Central College has announced the appointment of Joseph Vande Kieft, a 1999 Central graduate, as their new chief information officer. He will oversee the Information Technology Services department in strategic planning and enhancing the college’s digital network safety and security to support the college’s mission. The department supports more than 450 employees and 1,150 students on campus. Vande Kieft returns to campus with more than 20 years of experience in IT software development, security systems and entrepreneurial leadership. He most recently served as the CEO of Catchwind, a ext messaging company, and as the director of technology for Trokt, a cloud-based collaboration platform for businesses. Vande Kieft served on Central’s National Advisory Council from 2009 to 2022, which gave him an inside view of the college. He is the son of Milly Vande Kieft, retired adjunct professor of children’s and young adult literature for 29 years, and Henry Vande Kieft, a 1953 Central graduate. Vande Kieft is married to Kerry Maynard Vande Kieft, a Class of 1999 graduate.

