Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
iheart.com
Iowa Gas Prices Increase For The New Year
(Des Moines, IA) -- Gas prices in Iowa are starting to creep up in the new year. Triple A says the statewide average is $3.01-- up 15 cents from last week. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Iowa cost $3.03 a year ago. The current average...
northwestmoinfo.com
Casey’s Adjusting To Tight Labor Markets (Radio Iowa)
Businesses have had to do some adjusting with increased costs and the continued tight labor market. The C-E-O of the Ankeny-based Casey’s convenience stores, Darren Rebellez, says they decided to focus on employee turnover. Northwest Mo Info · Dd12020cemployee1. Rebellez said during his recent quarterly report, that focus...
Watch: passenger falls from moving car onto I-80 on Tuesday morning
POLK COUNTY, IOWA — A person suffered minor injuries after falling out of a moving vehicle on the interstate near Des Moines. It happened on Tuesday morning – around 11:20 a.m. – at the northeast mixmaster exit from I-35 southbound to I-80/35 westbound. In the video a car slows to a stop as someone falls […]
The Latest Road Conditions Report
(Des Moines) Roadways are mostly clear in southwest Iowa this morning except for Highway 44 from Audubon east into Guthrie County. Roadways are partially covered in the northwest and northern Iowa.
kniakrls.com
Marching Dutch “Turn the Corner” and Complete Rose Parade Experience
After more than a year of anticipation and hard work, the Pella Marching Dutch finally “turned the corner” onto Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena, California and participated in the most prestigious parade any high school band can attend. On Monday, the 200+ students with the band from Pella were...
kniakrls.com
Katy-Dids Closes up Shop
Katy-Dids grocery store in Bussey announced they have closed their doors for good. Candy Evans, store owner, says her heart is broken as she thanks those who have done business with her over the years. .It was announced that the redemption center will resume business in January.
iheart.com
Ankeny Police Trying to Identify Robbery Suspect
(Ankeny, IA) -- Ankeny Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a robbery suspect. Police say a man is accused of robbing a retailer in Ankeny and that same retailer's Ames and West Des Moines locations. He was seen driving a white Jeep SUV and had a passenger. Anyone with information is asked to call Ankeny Police at 515-289-5266 or email bmuhlbauer@ankenyiowa.gov.
kniakrls.com
Career Readiness is Moved to March for Knoxville Students
Tyler Pearson is the Career and College Readiness Coordinator for the Knoxville School District. Pearson tells KNIA/KRLS News, “What that means. It’s my job to try and help kids figure out what they want to do with their lives.”. According to Pearson all jobs fall into six categories,1)...
Need A Job? Iowa Has Two Of The Best Cities In America To Find One
2023 might be the year you decide to make a major change to your career. Maybe you want a fresh start somewhere new or you're hoping to make some big career advancement. Maybe you just want to find a new job because you're sick of your current one. Whatever the reason may be, I have great news for you. Iowa has 2 of the best cities in America to find jobs.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Indianola – Parks and Rec Annual Review
Today’s Peoples Bank Let’s Talk Indianola features Parks and Rec Director Doug Bylund about the annual report presented to the Indianola City Council. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
kniakrls.com
DNR- No Antlerless Deer Hunting in Marion County
Any counties with unsold antlerless deer tags on January 10th, 2023, will be open for the excess tag January antlerless-only season. Eric Hoffmanm a DNR officer who works in Marion County tells KNIA/KRLS Marion County isn’t one of the countries with extra tags this year. So, the antlerless deer hunting will not be taking place in this county. Hoffman tells KNIA/KRLS News one of the benefits of living in Marion County, “We’re pretty fortunate here in Marion County to have the most public hunting access acres in the whole state of Iowa.”
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Jocelyn Fee
Our guest t0day on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Jocelyn Fee, executive director of the Grand Theater as we talk about the roof and a fundraiser. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
iheart.com
Jeff Angelo: The Grinch That Abandoned His Dog In Des Moines
Police believe they've located the guy who abandoned his dog at the Des Moines airport over the holidays; Jon Decker tells Jeff what he saw on the floor of the US House as Republicans failed to elect a speaker; Jeff asks: now that Governor DeSantis has begun a second term in Florida, will he head to Iowa?; Attorney Andrew Reed answers the question: is a MAGA hat protected speech?
kniakrls.com
Indianola Parks and Rec Annual Report Thanks Community
Indianola Parks and Rec presented their annual report to the Indianola City Council in December, outlining the programs, participation, and accomplishments for the department over 2022. Director Doug Bylund tells KNIA News he appreciates the support from the council and community, in addition to businesses and organizations who help them out each year.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Pella – Rose Parade Recap, Part Two
Drum Major Stephen Gaul and Band Members Levi Hansen, Grace Brown, and Lily Van Dusseldorp recap the Rose Parade experience for the Pella Marching Dutch. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
kniakrls.com
Marlene Louella Bassett-Alcorn
Memorial services for Marlene Louella Bassett-Alcorn will be Saturday January 7th at 11:00am. Following services, burial will be at Breckenridge Cemetery. Marlene’s wishes were to be cremated. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the Winfield Funeral Home in Knoxville from 9:00-11:00 am. The Winfield Funeral Home is assisting...
KCCI.com
Truck hits snow plow in State Center
STATE CENTER, Iowa — A snow plow was hit by a truck in State Center on Sunday. State Center police say the collision happened at the intersection of Highway 30 and Highway 330 and that slick conditions played a factor in the crash. Photos shared by State Center police...
kniakrls.com
Indianola City Council Approves Parks and Open Spaces Master Plan Contract
The Indianola City Council met in regular session Tuesday due to the New Year’s Day Holiday. The council approved plats on the Indianola Industrial Park Infrastructure Project, a rezoning request from the Warren County Historical Society, and held a public hearing regarding an offer to buy property. The council also heard an update regarding the Deer Run Planned Unit Development Plan Modification, held a public hearing on a Comprehensive Plan Amendment for the 6th Street Sub-Area Plan, and approved a resolution approving a contract with MSA for a Parks and Open Spaces Master Plan.
Comments / 0