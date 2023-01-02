The West Coast port congestion that dominated the past couple years and a dockworker labor contract still hanging in the balance are scaring logistics managers away from fully recommitting to the region, data suggests. Thirty percent of logistics managers at major companies and trade groups say they aren’t sure how much trade they would return to the West Coast once the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) reaches a closely watched labor deal with the Pacific Maritime Association (PMA), which represents employers, according to CNBC’s new supply chain survey. In total, 40 percent of the 341 managers surveyed said they diverted trade from...

