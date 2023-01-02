Read full article on original website
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
2 cheerleaders died in an accident involving a Louisiana policeMalek SherifAddis, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murderLavinia ThompsonBaton Rouge, LA
wbrz.com
One person shot at dead-end street off E Washington near Highland Road
BATON ROUGE - One person was shot at a dead-end street along East Washington near Highland Road. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the person was shot at the end of California Street shortly after 4 p.m. Officers said the person was hit in the torso. Their condition is...
wbrz.com
Family of 22-year-old who was killed by driver during 2020 police pursuit suing 4 sheriff's offices involved in chase
BATON ROUGE - The mother of a 22-year-old who was killed by a driver during a police pursuit in 2020 has filed suit against the four sheriff's offices that took part in the chase. On Oct. 26, 2020, a police chase started in Pointe Coupee Parish and went through West...
wbrz.com
One person killed in shooting at Triple S Food Mart along N Foster Drive
BATON ROUGE - Police officers are investigating a fatal shooting at the Triple S Food Mart along North Foster Drive. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a shooting happened at the market around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Sources said one person was dead when first responders arrived to the scene.
wbrz.com
Police give update on two people hurt in separate shootings across Baton Rouge Monday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - Two people were hurt in separate shootings across Baton Rouge on Monday afternoon. The Baton Rouge Police Department said one of the shootings took place along Jim Taylor Drive in the Tigerland apartments area and stemmed from an armed robbery and an attempted murder. The victim, a...
WBR police department involved in fatal New Year’s Eve crash offers condolences to families
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Tyquel Zanders. We apologize for the error. ADDIS, La. (BRPROUD) – A police department in West Baton Rouge Parish has offered its condolences after officers were reportedly involved in a fatal crash that killed two high school students. On New Year’s Eve, a […]
wbrz.com
I-10 East shut down in Lafayette after 18-wheeler damages overpass
LAFAYETTE - I-10 East is closed off in Lafayette after a trucker hit the underside of a bridge Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at the I-10 overpass on Evangeline Thruway. Pictures shared by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development showed the wreck left part of the bridge's frame exposed.
cenlanow.com
UPDATE: I-10 to remain shut down near Evangeline Thruway until at least Wednesday
UPDATE 1/4/23 8 a.m.: Louisiana Secretary of Transportation Shawn Wilson tweeted Tuesday that all lanes of I-10 eastbound will remain closed until load testing is done Wednesday. Wilson said the boom of an excavator was improperly positioned and hit the bridge structures. UPDATE 1/3/22 6:22 p.m.: The I-10 eastbound bridge...
wbrz.com
Outpour of community support continues for families of teens killed, hurt in high-speed police chase crash
BRUSLY - Liam Dunn, the third victim in a deadly crash that resulted from a high-speed police chase and a Brusly High alum, is still reported to be in critical condition. His alma mater is hosting a blood drive in his name on Thursday. Dunn's 17-year-old sister Maggie and their...
Body found in downtown Baton Rouge parking garage, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The coroner’s office has been called to the parking garage of the Claiborne Building, a state office building in downtown Baton Rouge. First responders were called to the scene for reports of a “man down” and arrived to find the man deceased.
Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler
Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler. Lafayette, Louisiana – On January 4, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that it will open the left lane of the Interstate 10 overpass at Interstate 49 (Evangeline Thruway) in Lafayette Parish this evening once safety measures are in place.
Man hit, killed on I-10; victim identified
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency responders confirmed a man was hit and killed overnight on New Year’s Day. According to officials, Oscar Ruiz, 42, was hit on East I-10 near Perkins Road just before 4:50 a.m. Investigation shows that a MAPP located a stalled vehicle on I-10 West...
Man injured in afternoon park shooting, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured one person at a park on Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to the sheriff’s office, a man was shot around 3:30 p.m. while at the park on Sugar Land Drive. Two vehicles were reportedly in the parking lot.
wbrz.com
Man arrested for fatal shooting on Edwin Street nearly month after victim's death
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting nearly a month after the victim's death. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 37-year-old Deandre Duncan was found shot to death on Edwin Street, off Veterans Memorial Boulevard, around 5:50 p.m. Dec. 10. Nearly four weeks...
DOTD Details What Happened to Damage I-10 E Overpass Bridge, Gives Timetable For Repair
DOTD is providing details on what caused the significant damage that shut down the I-10 E overpass at I-49 (Evangeline Thruway). We spoke to DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson, Ph.D. about the shutdown that has caused major backups, delays, and detours at the I-10/I-49 corridor in Lafayette after the eastbound overpass bridge was struck by an 18-wheeler traveling northbound on Evangeline Thruway.
wbrz.com
Acadian Thruway closed this weekend near I-10
BATON ROUGE - Workers will block off the Acadian Thruway underpass between I-10 and Perkins Road this weekend while crews resume work on the railroad overhanging the highway. DOTD says the underpass will be closed off between Jan. 7-8 amid work to elevate the railroad bridge. The exact time of the closure wasn't immediately clear.
wbrz.com
'Stop the damn pursuit,' DA says after high-speed chase left innocent girls dead
BRUSLY - A capital area prosecutor released a statement Tuesday lambasting a now-arrested police for his role in a pursuit that left two teenagers dead and a third in critical condition. District Attorney Tony Clayton released a formal statement Tuesday, two days after David Cauthron was booked into jail on...
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge men facing charges in Ascension crime spree; burglars reportedly shot at homeowners
PRAIRIEVILLE - A pregnant woman was grazed by a bullet when two burglars shot at her home after stealing from a vehicle during the latest theft in a string of burglaries in a Prairieville neighborhood. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, two men were caught breaking into a car...
WWL-TV
Thibodaux Police: One person shot, killed overnight
NEW ORLEANS — The Thibodaux Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one person dead. Police say the victim was shot and killed in the 900 block of St. Charles Street around midnight on Monday. Investigators have not revealed the identity of the victim. The shooting is still...
theadvocate.com
Suspect arrested in December killing of 37-year-old man on Edwin Street
A man was arrested Tuesday in the shooting death of a 37-year-old Baton Rouge resident during an argument the two had on in December, police say. Christopher Davis, 31, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
Addis police officer arrested day after crash killing teens
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Tyquel Zanders. We apologize for the error. BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) — An Addis police officer was arrested Sunday after a crash during a high-speed chase killed two teenagers on New Year’s Eve. The officer was identified as David Cauthron, 42, by the West […]
