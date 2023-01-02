Brookfield Growth’s investment follows the previously announced Series D led by Partners Group. SirionLabs, the global leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced that its Series D funding has reached $110 million as a result of an investment by Brookfield Growth. The previously announced round was led by Partners Group with participation from existing investors Sequoia India and Tiger Global. The fresh capital will enable the company to expand its leadership position in the rapidly growing enterprise CLM market.

1 DAY AGO