DOTD is providing details on what caused the significant damage that shut down the I-10 E overpass at I-49 (Evangeline Thruway). We spoke to DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson, Ph.D. about the shutdown that has caused major backups, delays, and detours at the I-10/I-49 corridor in Lafayette after the eastbound overpass bridge was struck by an 18-wheeler traveling northbound on Evangeline Thruway.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 22 HOURS AGO