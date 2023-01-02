Jeremy Renner has thanked fans for their "kind words" following his snow plough accident. The 'Hawkeye' actor is currently in a critical but stable condition in hospital after suffering "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" when he was run over by his own Snowcat machine while helping a family member free their stuck car on New Year's Day (01.01.23) and though he is "too messed up" to reply at length, he's shared a brief update on Instagram.

NEVADA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO