Nevada State

KULR8

Jeremy Renner undergoes surgery after snowplough accident as family confirm injuries

Jeremy Renner has undergone surgery after a snowplough accident. The 51-year-old actor was airlifted to hospital after the terrifying incident on New Year's Day (01.01.23) while he was ploughing snow at his home near Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe following a storm the previous day. In an update, his representative told PEOPLE...
Jeremy Renner thanks fans for messages after accident

Jeremy Renner has thanked fans for their "kind words" following his snow plough accident. The 'Hawkeye' actor is currently in a critical but stable condition in hospital after suffering "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" when he was run over by his own Snowcat machine while helping a family member free their stuck car on New Year's Day (01.01.23) and though he is "too messed up" to reply at length, he's shared a brief update on Instagram.
NEVADA STATE

