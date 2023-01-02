ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

Related
Big Blue View

Keys to Giants success in 2022

I am sure there are other keys, but for me the two keys for 2022 are stats for "Rushing" and "Turnovers". Through 16 games the Giants are the #4 team in total rushing yards at almost 2,400 yards and 4.8 YPC. Tampa is at the bottom of the league at 1,222 yards. They only way they got to 8-8 is with Brady throwing 717 times for 4,450 yards. Jones has thrown 480 times for 3,000 yards.
Big Blue View

Giants news, 1/4: Giants turnaround, defending Kayvon Thibodeaux, more

How did the Giants engineer surprising turnaround?. There were no expectations for the 2022 New York Giants. This was a team coming off five consecutive double-digit loss seasons. At 22-59, the Giants were tied with the New York Jets for the worst record in football over that five-year span. They had gone through three head coaches in six years. They appeared to have a broken front office with the Mara family accused of exercising too much control over football decisions.
Big Blue View

The Oprah Winfrey Mock Offseason

I really do have a mock offseason/mock draft addiction... Here is the "you get a big contract, you get a big contract, everybody gets a big contract" offseason mock. No changes to coaching staff as nobody is plucked away despite interviews elsewhere in this scenario. Cap- 59 million. 5th year...
Big Blue View

Celebratory Mock Offseason

Now that Dabs and Co. have secured their ticket to the dance let's play my favorite game, mock offseasons! I can feel all of your collective excitement. Without further ado... QB Davis Webb retires and is immediately hired to be the new QB coach after current QB coach Shea Tierny is promoted to OC... of Indianapolis. Which happens because Kafka is surprisingly hired away by the Colts to be their guy at HC, and then in another bit of a shock he steals Tierney to be his OC; despite Shea being a Daboll guy who followed him from Buffalo to NY. Kafka is by no means a name getting HC love, but should Daniel Jones and the boys make noise in the playoffs that could quickly change. Having worked and had success under both Andy Reid and now Brian Daboll, Mike's name is going to quickly heat up as the go to young offensive genius a la McVay/Shanahan/Taylor/McDaniel/ O'Connell/Stefanski/Sirriani. Point being, those type of guys are the ones getting HC positions.
GEORGIA STATE
Big Blue View

Giants news, 1/5: Daboll on Hamlin, Thibodeaux, Gates more headlines

There are deep ties between the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills organizations. GM Joe Schoen, head coach Brian Daboll and several players, coaches and staff members were part of the Buffalo organization as recently as last season. Thus, watching Damar Hamlin of the Bills fight for his life in...
ARIZONA STATE
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Big Blue View

Giants re-sign WR David Sills to practice squad

The New York Giants announced Tuesday that wide receiver David Sills, cut by the team on Saturday, has cleared waivers and been re-signed to the team’s practice squad. The Giants cut defensive lineman Jack Heflin, who had been signed to the practice squad on Dec. 15, to clear a spot for Sills.
Big Blue View

A Beginners Guide to Understanding American Football Rules

If you're new to American football, the rules can seem daunting at first. But don't worry - we've put together a beginner's guide to help you understand everything from scoring to penalties. So whether you're watching the Super Bowl or placing a bet on your favorite team, you'll be able to follow along and know what's going on. Let's get started!
Big Blue View

Not Shocked About Damar Hamlin

Football injuries usually come down to simple physics. Force=Mass x Acceleration. NFL players are getting ridiculously big and crazy fast. You’ve got 270 pound players that are as fast as RBs, and the collisions are insanely violent. NFL players don’t "retire". They stop playing because their bodies are broken...
Big Blue View

How did the Giants engineer surprising turnaround?

There were no expectations for the 2022 New York Giants. This was a team coming off five consecutive double-digit loss seasons. At 22-59, the Giants were tied with the New York Jets for the worst record in football over that five-year span. They had gone through three head coaches in six years. They appeared to have a broken front office with the Mara family accused of exercising too much control over football decisions.
Big Blue View

Leonard Williams, Azeez Ojulari, Jon Feliciano not practicing for Giants

Three New York Giants were held out of practice on Wednesday — defensive lineman Leonard Williams (neck), edge defender Azeez Ojulari (ankle) and center Jon Feliciano (back). With the Giants locked into the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoffs whether they win or lose on Sunday against the...
Big Blue View

What can we learn from Giants’ PFF grades, snap counts vs. Colts?

Let’s check the Pro Football Focus graded and official snap counts for the New York Giants from Sunday’s 38-10 drubbing of the Indianapolis Colts. The highest-graded offensive player for the Giants was wide receiver Richie James (87.5). That will happen when you catch all seven passes thrown your way and score a touchdown.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy