Related
Opinion: Emotionally Unavailable People Will Refuse To Validate Their Relationships
My phone dinged, and a rush went through my entire body. Quickly I checked, and his name flashed across my screen... James. For six years, we had been off and on. Whenever a relationship ended for me, he was there. But when we weren’t together romantically, we were “friends.” we would text, talk on the phone, and flirt slightly… until I got too close for comfort.
Why Good Men Are Bad To Their Families
Dad looks the part of a model citizen. He works hard, volunteers, and makes friends easily. He’s a good neighbor and an even better coworker. Then he goes home. Surrounded by his family, he’s angry and irritable, prone to yelling, and quick to punish. He’s not abusive, per se, but difficult and distant in a way that confuses his increasingly anxious children, who can see the disconnect, but lack the perspective to understand it. To them, it feels personal. In fact, it’s a relatively common situation.
MedicalXpress
Describing the genes associated with the sixth sense
To perform coordinated movements, we rely on special sensory neurons in our muscles and joints. Without them, the brain wouldn't know what the rest of our body was doing. A team led by Niccolò Zampieri has studied their molecular markers to better understand how they work and describes the results in Nature Communications.
A Brit Shared His 'Icks' After Living In America For One Month & People Have So Many Feelings
A man from Britain moved to America one month ago and posted to TikTok sharing his "icks" about the country. He moved with his boyfriend to San Francisco, CA, but his list applies to more than just one state. The couple Matt and Omar started a dual TikTok account (@matt_and_omar)...
psychologytoday.com
Are You Being Loved or Love-Bombed?
Love-bombing is characterized by excessive displays of affection, gifts, and attention early in a relationship as a means to gain control. Love-bombing behavior is particularly common among people with low self-esteem. To save yourself from being love-bombed, communicate about your romantic expectations and set clear boundaries. Many people come to...
naspa.org
Finding Purpose in Student Affairs
“I truly believe that everything that we do and everyone that we meet is put in our path for a purpose. There are no accidents; we're all teachers - if we're willing to pay attention to the lessons we learn, trust our positive instincts and not be afraid to take risks or wait for some miracle to come knocking at our door.” –Marla Gibbs, Actress, Singer, Comedian, Writer, Television Producer.
How Women Get Financially Screwed in Divorce
The simple truth is that many women get screwed during their separation and divorce. Because of that, as a woman, you need to protect yourself financially. Though you are going to have to make some changes since you won’t be living on two incomes, you can come out of your divorce in decent shape!
45% of LGBTQ youth in MI considered suicide last year, The Trevor Project says
An annual study found 45% of LGBTQ youth in Michigan seriously considered suicide in the past year, and 15% attempted suicide, a startling statistic that The Trevor Project is looking to change.
Opinion: Signs That A Relationship Is In Dire Trouble
Post-college, I had two friends who were dating each other. Cara and I had been friends before she started dating Robert, and I was extremely happy for them because they seemed like a great match. They both had great jobs, similar hobbies, and were outgoing … on paper. There is no reason why they shouldn’t work.
psychologytoday.com
3 Facts About Consensual Non-Monogamy
Consensual non-monogamy is an arrangement in which it is acceptable to have more than one sexual or romantic relationship simultaneously. Over 20 percent of U.S. adults in a study reported having been in a consensually non-monogamous relationship at some point in their lifetime. Consensually non-monogamous relationships are sometimes stigmatized, but...
Scientists accidentally recorded a brain dying. Here is what they found
Does your life flash before your eyes when you die? How did scientists record a brain dying? Does this happen for everyone?
The 8 signs of autism in women that most people miss
FOR years experts wrongly believed autism only affects boys. This means hundreds of thousands of women and girls with the developmental condition have gone their entire lives undiagnosed. Autism is an incurable, lifelong developmental condition that affects how people perceive the world and how they interact with others. It affects...
psychologytoday.com
Understanding the Hoarder
Hoarding involves excessive accumulation and an inability to discard possessions, including useless items like trash. Though hoarding behavior has been described for centuries in literature, only since 2013 has it been named a psychiatric disorder. Hoarders live amidst squalor that compromises living space, creates a fire hazard, and endangers themselves...
parentingforbrain.com
7 Benefits Of Mindful Parenting And How To Practice It
| Mindfulness and Meditation | Benefits of Mindfulness in Mindful Parenting | How To Practice Mindful Parenting |. Mindful parenting is to apply mindfulness to parenting by paying attention to the child and parenting intentionally, presently, and non-judgmentally1. Mindfulness is about being here and now, in the moment....
fitsmallbusiness.com
What Is Company Culture? Definition, Examples & Tips
Company culture represents the collective attitudes, beliefs, and behaviors of a company and its employees and how they relate to the actions of the business. It is one of the key factors to a company’s success and longevity, impacting operations, strategic planning, and, ultimately, overall business performance. Areas that are part of or influence company culture include corporate policies, management style, and core values.
psychologytoday.com
How Racism Affects the Relationships of African-American Couples
Racism leads to a stress response that has negative health effects. New research shows that racism also reduces partners' satisfaction with their relationships. Over time, this can lead to relationship instability. Research clearly establishes that racism takes a toll on the mental and physical health of African-Americans. This occurs because...
There are 2 types of companies, Harvard remote work expert says: Embrace work from anywhere, or live in denial
Raj Choudhury studies remote work as an economist at Harvard Business School and he has a message for CEOs who want to bring back the office.
thefastmode.com
Is the Metaverse Redefining Human Relationships? Featured
The metaverse is a term that was originally coined in 1992, in Neal Stephenson’s science fiction novel ‘Snow Crash’. In the novel, Stephenson describes the metaverse as we know it today. It’s a virtual world where the protagonist of the book makes friends, enemies and transacts through his digital avatar.
outsidetheboxmom.com
Mental Health: 5 Foods to help improve depression
Depression is a serious mental illness that affects millions of people across the globe. It can be challenging to identify or treat, but there are some things you can do to help yourself feel better. If you’re looking for the best-prescribed treatments for your depression, medambien provides the best solutions....
psychologytoday.com
Games Master Manipulators Play: Controlling the Narrative
Master manipulators seek to control what you perceive and believe. They can feel guilt, so they rationalize it away. Beware relationships in which you care more for the other person than they do for you. When I was in my early thirties and newly divorced, a friend set me up...
