers Conference Standings
The Simpson men’s basketball squad is just one game back from the top spot in the American Rivers Conference standings heading into 2023, while the Storm women have work to do if they want to continue their streak of making the postseason tournament. The Storm men are 2-1 with victories over Coe and Wartburg and only falling to 3-0 Loras, while the Storm women are 0-3, falling to Coe, Wartburg, and Loras. The Storm basketball squads begin ARC play tomorrow evening on the road at Buena Vista.
First Baby of 2023 Born at Pella Regional
Pella Regional Health Center’s first baby of 2023 is a little girl, Willow Faith Meyers, born at 11:57 am on Jan. 1. She weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Megan Clowser and Zachery Meyers from Knoxville. The delivering doctor was Dr. Craig Wittenberg and Brandi Asplin, RN, was the labor nurse.
Pella Christian Basketball Teams Return to the Court Tonight at Newton
The Pella Christian basketball teams resume competition tonight with a Little Hawkeye Conference doubleheader at Newton. In the girls game, both the Eagles and Cardinals enter the contest searching for their first conference win in four tries this season. Overall, the Pella Christian girls have a 1-7 record while Newton sits at 2-5. Eagles head coach Jordan Dyk knows his team has a great opportunity to pick up that first conference win but says his team must execute in order to do so.
Let’s Talk Indianola – Aaron DeKock
Today’s Peoples Bank Let’s Talk Indianola features outgoing Warren County Supervisors Aaron DeKock about his time on the board and the future. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
Marching Dutch “Turn the Corner” and Complete Rose Parade Experience
After more than a year of anticipation and hard work, the Pella Marching Dutch finally “turned the corner” onto Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena, California and participated in the most prestigious parade any high school band can attend. On Monday, the 200+ students with the band from Pella were...
Joe Vande Kieft Named Central College’s CIO
Central College has announced the appointment of Joseph Vande Kieft, a 1999 Central graduate, as their new chief information officer. He will oversee the Information Technology Services department in strategic planning and enhancing the college’s digital network safety and security to support the college’s mission. The department supports more than 450 employees and 1,150 students on campus. Vande Kieft returns to campus with more than 20 years of experience in IT software development, security systems and entrepreneurial leadership. He most recently served as the CEO of Catchwind, a ext messaging company, and as the director of technology for Trokt, a cloud-based collaboration platform for businesses. Vande Kieft served on Central’s National Advisory Council from 2009 to 2022, which gave him an inside view of the college. He is the son of Milly Vande Kieft, retired adjunct professor of children’s and young adult literature for 29 years, and Henry Vande Kieft, a 1953 Central graduate. Vande Kieft is married to Kerry Maynard Vande Kieft, a Class of 1999 graduate.
Gerrit Vander Meiden
Funeral services for Gerrit Vander Meiden, age 95, of Pella will be held at 10:00am, Friday, January 6th, at Heartland Reformed Church. Visitation will begin at 2:00pm, Thursday with family present from 4:00-6:00 pm, at the Garden Chapel Funeral Home.
