Winder, GA

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Today: Sports gambling may come to GA; Warnock sworn in; new state rep arrested, steps down

On the Jan. 4 edition of Georgia Today: Sports gambling may come to GA, Senator Warnock has been sworn in, and a new state representative is stepping down amid his arrest. Orlando Montoya: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Wednesday, Jan. 4 and in for Peter Biello, I'm Orlando Montoya. On today's episode: Will 2023 be the year that sports gambling becomes legal in Georgia? We catch up with Sen. Raphael Warnock at the U.S. Capitol. And a newly elected Georgia representative is stepping down following his arrest. These stories and more, coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
GEORGIA STATE
wuga.org

Three new commissioners sworn in, ACC lawmakers move to reopen community centers

Three new commissioners were sworn onto the Athens-Clarke County Commission Tuesday night. The new members are Tiffany Taylor, Dexter Fisher, and John Culpepper. In her first day on the job, District 3’s Taylor was also a part of some non-ceremonial legislative business. She co-wrote a measure, along with Commissioners Mike Hamby and Ovita Thornton, that would direct county staff to devise ways to open a number of shuttered community centers. That proposal is tied to legislation accepting grant funding for a drug task force..
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

2 go to runoff for Georgia House seat of ex-speaker Ralston

ATLANTA (AP) — The widow of former Georgia House Speaker David Ralston and a Blue Ridge banker will face off in a Jan. 31 runoff after none of five Republicans won a majority in a special election Tuesday to fill Ralston’s seat in House District 7. Sheree Ralston of Blue Ridge, the executive director of […]
GEORGIA STATE
HuffPost

Newly-Elected Georgia Rep Steps Down After Drug Arrest

WINDER, Ga. (AP) — A Republican arrested after winning his race for a seat in the Georgia House has decided to step aside instead of facing a possible suspension as soon as he was sworn into office later this month,. The decision by Danny Rampey means a special election...
GEORGIA STATE
capitalbnews.org

Five Issues Black State Lawmakers Plan to Tackle in 2023

The Georgia General Assembly’s next legislative session is set to begin on Jan. 9. Some of its highest ranking Black lawmakers, all of whom are Democrats, recently spoke with Capital B Atlanta to explain their policy agenda for next year and how it will impact Black voters. House Minority...
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

New Georgia House member steps aside after drug arrest

WINDER, Ga. (AP) — A Republican arrested after winning his race for a seat in the Georgia House has decided to step aside instead of facing a possible suspension as soon as he was sworn into office later this month, The decision by Danny Rampey means a special election will be held on Jan. 31 to choose […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

New Georgia laws in effect on the first of the year

ATLANTA (WSAV) — A new year means new laws. While some laws go into effect July 1, others are pushed out and have an effective date of Jan. 1 after being signed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. The Mental Health Parity Act kicks off in 2023 and requires insurance companies to report on how they […]
GEORGIA STATE
The Albany Herald

GBI announces promotion of Jeff Roesler to Inspector

DECATUR — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has announced the promotion of Jeff Roesler to Inspector. He will provide supervisory and administrative oversight to several Investigative Division work units around the state, including the Atlanta Regional Investigative Office and the Human Exploitation and Trafficking (HEAT) Unit. Roesler has been...
GEORGIA STATE
BET

Facial Recognition Caused Georgia Man's Wrongful Arrest

Facial recognition technology has resulted in a Georgia man being wrongfully arrested. According to the Associated Press, 28-year-old transportation analyst Randall Reid was accused of being a fugitive with a warrant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, due to facial recognition technology. Reid was taken in custody on Nov. 25 by local authorities in Dekalb County, Georgia, and held until Dec. 1. Reid told the AP, “They told me I had a warrant out of Jefferson Parish. I said, ‘What is Jefferson Parish?’ I have never been to Louisiana a day in my life. Then they told me it was for theft. So not only have I not been to Louisiana, I also don’t steal.”
GEORGIA STATE
saportareport.com

Herschel Walker Ignored the Concerns of Older Georgians

Now that the runoff election dust has settled and Senator Raphael Warnock is returning to Washington, it’s clear that Herschel Walker’s inability to focus on the kitchen table issues cost the Republican support among our state’s most powerful constituency – older voters. I belong to that...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Kemp condemns 'militant activists' arrested on domestic terrorism charges in attacks against police training complex

Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) condemned a group of "militant activists" who were arrested on domestic terrorism charges during a clash last month. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced on Dec. 14 that it had arrested five militants at the site of the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, called "cop city" by activists, CNN reported.
ATLANTA, GA

