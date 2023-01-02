Retiring Warren County Supervisor Aaron DeKock elected to not run for re-election to the board in 2022, with Supervisor Mark Snell now representing District 1 after running unopposed. DeKock tells KNIA News he wanted to be able to spend more time with his young family and in his profession as a lawyer, but he looks back proudly on his time with the board, which included the completion of the Warren County Justice Center and E-911 projects during his time, both of which were not close to completion at the beginning of his term. DeKock also said he isn’t sure what the future looks like as far as running for office again, but for now no plans are in place to do so. For more information, tune in to today’s Let’s Talk Indianola.

WARREN COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO