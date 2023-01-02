Read full article on original website
Ericsson Is Taking Action to Accelerate Profitability in Cloud Software and Services
Ericsson is continuing to execute on its revised strategy in segment Cloud Software and Services. As outlined at the recent Capital Markets Day, key priorities include limiting subscale software development, accelerating automation to lower deployment and maintenance efforts and changing focus from market share gains to profitable business. With the...
Extreme Networks Named a Leader in 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure for Fifth Consecutive Year
Openness, Flexibility and Innovation Key Drivers of Company’s Continued Momentum. Extreme Networks, Inc., a leader in cloud networking, today announced it has been named as a Leader by Gartner, Inc. for the fifth consecutive year in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Wired and Wireless Local Access Network (LAN) Infrastructure, published on December 21, 2022, authored by Mike Toussaint, Christian Canales and Tim Zimmerman.
Zip Recognized as a 2022 ProcureTech100 Company for Its Modern Intake-to-Procure Solution
ProcureTech Selected Zip for Its Seamless, Consumer-grade User Experience That Eases Procurement Challenges for the Enterprise. Zip, the world’s leading intake-to-procure solution, announced it has been named a recipient of the prestigious 2022 ProcureTech100 distinction, the definitive list of the top 100 pioneering digital procurement solutions around the globe. The ProcureTech100 is a collaboration between ProcureTech – a dynamic platform for procurement and technology leaders, entrepreneurs, and the digital procurement ecosystem – and Kearney, a leading global management consultancy.
ClearGov Receives 2022 ChurnZero ChurnHero Award For Improved Onboarding Process And 100% Customer Satisfaction Rate
After rapid growth, ClearGov improved its onboarding process with ChurnZero, reduced onboarding time by 26%, and achieved a 100% satisfaction rating. ClearGov, a leader in local government cloud-native Budget Cycle Management software, has been awarded the 2022 ChurnHero OnBoarding Hero Award from customer success software provider, ChurnZero. ChurnZero is a...
FiscalNote Appoints Richard Henderson as Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Next Phase of Company’s Global Sales Growth and Customer Expansion
FiscalNote, a leading AI-driven enterprise Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technology provider of global policy and market intelligence, announced the appointment of Richard Henderson as Chief Revenue Officer (“CRO”), effective immediately. Henderson will report directly to Josh Resnik, FiscalNote’s President & Chief Operating Officer. Henderson brings over two decades of...
CobbleStone Software Achieves Record-Breaking Success in 2022
CobbleStone Software reflects on another successful year and highlights noteworthy achievements from 2022. CobbleStone Software, a recognized Leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) according to the SPARK Matrix™ 2022 report, achieved major accomplishments in 2022 – including engaging in successful conferences, introducing robust software updates, and spearheading dynamic AI initiatives.
XOI and Service Pro by MSI Data Unlock Efficiency and Productivity for Field Service Teams
XOi, a top tech-focused software solution, announces an integration with end-to-end cloud-based field management platform Service Pro, enhancing two best-in-class industry innovators. XOi Technologies, a leading provider of technician-focused technology solutions, announces an integration with the end-to-end cloud-based field management solution Service Pro by MSI Data. The integration of XOi...
Reflecting its Innovative Products and Solutions that Incorporate Customer Experience Management, InteractiveTel Becomes TotalCX
Company Rebrands to Emphasize Focus on Revolutionizing the Customer Experience in the Automotive Industry. TotalCX formerly InteractiveTel announced the official launch of a new company name and branding. TotalCX reflects the evolution of InteractiveTel’s products and services to a suite of solutions encompassing its philosophy of providing an excellent customer experience.
Is a Solution Selling Based Approach More Beneficial in B2B Sales?
Solution selling can enable better sales outcomes because it helps create a better connect customer connect viz-a-viz a brand’s product and services. The concept of solution selling gained traction many years ago. Solution selling can enable sellers to understand modern buyers and their needs using better processes. As a...
Tech Firm Kopis Acquires Intelice’s Erp Group
The acquisition broadens the firm’s capacity to manage its rapid growth. Kopis, a Greenville, South Carolina-based tech firm specializing in enterprise-level app development and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) services, has purchased Intelice’s ERP Group. The deal is effective as of Dec. 1, 2022. Kopis forecasts revenue growth of 33 percent heading into 2023 as a result of the acquisition. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
SirionLabs Boosts Series D Round to $110M with Investment from Brookfield Growth
Brookfield Growth’s investment follows the previously announced Series D led by Partners Group. SirionLabs, the global leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced that its Series D funding has reached $110 million as a result of an investment by Brookfield Growth. The previously announced round was led by Partners Group with participation from existing investors Sequoia India and Tiger Global. The fresh capital will enable the company to expand its leadership position in the rapidly growing enterprise CLM market.
OpenBots Welcomes 2023 by Launching Digital Workforce Solutions at the Global Digital Workforce Summit
CTOs, CFOs, CIOs and IT Directors looking to enhance business operations now have an ally in the digital workforce. OpenBots officially announced the first Global Digital Workforce Summit to be held virtually in Miami, Florida, on Feb. 1, 2 and 3 of 2023. This event brings international leaders from the intelligent automation industry to share their latest automation solutions and implementation tips.
