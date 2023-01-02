ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

103.3 WKFR

Muskegon Community Angry Over Lack of Healthcare Options In Area

The Muskegon Community is sounding off on Facebook over what appears to be an issue with the amount of readily available options when it comes to getting emergency help or care for their health. In a post made recently, many members of the community sounded off, in what can only be described as somewhat worrisome accusations:
MUSKEGON, MI
103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo’s Kendall Off Main Apartments Roasted for Poor Service

The Kendall Off Main Apartments, which are mostly used by college-aged or newly graduated individuals, is being put on BLAST all over social media for their management skills. Renters have been making complaints without anything being done to fix the issues and refusing to respond to emails or give out further contact information.
KALAMAZOO, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Berrien Co. Health Department warns of increase in overdoses involving Xylazine

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — Berrien County Health Officer Guy Miller explains their southwestern county is now being impacted by the drug called Xylazine. "In 2022, we've seen eight deaths related to it. That rate increase going from one to eight with our population and Berrien County, Michigan, we have seen the highest rate increase in the state," said Miller.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WKYC

Cat found frozen to ground after winter storm dies

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The cat found frozen to the ground in Muskegon last week has died. Elliot the cat was found frozen on the street near Laketon Avenue and Wood Street in Muskegon. Good Samaritan Kelli Vanderlaan found Elliot on her way to work, wiggled him loose and brought...
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 010323

Elevated thunderstorms are traveling through the area. Some places could get some small pea-sized hail. (Jan. 03, 2023) Elevated thunderstorms are traveling through the area. Some places could get some small pea-sized hail. (Jan. 03, 2023) Testimony outlines murder suspect’s attempts to flee. A man accused of murdering a...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Sparta couple awaits $4K refund for door that Lowe's still hasn't delivered

SPARTA, Mich — John and Carol Gee have always lived in West Michigan, and for the past 24 years, the married couple, both in their 70s, have enjoyed living in Sparta. They often shop at the Lowe’s on 28th Street and the East Beltline, but they say the home improvement retailer owes them more than $4,000 for a sliding door they ordered for their back deck more than a year ago.
SPARTA, MI
thefabricator.com

Alro Metals opens outlet in Michigan

Alro Metals Outlet has opened a new location in Grand Rapids, Mich. The 15,000-sq.-ft. store sells metals and plastics in a retail setting. Stocked inventory includes carbon steel, aluminum, stainless steel, tool steel, copper, and brass in a variety of shapes: round, flat, squares, hex, angle, channel, beam, pipe, tube, sheet, and plate. Full-length and remnant materials are available, and the company can shear and cut to custom size.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

