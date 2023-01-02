Read full article on original website
14news.com
Medical cannabis executive order takes effect in Kentucky
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The New Year brought plenty of new laws into effect throughout the country. “It’s saving my life from cancer, I have stage four thyroid cancer,” said Henderson County native Deb DeSpain. In the commonwealth, it put Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order into...
marijuanamoment.net
Kentucky Governor Calls On Lawmakers To Pass Medical Marijuana Legalization ‘This Session’ In Annual Speech
The governor of Kentucky used his State of the Commonwealth address on Wednesday to call on the legislature to legalize medical marijuana “this session,” saying that it’s an essential reform for the state to make sure it is “treating people right.”. “Far too many Kentuckians are...
wymt.com
Kentucky lawmaker once again files bill to ban cellphone use while driving
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky lawmakers are heading home Friday after wrapping up the first part of the 2023 session of the General Assembly. When they come back in February, many issues remain to be resolved, including income tax reductions, possible legislation to allow medical marijuana, sports betting, reforms to juvenile justice and tweaks to the state budget.
Regressive Kentucky laws bring back the bad old days
Addressing the long list of pressing modern challenges facing Kentucky requires a unified effort from all of us. How will we create good jobs in a globalized economy, stem climate change and deal with its effects, protect public health against the threat of future pandemics, and more? Instead of tackling the dilemmas of our age, […] The post Regressive Kentucky laws bring back the bad old days appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
whopam.com
Legislators react to Beshear State of the Commonwealth address
A pair of local legislators have mixed reactions to Governor Andy Beshear’s State of the Commonwealth address from Wednesday night. Representative Walker Thomas of Hopkinsville says while he appreciated the acknowledgement of the National Guard and first responders following recent natural disasters in Kentucky, he would have liked to hear the governor give more credit to the General Assembly for policies that have encouraged the record economic growth.
wdrb.com
Republicans emerge in race for Kentucky governor as Friday deadline looms for election filing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An important deadline is quickly approaching for Kentucky's primary election. Friday is the final day for candidates to file to run for statewide office, and the race for governor has a long list of people hoping to defeat Gov. Andy Beshear. Republicans hold an edge in...
Income tax cut, a GOP priority, sails out of Kentucky House
FRANKFORT — A bill that would continue to cut the income tax in Kentucky, a top Republican priority, sailed out of the House on a party-line 79-19 vote Thursday afternoon. The vote, which was followed by applause on the floor, took place on the third day of the session and about six hours after House […] The post Income tax cut, a GOP priority, sails out of Kentucky House appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
whvoradio.com
Kentucky House Passes Income Tax Reduction Bill
The Kentucky House of Representatives approved a continuation of the state income tax reduction they began last year. The bill was co-sponsored by 9th District State Representative Myron Dossett, 8th District State Representative Walker Thomas, and House Appropriations and Revenue Committee Chairman Jason Petrie from Todd County. Keith West has...
marijuanamoment.net
Kentucky Lawmaker’s Bill Would Put Marijuana Legalization On The Ballot For Voters To Decide
“For decades, the failed and irrational War on Drugs has ensured that we have arrested, prosecuted and jailed millions of Americans for low level nonviolent drug offenses.”. Saying that legalization without decriminalization is “simply not an option,” state Rep. Nima Kulkarni on Tuesday introduced a constitutional amendment to ask Kentucky...
wymt.com
Kentucky Supreme Court rules in Gov. Beshear’s claim that legislature wrongly curbed his emergency powers
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Late last week, the justices of the Kentucky Supreme Court issued their opinion in a case involving Governor Andy Beshear and the state legislature and new laws limiting his powers during emergencies. On December 29th, the Supreme Court unanimously rejected the lawsuit the Governor filed against...
14news.com
Ind. Gov. Holcomb announces Next Level Agenda
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Governor Eric Holcomb announced all of his plans this week for the 2023 Next Level Agenda. Public health, education and workforce, community development, and economic development were the main topics he addressed in the agenda. His public health plans focused on more money for county officials,...
WTVQ
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet warns of vehicle voucher scam
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Kentucky Transporation Cabinet is warning about a vehicle “voucher” scam making rounds. The scam involves a fake check for “money” to go toward a vehicle’s registration. The check shows a record ID number, an expiration date, a dollar amount...
WSAZ
Gov. Beshear provides update on Kentucky flood relief efforts
KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - It’s been nearly six months since historic flooding destroyed parts of Eastern Kentucky, forcing families to start over. On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear gave an update about flood relief efforts. “So far, the total amount from FEMA is more than 94 million dollars. It’s up $600,000...
Rally in Frankfort for medical marijuana program, decriminalization
The organization called Kentucky NORML was joined by multiple other organizations to lobby marijuana decriminalization and a medical marijuana program.
Kentucky still reaps slavery’s bitter fruit as prisons and jails swell with ‘indentured servants’
Kentucky resisted the end of slavery, refusing to certify the 13th Amendment at the time and only freeing people six months after June 19, 1865, the day celebrated as the Juneteenth holiday. Legislators finally ratified the amendment in 1976. And to this day, the state Constitution endorses slavery for one group of citizens: inmates. Reads […] The post Kentucky still reaps slavery’s bitter fruit as prisons and jails swell with ‘indentured servants’ appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Beshear’s executive order legalizing medical marijuana takes effect
In November, Gov. Andy Beshear issued an executive order legalizing possession of medical cannabis, as long as a doctor signs off and the plant is legally purchased in another state. The policy took effect on Jan. 1. Under the order, Kentuckians would have to travel to states where medical cannabis...
14news.com
‘Lofton’s Law’ introduced in Ky. State Senate
Red Cross holds ‘Donorama Blood Drive’ at Eastland Mall. Police: Detectives searching for people involved in Owensboro theft. Webster Co. Schools approve district plan for upcoming four years. Updated: 1 hour ago. Webster Co. Schools approve district plan for upcoming four years. Dolly Parton-themed Airbnb open in Owensboro.
wymt.com
A breakdown of state income tax cuts and why the parties disagree
Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky’s bordering states like Tennessee and Indiana do not have a state income tax. Kentucky Republicans have a goal to cut the state tax, now at 4.5 percent to zero percent within a decade. “Reducing income taxes has always been a long-term priority for Republicans,” said...
thelevisalazer.com
BESHEAR NAMED STATES’ CO-CHAIR OF APPALACHIAN REGIONAL COMMISSION
Gov. Beshear Named States’ Co-Chair of Appalachian Regional Commission. Gov. Beshear chosen by fellow Appalachian governors to lead in bringing jobs, opportunity to region. FRANKFORT, Ky. (Jan. 4, 2023) – Gov. Andy Beshear has been elected by his fellow Appalachian governors to serve as the states’ co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) for 2023. In this role, Gov. Beshear will work alongside federal co-chair Gayle Manchin to lead the commission in bolstering economic and community growth across the 13 states of the region. Kentucky will also host ARC’s annual conference in the fall of 2023.
Eric Deters throws hat in the ring for Kentucky governor
KENTUCKY (WEHT) — Just hours after Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced his run for Kentucky governor, another Republican is looking to get his foot in the door and do the same thing. Eric Deters announced on Tuesday that he has filed papers to run for the position. The motto he is running with for his […]
