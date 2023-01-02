The Colorado Court of Appeals has denied an appeal from Patrick Frazee to overturn his 2019 conviction of first-degree murder. At trial, Frazee’s mistress, Krystal Lee, testified that Frazee had fatally beaten Kelsey Berreth, Frazee's fiancee and his daughter’s mother, with a baseball bat in 2018. Following Berreth’s death, Lee indicated she and Frazee cleaned up the crime scene and burned Berreth’s body so nobody could find it. A Teller County jury convicted Frazee in 2019. ...

TELLER COUNTY, CO ・ 16 HOURS AGO