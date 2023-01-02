Read full article on original website
Muskegon Community Angry Over Lack of Healthcare Options In Area
The Muskegon Community is sounding off on Facebook over what appears to be an issue with the amount of readily available options when it comes to getting emergency help or care for their health. In a post made recently, many members of the community sounded off, in what can only be described as somewhat worrisome accusations:
Focus on what you want to gain, not lose when it comes to health goals for 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We're just a few days away from ringing in the new year and for many that means making resolutions around health and fitness. What if you flipped the script this year and instead of focusing on what you want to lose, focus on what you want to gain?
City of Kentwood needs help finding a Yeti on the loose
KENTWOOD, Mich. — The City of Kentwood Parks and Recreation Department is warning that there have been rumors of a Yeti in the area. They are asking families to grab a flashlight and head out to East Paris Nature Park for the Flashlight Yeti Hunt 3.0 on Friday, Jan. 27.
13 READS: Let It Snow reading program kicks off at KDL
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Cozy up for the winter and win prizes as you make your way through your favorite books—the Let It Snow Reading Program begins at all Kent District Library branches beginning Tuesday!. Participants have until March 31 to read six books on the KDL reading...
After CPR saved his life at a local business, Grand Rapids man helps provide AEDs for businesses
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The entire country is reacting to the moment Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the football field Monday night. Fred Bivins has seen the footage and he says he knows what it's like to be the guy who needs help. Fourteen months ago, he was that guy.
Teacher dressed at the Grinch surprised as Teacher of the Week
HOWARD CITY, Mich. — Before ringing in the new year, 13 ON YOUR SIDE pulled off another Teacher of the Week surprise at MacNaughton Elementary, where students and staff were definitely soaking in all the holiday spirit. Teacher Deanna Sipes was dressed as the Grinch when we showed up....
Kalamazoo’s Kendall Off Main Apartments Roasted for Poor Service
The Kendall Off Main Apartments, which are mostly used by college-aged or newly graduated individuals, is being put on BLAST all over social media for their management skills. Renters have been making complaints without anything being done to fix the issues and refusing to respond to emails or give out further contact information.
3 programs offering safety training for car seats, cribs
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Three programs have been approved to help Kent County parents in need get cribs and car seats. The programs are being offered through funding from the Ready by Five Early Childhood Millage, which was approved by voters in 2018. Eligible parents can now receive free...
Hudsonville Ice Cream names new CEO
Hudsonville Ice Cream announced Wednesday that it has appointed its new CEO.
Berrien Co. Health Department warns of increase in overdoses involving Xylazine
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — Berrien County Health Officer Guy Miller explains their southwestern county is now being impacted by the drug called Xylazine. "In 2022, we've seen eight deaths related to it. That rate increase going from one to eight with our population and Berrien County, Michigan, we have seen the highest rate increase in the state," said Miller.
Holland Indoor Farmers Market returns this Saturday
HOLLAND, Michigan — After a short hiatus due to the holiday season, the Holland Farmers Market is moving indoors for the winter. The Indoor Farmers Market will be returning to the Holland Civic Center Place this Saturday, Jan. 7. The market will take place from 9 a.m. until 1...
West Michigan scrambles for affordable eggs as prices flap higher
The price of a dozen large eggs keeps getting more expensive in West Michigan because of recent outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza
Snow fleas arrive with cold weather, but aren't the pests you may think
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After the winter storm last week, you may have noticed what look like clumps of dirt on top of the snow. But if you look closer, that dirt may actually be bugs. Snow fleas show up every year, but you may have never noticed them...
West Michigan priest reflects on meeting late Pope Benedict XVI
COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The late Pope Benedict XVI will soon be laid to rest after his funeral at The Vatican in Rome, and tens of thousands are expected to go to the funeral services in Saint Peter's Square. Here in West Michigan, the Diocese of Grand Rapids is...
'PURE EXCITEMENT' | Rockford band returns home after historic performance
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As part of the Rockford High School Marching Band gets off two Great Lakes Motorcoach buses, they seem a bit tired. But you'll have to excuse them, because the last 48 hours have been a whirlwind of activity for them. For example, band director Brian...
Cat found frozen to ground after winter storm dies
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The cat found frozen to the ground in Muskegon last week has died. Elliot the cat was found frozen on the street near Laketon Avenue and Wood Street in Muskegon. Good Samaritan Kelli Vanderlaan found Elliot on her way to work, wiggled him loose and brought...
Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 010323
Elevated thunderstorms are traveling through the area. Some places could get some small pea-sized hail. (Jan. 03, 2023) Elevated thunderstorms are traveling through the area. Some places could get some small pea-sized hail. (Jan. 03, 2023) Testimony outlines murder suspect’s attempts to flee. A man accused of murdering a...
Sparta couple awaits $4K refund for door that Lowe's still hasn't delivered
SPARTA, Mich — John and Carol Gee have always lived in West Michigan, and for the past 24 years, the married couple, both in their 70s, have enjoyed living in Sparta. They often shop at the Lowe’s on 28th Street and the East Beltline, but they say the home improvement retailer owes them more than $4,000 for a sliding door they ordered for their back deck more than a year ago.
Cathedral of Saint Andrew to hold Mass in remembrance of Pope Benedict XVI
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Mass in remembrance of the late Pope Benedict XVI will take place at the Cathedral of Saint Andrew in Grand Rapids. The Diocese of Grand Rapids says Bishop Walkowiak will lead the mass at 12:05 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5. Pope Benedict XVI served...
Alro Metals opens outlet in Michigan
Alro Metals Outlet has opened a new location in Grand Rapids, Mich. The 15,000-sq.-ft. store sells metals and plastics in a retail setting. Stocked inventory includes carbon steel, aluminum, stainless steel, tool steel, copper, and brass in a variety of shapes: round, flat, squares, hex, angle, channel, beam, pipe, tube, sheet, and plate. Full-length and remnant materials are available, and the company can shear and cut to custom size.
