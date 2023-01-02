Read full article on original website
Indianola Parks and Rec Annual Report Thanks Community
Indianola Parks and Rec presented their annual report to the Indianola City Council in December, outlining the programs, participation, and accomplishments for the department over 2022. Director Doug Bylund tells KNIA News he appreciates the support from the council and community, in addition to businesses and organizations who help them out each year.
Indianola Dog Park Permits Available
Annual permits are available for purchase for Indianola residents who wish to take advantage of the dog park this upcoming spring. Indianola City Code allows dogs and owners are allowed to use city parks, as long as the dog is on a leash and the owner cleans up after the dog. Dogs are allowed to be off the leash at the Indianola Dog Park, provided the owner has purchased a permit. In order to receive a permit, proof from a veterinarian must be provided that the pets rabies and distemper/parvo shots are current. Permits cost $25, and can be obtained at the Indianola Parks and Rec office.
KNIA/KRLS Radio-Thon Food Drive Funds Presented to Helping Hands in Knoxville
KNIA/KRLS distributed money raised from the annual Holiday Food Drive held in November and December. A check was presented to Helping Hands Food Pantry in Knoxville, as well as to other area food banks in Pella and Indianola. Money was raised through a Radio-A-Thon Food Drive in November and other...
Windmill Winterim Open at Pella Historical Society
While Pella Historical Society is now closed to the public for the winter season, their hibernation is far from a break. Executive Director Valerie Van Kooten and Assistant Director Jessi Vos say the Windmill Winterim Program returns as soon as this weekend, with a wide range of programs and classes for members and the public to participate in.
ICYF Looks Back on Successful 2022
The Indianola Community Youth Foundation entered into 2023 after having held multiple successful events throughout 2022, including the annual Back to School Bash, Trunk or Treat, and Breakfast with Santa. ICYF Executive Director Taylor Nehring tells KNIA News every event is unique, and trying to better the community however possible.
Let’s Talk Indianola – Parks and Rec Annual Review
Today’s Peoples Bank Let’s Talk Indianola features Parks and Rec Director Doug Bylund about the annual report presented to the Indianola City Council. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
Indianola City Council Reviews Building Strategies
The Indianola City Council met in regular session Tuesday, which included a work session centered around building strategies for the city as they look towards new facilities for city hall and the library. City Manager Ben Reeves tells KNIA News the process centers around keeping partners involved from the beginning so everyone can keep up with the process.
Public Input Session to be Held for Pella Rec Center Proposals
A public input session will be held next week for the proposed Pella Rec Center project. On Wednesday, January 11th from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Pella Public Safety complex, residents will have the chance to review current drawings for the project (can be viewed here online) and provide ideas for concepts ahead of public fundraising beginning.
Pella City Council Ready for First Meeting of 2023
The Pella City Council will discuss a significant update to the proposed rec center project at their first meeting of the new year. During policy and planning, representatives with Shive-Hattery will provide an update ahead of proposed public input sessions as soon as next week. The council will also hold...
Near Normal Temperatures, Less Precipitation Recorded in 2022
The year 2022 was near normal in terms of temperature but below average for precipitation, according to data from the National Weather Service. The average temperature over the last year was 49.1 for Marion County, which is about a degree less than the 30-year climate average of 50. In terms...
Industrial Park Project Moves Ahead in Pleasantville
A total of 38 acres of land has been set aside for an Industrial Park just outside the city limits of Pleasantville. Joe Mrstik, Pleasantville City Administrator, talks about the project being on schedule. Adkins Specialized Carriers has been working with the City of Pleasantville and Marion County on the...
Katy-Dids Closes up Shop
Katy-Dids grocery store in Bussey announced they have closed their doors for good. Candy Evans, store owner, says her heart is broken as she thanks those who have done business with her over the years. .It was announced that the redemption center will resume business in January.
Indianola City Council Approves Parks and Open Spaces Master Plan Contract
The Indianola City Council met in regular session Tuesday due to the New Year’s Day Holiday. The council approved plats on the Indianola Industrial Park Infrastructure Project, a rezoning request from the Warren County Historical Society, and held a public hearing regarding an offer to buy property. The council also heard an update regarding the Deer Run Planned Unit Development Plan Modification, held a public hearing on a Comprehensive Plan Amendment for the 6th Street Sub-Area Plan, and approved a resolution approving a contract with MSA for a Parks and Open Spaces Master Plan.
Growth Means Serving More Residents for Warren County Treasurer’s Office
With the growth affecting Warren County, the Warren County Treasurer’s Office is serving more residents than many other departments in the state. Warren County Treasurer Julie Dougherty tells KNIA News many services are done online due to the pandemic, but that only cuts down on the foot traffic of the building, as those online requests still need to be processed by staff. Dougherty also said the appointment system is receiving lots of positive feedback.
Let’s Talk Pella – Rose Parade Recap, Part One
Director of the Pella Marching Dutch Dameon Place recaps this past weekend at the Rose Parade.
Marching Dutch “Turn the Corner” and Complete Rose Parade Experience
After more than a year of anticipation and hard work, the Pella Marching Dutch finally “turned the corner” onto Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena, California and participated in the most prestigious parade any high school band can attend. On Monday, the 200+ students with the band from Pella were...
Christmas Cash Giveaway Will Take Place Next Week
The KNIA/KRLS radio station has already given out $3,000 prior to Christmas in their Christmas Cash Giveaway. Knoxville General Manager Jim Butler announced that another $1,500 will be handed out next week. There will be three more $500 winners in the Christmas Cash Giveaway final Grand Prize Drawing.
Outgoing Warren County Supervisor Aaron DeKock Looks Back on Completed Projects
Retiring Warren County Supervisor Aaron DeKock elected to not run for re-election to the board in 2022, with Supervisor Mark Snell now representing District 1 after running unopposed. DeKock tells KNIA News he wanted to be able to spend more time with his young family and in his profession as a lawyer, but he looks back proudly on his time with the board, which included the completion of the Warren County Justice Center and E-911 projects during his time, both of which were not close to completion at the beginning of his term. DeKock also said he isn’t sure what the future looks like as far as running for office again, but for now no plans are in place to do so. For more information, tune in to today’s Let’s Talk Indianola.
Ice storm arrives Monday evening in north Iowa; thunderstorms likely in central Iowa
An Ice Storm Warning is now in place for Northwest and North Central Iowa this evening, while thunderstorms will be possible in Des Moines tonight night. Beginning at 6 PM Monday and continuing until 6 PM Tuesday, extremely hazardous and dangerous travel should be expected along and north of Highway 20. Freezing rain will create […]
