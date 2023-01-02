Jane Fonda “never thought” she would have returned to acting after she married Ted Turner. The 85-year-old star assumed when she married CNN founder Ted Turner in 1991 that she had given her career up forever but returned to the screen after their divorce in 2001 and admitted that at the time she “would not have believed” she would be appearing in new movie ’80 For Brady’ alongside Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field.

7 HOURS AGO