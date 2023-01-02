ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

wbrz.com

I-10 East shut down in Lafayette after 18-wheeler damages overpass

LAFAYETTE - I-10 East is closed off in Lafayette after a trucker hit the underside of a bridge Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at the I-10 overpass on Evangeline Thruway. Pictures shared by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development showed the wreck left part of the bridge's frame exposed.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler

Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler. Lafayette, Louisiana – On January 4, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that it will open the left lane of the Interstate 10 overpass at Interstate 49 (Evangeline Thruway) in Lafayette Parish this evening once safety measures are in place.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
WAFB

Man hit, killed on I-10; victim identified

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency responders confirmed a man was hit and killed overnight on New Year’s Day. According to officials, Oscar Ruiz, 42, was hit on East I-10 near Perkins Road just before 4:50 a.m. Investigation shows that a MAPP located a stalled vehicle on I-10 West...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Man injured in afternoon park shooting, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured one person at a park on Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to the sheriff’s office, a man was shot around 3:30 p.m. while at the park on Sugar Land Drive. Two vehicles were reportedly in the parking lot.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

DOTD Details What Happened to Damage I-10 E Overpass Bridge, Gives Timetable For Repair

DOTD is providing details on what caused the significant damage that shut down the I-10 E overpass at I-49 (Evangeline Thruway). We spoke to DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson, Ph.D. about the shutdown that has caused major backups, delays, and detours at the I-10/I-49 corridor in Lafayette after the eastbound overpass bridge was struck by an 18-wheeler traveling northbound on Evangeline Thruway.
LAFAYETTE, LA
wbrz.com

Acadian Thruway closed this weekend near I-10

BATON ROUGE - Workers will block off the Acadian Thruway underpass between I-10 and Perkins Road this weekend while crews resume work on the railroad overhanging the highway. DOTD says the underpass will be closed off between Jan. 7-8 amid work to elevate the railroad bridge. The exact time of the closure wasn't immediately clear.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL-TV

Thibodaux Police: One person shot, killed overnight

NEW ORLEANS — The Thibodaux Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one person dead. Police say the victim was shot and killed in the 900 block of St. Charles Street around midnight on Monday. Investigators have not revealed the identity of the victim. The shooting is still...
THIBODAUX, LA
theadvocate.com

Suspect arrested in December killing of 37-year-old man on Edwin Street

A man was arrested Tuesday in the shooting death of a 37-year-old Baton Rouge resident during an argument the two had on in December, police say. Christopher Davis, 31, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WJTV 12

Addis police officer arrested day after crash killing teens

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Tyquel Zanders. We apologize for the error. BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) — An Addis police officer was arrested Sunday after a crash during a high-speed chase killed two teenagers on New Year’s Eve. The officer was identified as David Cauthron, 42, by the West […]
ADDIS, LA

