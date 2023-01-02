Read full article on original website
Related
KULR8
Jeremy Renner undergoes surgery after snowplough accident as family confirm injuries
Jeremy Renner has undergone surgery after a snowplough accident. The 51-year-old actor was airlifted to hospital after the terrifying incident on New Year's Day (01.01.23) while he was ploughing snow at his home near Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe following a storm the previous day. In an update, his representative told PEOPLE...
KULR8
Jeremy Renner thanks fans for messages after accident
Jeremy Renner has thanked fans for their "kind words" following his snow plough accident. The 'Hawkeye' actor is currently in a critical but stable condition in hospital after suffering "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" when he was run over by his own Snowcat machine while helping a family member free their stuck car on New Year's Day (01.01.23) and though he is "too messed up" to reply at length, he's shared a brief update on Instagram.
Horror details after Taylor Goodridge, 17, dies at boarding school after ‘officials ignored her crippling pain’
A TEENAGER has died after a boarding school she attended ignored her complaints of "extreme pain," according to a lawsuit filed by her family. Taylor Goodridge, 17, was a student at the Diamond Ranch Academy in Hurricane, Utah, when she collapsed and died on December 20. Her family believes she...
Horrifying details emerge as ski resort worker, 29, killed in devastating 50ft plunge after being ejected from chairlift
HORRIFIC details have emerged in the death of a 29-year-old ski worker who was ejected from a chairlift and plunged 50ft in a devastating fall. The tragic incident happened on Monday after a tree fell on the lift line at the Park City Mountain Resort in Utah. The tree fell...
Comments / 0