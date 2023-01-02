Read full article on original website
Pella Regional Welcomes First Baby of 2023
Pella Regional Health Center’s first baby of 2023 is a little girl, Willow Faith Meyers, born at 11:57 am on Jan. 1. She weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Megan Clowser and Zachery Meyers from Knoxville. The delivering doctor was Dr. Craig Wittenberg and Brandi Asplin, RN, was the labor nurse.
Career Readiness is Moved to March for Knoxville Students
Tyler Pearson is the Career and College Readiness Coordinator for the Knoxville School District. Pearson tells KNIA/KRLS News, “What that means. It’s my job to try and help kids figure out what they want to do with their lives.”. According to Pearson all jobs fall into six categories,1)...
Joe Vande Kieft Named Central College’s CIO
Central College has announced the appointment of Joseph Vande Kieft, a 1999 Central graduate, as their new chief information officer. He will oversee the Information Technology Services department in strategic planning and enhancing the college’s digital network safety and security to support the college’s mission. The department supports more than 450 employees and 1,150 students on campus. Vande Kieft returns to campus with more than 20 years of experience in IT software development, security systems and entrepreneurial leadership. He most recently served as the CEO of Catchwind, a ext messaging company, and as the director of technology for Trokt, a cloud-based collaboration platform for businesses. Vande Kieft served on Central’s National Advisory Council from 2009 to 2022, which gave him an inside view of the college. He is the son of Milly Vande Kieft, retired adjunct professor of children’s and young adult literature for 29 years, and Henry Vande Kieft, a 1953 Central graduate. Vande Kieft is married to Kerry Maynard Vande Kieft, a Class of 1999 graduate.
Larry Dean Tharp
A Celebration of Life Open House for Larry Dean Tharp, 69, of Indianola, will be held at Indianola Community Church on January 14th from 6-8pm. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
Rev. Sara Palmer
Rev. Sara Palmer, 77, of Chariton, Iowa passed away on January 2, 2023. Services will be Friday, January 6, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Chariton First Presbyterian Church. A luncheon will be held following the service for a time of fellowship. Memorials may be made in Sara’s name to the Chariton Public Library or Heifer International – www.heifer.org.
Effort Brightens Holidays for Survivors of Violence
Crisis Intervention Services (CIS) wrapped up an annual effort to brighten the holidays for its clients. More than 70 survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence and other violent crimes received gift bundles and gift cards to local stores. Donors across CIS’s 12-county service region helped make the joy happen.
Otis Olin “Otie” Henning
Memorial services for Otis Olin “Otie” Henning, age 86 of Prairie City, will be held on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 10:30 am at Coburn Funeral Home in Prairie City. The family will greet friends on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 from 5:00 – 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will take place on Friday, January 6, 2023 at 11:00 at the Scranton Cemetery in Scranton, Iowa with lunch for friends and family to follow at Grace Baptist Church in Glidden. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Prairie City EMS and condolences may be left for the family at www.coburnfuneralhomes.com.
Marlene Louella Bassett-Alcorn
Memorial services for Marlene Louella Bassett-Alcorn will be Saturday January 7th at 11:00am. Following services, burial will be at Breckenridge Cemetery. Marlene’s wishes were to be cremated. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the Winfield Funeral Home in Knoxville from 9:00-11:00 am. The Winfield Funeral Home is assisting...
Jack “Trapper” Eugene Runnells
Funeral services for Jack “Trapper” Eugene Runnells, 91, of Chariton will be held on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. Interment will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made in Jack’s name to Pin Oak Marsh. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton.
Indianola Parks and Rec Annual Report Thanks Community
Indianola Parks and Rec presented their annual report to the Indianola City Council in December, outlining the programs, participation, and accomplishments for the department over 2022. Director Doug Bylund tells KNIA News he appreciates the support from the council and community, in addition to businesses and organizations who help them out each year.
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Tyler Pearson
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Tyler Pearson, Career and College Readiness Coordinator for Knoxville High School as we discuss helping students figure out what they want to do with their lives following high school. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google...
Phyllis Harvey
Funeral services for Phyllis Harvey, 87, of Knoxville, will be held on Thursday, January 5th, at 10:30 a.m. at Williams Funeral Home in Knoxville. Interment will be made in the Greenwood Cemetery in Knoxville. Visitation with the family present will be on Wednesday from 4 to 6 pm at Williams Funeral Home. Memorials may be given for the American Lung Association.
La' James agrees to return another $462K in Iowa student loans
La' James International College will forgive almost $462,000 in student loans to settle allegations of financial wrongdoings that continued years after school officials promised to fix them. The agreement was one of the final actions announced Friday by outgoing Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller. Catch up fast: La' James is...
Marching Dutch “Turn the Corner” and Complete Rose Parade Experience
After more than a year of anticipation and hard work, the Pella Marching Dutch finally “turned the corner” onto Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena, California and participated in the most prestigious parade any high school band can attend. On Monday, the 200+ students with the band from Pella were...
Winterim Returns Tomorrow at Pella Christian High School
When students return from break this week on Eagle Lane, they’ll do so with a unique experience that has connected them to new opportunities to kick off the second semester. The 11th annual Winterim returns to Pella Christian High School on Tuesday and will allow students to take unique classes, take trips to New York City or the Bahamas, or participate in week-long internships. Counselor Trixanna Wang says the partnerships they have with businesses are critical to provide opportunities that could help make career decisions easier, one way or the other.
Pella Dollars for Scholars Bring Back Fundraisers for Tulip City Showdowns
As the Tulip City high school basketball teams prepare for their first matchup of the winter, a pregame tradition is returning to support local students heading for college. Pella’s Dollars for Scholars is hosting a Pulled Pork Supper from 5:00-6:30 on both of the Pella vs. Pella Christian varsity double header nights.
Let’s Talk Indianola – Parks and Rec Annual Review
Today’s Peoples Bank Let’s Talk Indianola features Parks and Rec Director Doug Bylund about the annual report presented to the Indianola City Council. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
Food banks settle their differences
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two major food assistance organizations are working together again to feed hungry Iowans. Now, the city of Des Moines is moving forward with its plan to give both groups a financial boost. The city says it will give the Des Moines Area Religious Council food...
Gerrit Vander Meiden
Funeral services for Gerrit Vander Meiden, age 95, of Pella will be held at 10:00am, Friday, January 6th, at Heartland Reformed Church. Visitation will begin at 2:00pm, Thursday with family present from 4:00-6:00 pm, at the Garden Chapel Funeral Home.
Pella City Council Ready for First Meeting of 2023
The Pella City Council will discuss a significant update to the proposed rec center project at their first meeting of the new year. During policy and planning, representatives with Shive-Hattery will provide an update ahead of proposed public input sessions as soon as next week. The council will also hold...
