Chaffee County, CO

Canon City Woman Missing

Canon City Police are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing woman. A photo of 31-year-old Amanda Colony has been shared by the department and according to police, her mother has not heard from her since Thanksgiving. Amanda’s picture can be seen on our website, heartoftherockiesradio.com.
CANON CITY, CO
Thursday, January 5, 2023 Weather

Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 45. Look for an overnight low of 21. The San Luis Valley will see a high of 41, a low of 17. Leadville and Fairplay will warm up to 33 with a low of 11. A system moves in tonight bringing...
SALIDA, CO
Tuesday, January 3rd Weather

Light snow will continue across the mountains through tonight. Additional accumulations of 1 to 3 inches will be possible along the Divide. The valleys will see partly sunny skies and breezy conditions. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 35. Look for an overnight low of 15. The...
SALIDA, CO
Avalanche Causes Fatality Outside of Breckenridge Ski Resort

A father and adult son were caught in an avalanche in a backcountry area outside Breckenridge Ski resort over the weekend. The son was fully buried and was later pronounced deceased. The Summit County Rescue Group said the two skiers were in an area call “The Numbers” when they were...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
The Denver Gazette

Conviction of Patrick Frazee upheld by Colorado appeals court

The Colorado Court of Appeals has denied an appeal from Patrick Frazee to overturn his 2019 conviction of first-degree murder. At trial, Frazee’s mistress, Krystal Lee, testified that Frazee had fatally beaten Kelsey Berreth, Frazee's fiancee and his daughter’s mother, with a baseball bat in 2018. Following Berreth’s death, Lee indicated she and Frazee cleaned up the crime scene and burned Berreth’s body so nobody could find it. A Teller County jury convicted Frazee in 2019. ...
TELLER COUNTY, CO

