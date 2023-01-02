Read full article on original website
Related
KXLY
Toni Collette posts motivational messages on love in wake of split from husband
Toni Collette is sharing motivational messages about the importance of love in the wake of her split from husband Dave Galafassi. The 50-year-old ‘Hereditary’ actress, who revealed in December she had split from her partner after 20 years of marriage, posted a poem by activist Tony Ingram on Wednesday. (04.01.23)
KXLY
Ava Phillippe’s NYE hospital trip
Ava Phillippe spent New Year’s Eve in hospital. The 23-year-old artist – the daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe – took a tumble in her high-heeled shoes and was forced to seek treatment at a local emergency room after hurting her ankle. Sharing a photo from...
KXLY
Michelle Heaton ‘living life she never thought possible’ after 20 months sober
Michelle Heaton is “living the life she never thought would be possible”. The former Liberty X singer – who checked herself into rehab in 2021 to seek treatment for her alcoholism and has reached 20 months of sobriety – has reflected on New Year’s day, which she spent with her mum relaxing before she resumes training for ‘Dancing on Ice’.
KXLY
Al Roker returning to Today
Al Roker is returning to ‘Today’. The 68-year-old weatherman has been absent from the show since November after being hospitalised with a blood clot in his leg that travelled to his lungs but his co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb were delighted to announce on Tuesday (03.01.23) that he’ll be back on the NBC morning show on Friday (06.01.23).
KXLY
Ellie Goulding denies cheating on Ed Sheeran with Niall Horan
Ellie Goulding has denied ever cheating on Ed Sheeran with Niall Horan. The 36-year-old singer was thought to have been in a relationship with fellow pop star Ed, 31, in 2013 but sparked rumours that she was dating ex-One Direction member Niall, 29, at the same time and took to the comments section of a TikTok video on Wednesday (04.01.23) to set things straight.
KXLY
TLC’s Chilli dating Matthew Lawrence
TLC singer Chilli is dating Matthew Lawrence. The 51-year-old singer – whose real name is Rozonda Thomas – got together with the ‘Brotherly Love’ actor just before Thanksgiving, after they were previously photographed on a beach together in Hawaii in August. According to Christal Jordan, the...
KXLY
Jamie Lynn Spears battles with self-esteem issues as Britney’s sister
Jamie Lynn Spears has claimed being Britney Spears’ sister gave her self-esteem issues. The former ‘Zoey 101’ star is taking part in the Fox reality show ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’, and during the first episode on Wednesday (04.01.23), she broke down in tears as she spoke about struggling to find her “own identity” in the shadow of her pop idol sibling.
KXLY
Duchess of York says Queen Elizabeth is ‘tucked in our hearts’ in New Year poem tribute
The Duchess of York says the late Queen Elizabeth is “tucked in our hearts” and “free”. Sarah Ferguson, 63, made the tribute in a New Year’s poem dedicated to her former mother-in-law. The Duchess, who was married to the late Queen’s son Prince Andrew for...
KXLY
Rihanna wants a second baby
Rihanna wants more children. The 34-year-old pop star welcomed a son with rapper A$AP Rocky last May and an insider has alleged that becoming parents has “brought them so much closer together” and she is already thinking of becoming pregnant again soon. A source said: “Being a mum...
KXLY
Harry Melling ‘doesn’t know what the Coen brothers see in him’
Harry Melling has “no idea” what the Coen brothers see in him as an actor. The 33-year-old star – who appears in the Joel Coen-directed ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ – admits that he’s not entirely sure why the acclaimed filmmakers are keen to work with him.
KXLY
Jane Fonda: I never thought I’d return to acting after marrying Ted Turner
Jane Fonda “never thought” she would have returned to acting after she married Ted Turner. The 85-year-old star assumed when she married CNN founder Ted Turner in 1991 that she had given her career up forever but returned to the screen after their divorce in 2001 and admitted that at the time she “would not have believed” she would be appearing in new movie ’80 For Brady’ alongside Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field.
KXLY
Alec Baldwin can’t wait to meet his first grandchild
Alec Baldwin can’t wait to meet his grandchild. The 64-year-old actor was overjoyed to hear his daughter Ireland, 27, who he shares with former wife Kim Basinger, 69, is expecting her first child after the news of her pregnancy was announced on Friday. (30.12.22) Alec’s wife Hilaria, 38, posted...
KXLY
Adele struggling with sciatica
Adele is suffering with sciatica. The 34-year-old singer admitted she has been left “waddling” because she’s experiencing issues with her mobility after experiencing a flare-up of pain down her sciatic nerve, which travels from the lower back through the hips and buttocks and down each leg. Speaking...
KXLY
Sharon Osbourne making TV comeback weeks after emergency hospitalisation
Sharon Osbourne is making a TV comeback weeks after she was rushed to hospital. The 70-year-old made the announcement in an Instagram video on Monday (02.01.23) after she was rushed for treatment on December 16 for an as yet unspecified “medical emergency”. She said about preparing for a...
KXLY
The 25 richest comedians in the world
For the precious few who do succeed, comedy can pay off quite handsomely. For proof, look no further than the world's richest comedians. So who's earned the most buck for their comedic bang? Examples include such comedians as ventriloquist Jeff Dunham, movie star Adam Sandler and iconic show creator Seth MacFarlane, among other funny people.
Comments / 0