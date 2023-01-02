ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OK! Magazine

Jeremy Renner 'Lost A Lot Of Blood' After Snow Plow Ran Over His Leg In Horrific Accident

New details about Jeremy Renner's snow plow accident are coming to light, and they're gruesome. The 51-year-old actor was flown to the hospital after he reportedly plowed the road with a Snowcat when he accidentally ran over one of his legs. As a result, the Hawkeye star was airlifted away from his home in Lake Tahoe, Nev., after a neighbor, who is a doctor, went to get help.The Hollywood star suffered "extensive" injuries and "lost a lot of blood," but it seems like he's trying to keep positive during this time. Renner is in “critical but stable condition with injuries...
thebrag.com

Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s ‘tremendous’ injuries revealed

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was critically injured in a snow ploughing accident in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Day. The actor’s leg was run over by his snow plough, otherwise known as a snow cat, which caused him to lose a “tremendous” amount of blood. A...
RENO, NV
TheDailyBeast

Jeremy Renner Shares Photo From Hospital Bed After Snowplow Accident

In his first post to social media since he was run over by his snowplow on New Year’s Day, Marvel actor Jeremy Renner thanked fans and friends for their support in the wake of what authorities called “a tragic accident.” On Instagram, the 51-year-old posted a photo of himself in a hospital bed sporting visible facial injuries, including scrapes and a swollen eye. “Thank you all for your kind words,” he wrote in the accompanying caption. “Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.” A representative for the Hawkeye star confirmed on Tuesday afternoon...
New York Post

Jeremy Renner suffered ‘extensive’ injuries when snowplow ran over leg

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner lost a significant amount of blood New Year’s Day before he was airlifted to the hospital after his snowplow accidentally ran over one of his legs at his home in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. A neighbor who is a doctor managed to rush to the aid of the “Hawkeye” star. After a tourniquet was applied to his injured leg, an air ambulance took Renner to a hospital near Reno, TMZ reports. The outlet also noted the star’s injuries are “extensive” and other parts of his body were also injured along with his leg. Video obtained by The Post shows the...
NEVADA STATE
New York Post

Jeremy Renner used snowplow because maintenance worker couldn’t reach him: neighbor

Jeremy Renner was only out driving the snowplow that left him critically injured because his handyman was blocked by cops from coming up the street, a neighbor told The Post Wednesday. “It’s a private road where he lives. I’ve never plowed that road but his maintenance guy — the (California Highway Patrol) wouldn’t allow him up the hill to plow the road, so Jeremy decided to do it himself,” the 58-year-old man explained. “When I saw Care Flight here, I thought it was some yahoo who got stuck skiing. They are always doing a circle around here.” But it was the 51-year-old...
NEVADA STATE
webnewsobserver.com

Jeremy Renner shares a new photo amid recovery from snow plowing incident

Marvel fame Jeremy Renner recently suffered a weather-related accident when he was plowing snow. For the unversed, the actor got airlifted to a hospital in Reno on January 2, 2023, in a critical but stable condition after having suffered injuries. According to the latest reports, a health update on Renner’s condition has confirmed that he has exited a surgery that he underwent after suffering from what happens to be blunt chest trauma following the accident.
RENO, NV
CNET

Jeremy Renner in Hospital for Serious Injuries Following Snow Plow Accident

Jeremy Renner was flown to a hospital following an accident leaving him with serious injuries, according to an Associated Press report Monday. The Avengers actor is considered to be in critical but stable condition. Renner was injured while plowing snow near Reno, Nevada. The actor has a home in the...
RENO, NV
CBS News

Jeremy Renner critically injured in snowplow accident

Actor Jeremy Renner is in critical but stable condition following a freak snow plow accident. The 51-year-old suffered serious injuries when his Snow Cat plow ran over his leg while he was clearing a road near his Lake Tahoe home.

Comments / 0

Community Policy